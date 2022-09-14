TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The home of the Ropers is having growing pains. "The bleachers will be over here," said Will Rogers principal Nicolette Dennis, showing us plans for a visitors section, which includes a 1,200-square-foot building for restrooms, concession stand, and ticket booth. It would be built on land that's currently part of Turner Park, and based on the signs, for some area residents, that doesn't sit well at all.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO