KTUL
Creek Elementary principal honored with $2,500 Tulsa STEM Alliance Grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Andrea Sagely, Creek Elementary principal, was honored at the Tulsa Flight Night Gala. She was awarded a $2,500 grant from the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance to advance STEM education at her school. Sagely was one of four recipients recognized at the event that took place...
KTUL
Tulsa food bank receives refrigerated truck and $52,000 donation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be able to better serve community members after a generous donation from Darden Restaurants. Ten Feeding America food banks across the country will receive a 26-foot refrigerated vehicle, capable of transporting 12,000 pounds of food at a time. Each food bank will also receive $52,000 to use for food and other needs.
KTUL
Volunteers, Chamber of Commerce come together to beautify Greenwood
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Greenwood of today makes up only a small footprint of what it once was. That's why some in the area feel it's important for what remains to look it's very best. Friday morning the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and several volunteers put a new...
KTUL
Rogers County Fair celebrates 108th year in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fair season is here, and it all starts Thursday with the Rogers County Fair at the Claremore Expo Center. From lawn games to a petting zoo, a horse show, food trucks, and live entertainment, this family-friendly event has something for all ages. Starting today through...
KTUL
Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
KTUL
Dreamland Festival, Spark Summit happening all weekend in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A combination music festival and tech/art summit are happening all weekend in downtown Tulsa. The Dreamland Festival and Spark Summit is open to the public and will bring live performances, art installations, and forward-thinking conversations starting Friday in the Tulsa Arts District. Almost 100 musicians...
KTUL
Stillwater police warn community about circulating gift card scam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department Wants to warn local residents about a gift card scam circulating around the area. Police say suspects are impersonating pastors from Stillwater churches and texting citizens within the town. The suspects are advising the victims that they are needing gift cards to...
KTUL
Scotfest kicks off in Broken Arrow for 2022 festival
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scotfest, Green Country's annual Scottish and Irish festival, kicks off tonight at Broken Arrow's Events Park. Organizers say the festival is an authentic celebration of Scottish and Celtic culture that's been primarily modeled after the 180-year-old Lonach Gathering and the over 190-year-old Braemar Gathering in Scotland.
KTUL
Will Rogers building proposal stirring controversy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The home of the Ropers is having growing pains. "The bleachers will be over here," said Will Rogers principal Nicolette Dennis, showing us plans for a visitors section, which includes a 1,200-square-foot building for restrooms, concession stand, and ticket booth. It would be built on land that's currently part of Turner Park, and based on the signs, for some area residents, that doesn't sit well at all.
KTUL
A New Leaf hosts grand opening of Retail Garden Center in Owasso
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is hosting a grand opening of it's new Retail Garden Center in Owasso on Thursday. A variety of plants will be available, including succulents, houseplants and seasonal plants. “The Garden Center supports A New Leaf’s programs that provide resources to people with...
KTUL
Tulsa Community College pinwheel display helps bring awareness to Alzheimer's disease
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pinwheels dotted the lawn of Tulsa Community College on Wednesday, raising awareness for Alzheimer's disease. "There's 178 flowers out there, each one represents 100 people; 1,780 people in Oklahoma die every year from dementia in Oklahoma," said Dr. Laura Garrett, assistant professor at TCC. And...
KTUL
Oklahoma school bus hits deer, runs off road, OHP says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Merritt Public School bus has the hood ripped off earlier this week when it ran off the road after colliding with a deer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says the bus was on OK-6 in Beckham Co. when the deer ran into...
KTUL
TFD asks for help identifying man who started dumpster fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Fire Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in a dumpster fire. TFD said they received footage of a man starting the fire at 9:33 p.m. on Sept. 12 near 11th and Memorial. The person may be homeless...
KTUL
Super-Dodger: Scientists want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scientists are looking to study people who have yet to get COVID-19, NewsChannel 8's sister station in Ohio reports. Some researchers are referring to people who have not caught COVID-19 in the last two years as "super-dodgers." "I've been exposed a lot over the last...
KTUL
More arrested in Center of the Universe shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police made two more arrests in the July homicide at the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa. On July 17, police were called to the scene and found several parties involved and numerous rounds fired from different weapons. The following day police identified...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 suspected of stealing copper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man and a woman suspected in a recent copper theft. TPD said they have been investigating the issue as copper thefts could affect critical infrastructure in Tulsa. Brian Tash and Heather Walker were arrested after police executed a search warrant at...
KTUL
Public pushes for police oversight at Tulsa City Council
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "No justice, no peace!" At the rally outside Tulsa City Hall before the council meeting... "We’re still here at ground zero, nothing has been done," said Dr. Tiffany Crutcher. Time has given new perspective in the push for public oversight of the police department.
KTUL
Sand Springs police identify three students killed in Sand Springs crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three students killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly car accident in Sand Springs. SSPD says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were the three students killed in the deadly accident. A 16-year-old and...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
KTUL
TPD arrests man who shot at car with a woman and baby inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man around 9:30 p.m. Friday after a domestic dispute ended in the man shooting at a car with a woman and her baby inside. About five or six shots were fired outside of the Cedar Lane Apartments at 15th and Sheridan. Police said luckily no one was hit.
