Tempe, AZ

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
Letter from the President

July 1 marked my twentieth anniversary as president of Arizona State University. Some of you weren’t yet born when I took office, and those who were may know only fragments of the changes ASU has undergone since then. Either way, the full story of where we were, what we’ve done and where we’re headed is too lengthy to share here, but there are several details that are too important to ignore on this occasion.
6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor

PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
Parents respond to allegations against Gilbert football coach, players

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As football teams across Arizona play under the Friday night lights, a football player and his mother are leveling serious accusations against Gilbert High School’s football coach and players. Senior Deion Smith says he was harassed and assaulted, claiming the Tiger’s coach didn’t take action. However, other parents are backing the coach after the allegations broke.
Tempe's large population of feral cats have made ASU their home

During late-night walks or commuting between classes, it may be a surprise to see bright-eyed, cute, yet sometimes skittish feral cats roaming around campus. Stephanie Martinez, a sophomore studying communication, said she sees the feral cats all the time around the Barrett Residential Complex. Ethan Leiter-Weintraub, a junior studying biomedical informatics, said he has seen the cats near the Adelphi Commons and has even fed them himself.
3 students arrested after fake bomb threats at Arizona State University in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three students were taken into custody after a bomb scare forced Arizona State University students in Tempe to evacuate their dorms and the campus union earlier this week. ASU police announced that 18-year-old Lukas Patton, 21-year-old Trevor Benoit and 18-year-old Peter Fraeknel were arrested in connection to the threats.
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
More Arizona workers leaving old jobs for better ones

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Chris Morin had a good job working for Discover Financial for seven years, but he wondered if there was something better out there, especially with a wife and two young children at home. “I was pretty selective,” said Morin. “I wasn’t in a rush to get out of my job, but I thought I’ve got some companies that have really good reputations and I was going to see if maybe there was something there.”
O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
The Gilbert High School Restroom Policy

So I asked a couple of anonymous people their opinion on the restroom policy. Here are some of the comments I received:. “It is unfair because some students take advantage of the passes by taking their time when other students need to go.”. “It is time-consuming because you have to...
Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue

Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
