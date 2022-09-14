Read full article on original website
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
statepress.com
Letter from the President
July 1 marked my twentieth anniversary as president of Arizona State University. Some of you weren’t yet born when I took office, and those who were may know only fragments of the changes ASU has undergone since then. Either way, the full story of where we were, what we’ve done and where we’re headed is too lengthy to share here, but there are several details that are too important to ignore on this occasion.
statepress.com
Opinion: Extreme political rhetoric is a direct threat to education. Experts need to combat it
ASU requires a history class for all undergraduates, so students can develop useful knowledge of the past to shape the present and future. Last month, President of the American Historical Association James Sweet received considerable backlash for warning against the opposite – shaping the past with knowledge of the present.
ABC 15 News
6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor
PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
AZFamily
Parents respond to allegations against Gilbert football coach, players
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As football teams across Arizona play under the Friday night lights, a football player and his mother are leveling serious accusations against Gilbert High School’s football coach and players. Senior Deion Smith says he was harassed and assaulted, claiming the Tiger’s coach didn’t take action. However, other parents are backing the coach after the allegations broke.
statepress.com
Tempe's large population of feral cats have made ASU their home
During late-night walks or commuting between classes, it may be a surprise to see bright-eyed, cute, yet sometimes skittish feral cats roaming around campus. Stephanie Martinez, a sophomore studying communication, said she sees the feral cats all the time around the Barrett Residential Complex. Ethan Leiter-Weintraub, a junior studying biomedical informatics, said he has seen the cats near the Adelphi Commons and has even fed them himself.
AZFamily
3 students arrested after fake bomb threats at Arizona State University in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three students were taken into custody after a bomb scare forced Arizona State University students in Tempe to evacuate their dorms and the campus union earlier this week. ASU police announced that 18-year-old Lukas Patton, 21-year-old Trevor Benoit and 18-year-old Peter Fraeknel were arrested in connection to the threats.
gilaherald.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
Mesa elementary school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute
PHOENIX — An East Valley school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for August, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Samantha Kaye Sarabia teaches 6th grade math at Eisenhower Center for Innovation in Mesa. Her passion...
Michael Chavez grew up in the projects. Now he's training the next generation of Arizona leaders
GLENDALE, Ariz. — While growing up, the prospects for Michael Chavez to be a leader in his West Valley community were slim. Chavez’s father was absent from his life. His mother struggled with substance abuse. As an adolescent, Chavez started to make poor choices. “I had gotten in...
statepress.com
Arizona State's No. 9 amateur golfer David Puig to forego senior year to compete at LIV Golf
Arizona State's senior golfer David Puig, the No. 9 amateur golfer in the country, announced Monday he would forego his last two years of eligibility to compete professionally for the LIV Golf Tour. Puig will make his professional debut in the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago from Sept. 16 to 18...
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
AZFamily
More Arizona workers leaving old jobs for better ones
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Chris Morin had a good job working for Discover Financial for seven years, but he wondered if there was something better out there, especially with a wife and two young children at home. “I was pretty selective,” said Morin. “I wasn’t in a rush to get out of my job, but I thought I’ve got some companies that have really good reputations and I was going to see if maybe there was something there.”
knau.org
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
statepress.com
Sun Devil football looks to bounce back against Eastern Michigan Saturday night
After a disappointing 34-17 loss last week to No. 11 Oklahoma State, ASU football strives to bounce back against Eastern Michigan University Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium at 8 p.m. The Eagles should make for an easier opponent for the Sun Devils — with ESPN giving them a 94.2% chance...
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
Phoenix ranks No. 1 in the nation for inflation. Here's why
PHOENIX — Valley residents like Ashley Carey are finding a way to get by. “To pay my rent for one bedroom," she says, "it takes a whole paycheck from my regular job and then a paycheck from my part-time job." The soaring cost of a place to live is...
gladiatortimes.com
The Gilbert High School Restroom Policy
So I asked a couple of anonymous people their opinion on the restroom policy. Here are some of the comments I received:. “It is unfair because some students take advantage of the passes by taking their time when other students need to go.”. “It is time-consuming because you have to...
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue
Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
