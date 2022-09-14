Hunter Biden cries poverty in trying to slash child support for 4-year-old

Hunter Biden is trying to get his child support payments for his 4-year-old love child lowered by claiming a substantial change to his “financial circumstances,” according to court documents.

President Biden’s son, 52, has asked an Arkansas judge to recalculate the child support payments he makes to Lunden Roberts, 31 — the mother of the daughter he’s never met , according to a Monday court filing obtained by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette .

Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” for the reason behind his request.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the change in Hunter’s income was.

Brent Langdon, his Texas-based attorney who signed the motion, said reforms to the child support guidelines in Arkansas in 2020 were behind Hunter’s push to review his payments.

“Like many other individuals whose child support obligations were calculated before the new guidelines took effect, Mr. Biden has asked the court to review the existing child support determination and to establish an amount of child support that complies with the current guidelines and circumstances,” Langdon said in a statement.

Hunter Biden asked a judge to lower his child support payments.

Hunter’s motion was filed in Independence County, which is where Roberts — a former stripper — lives with their daughter, Navy Joan.

Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster, was quick to express doubt over Hunter’s monetary status — and vowed to look into his financial records.

“Ultimately, this is going to require us to look deeply, more deeply, into Hunter’s finances,” Lancaster said. “I’m going to want to have a deposition with Mr. Biden. Like last time, I’m going to bring my forensic accountant to the deposition, unless the judge tells me I can’t.”

He added: “Unless he’s going to pay me to fly to California to take his deposition, he’s going to have to come to Arkansas.”

Biden has reportedly never met his 4-year-old love child. Facebook / Lunden Roberts

Hunter’s claim of financial woes comes after he published a tell-all memoir in April last year that detailed his drug and sex-fueled past.

The first son also started selling his own paintings — and unloaded at least five of them for $75,000 a pop before they were shown at a New York City gallery.

Still, this isn’t the first time Hunter has portrayed himself as cash-strapped in his child support battle with Roberts.

After Roberts filed a paternity suit in 2019, Hunter argued in an affidavit that he couldn’t make child support payments because he was broke, insisting that he was in “significant debt” from his divorce with ex-wife Kathleen, who he shares three children with.

“I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,” Hunter wrote.

Biden previously contested the paternity of his child. Independence County Court

Hunter, who initially denied ever having sex with Roberts, later settled out of court after a DNA test confirmed the little girl was his.

An initial order child support was then filed under seal in March 2020 before being modified just four months later. It is unclear what changes were made.

The pair met when Roberts was working at a strip club in Washington, DC, around the same time Hunter was dating his older brother Beau’s widow, Hallie Biden.

Biden claimed that he had not had a paycheck in years. Independence County Court

Hunter married his second wife, Melissa Cohen, just weeks after splitting from Hallie — and the couple later welcomed their son, Beau Biden Jr. in March 2020.

The child support battle comes as federal investigators continue to probe Hunter’s financial and business activities when his father was vice president.

As a result of his access to lucrative financial opportunities, text messages uncovered from Hunter’s infamous laptop indicated that he frequently covered family expenses — and gave as much as 50% of his earning to his father.

Roberts lives with the child in Arkansas. Lunden Roberts/Facebook

“I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family for 30 years,” Hunter raged to his daughter Naomi in January 2019. “It’s really hard. But don’t worry, unlike pop, I won’t make you give me half your salary,” he added in reference to his father.

The laptop doesn’t contain any direct evidence of such money transfers, but shows he was routinely on the hook for household expenses, including repairs to Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del.