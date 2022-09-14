ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana substitute gym teacher paid kids $5 to tackle classmate: police

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ka3OX_0hvm0Bld00

A substitute gym teacher at a Louisiana school was arrested for allegedly offering several students $5 each to tackle one of their classmates, police said.

Aadrina Smith allegedly bribed five different North Caddo Elementary-Middle School students, three of whom took the bait and attacked the classmate during an Aug. 23 gym class, the Cado Parish Sheriff’s Office said .

Police obtained video of the disturbing ordeal showing the 24-year-old substitute sitting on the bleachers as the trio of students bullied the victim.

Following the attack, the victim laid on the gym floor, but Smith made no effort to help, nor did she report the incident, police said.

The video also captured Smith speaking with five students and later apparently congratulating the three who participated in the battery, police said.

The North Caddo Elementary-Middle School principal reported Smith to police and fired the substitute, the district told Shreveport Times in a statement.

Smith was arrested Monday and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and malfeasance in office.

Police are still investigating the incident and said additional arrests are pending.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shreveport Times#Caddo Correctional Center
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy