2d ago

Ignorance! If there’s anything a kid is going to learn from a computer or in person for that matter, it’s the parents right and obligation to know what their child is being taught. No teacher has a right to tell a parent anything!

News On 6

Oklahoma Hiring Record Number Of Emergency-Certified Teachers

The Oklahoma Department of Education said the state is on track to bring in a record number of emergency certified teachers this year. According to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association there were more than 1,000 teaching vacancies this school year. The department said more than 2,500...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications

A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
TULSA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Education Watch: New Poll Shows Nelson Leads Race for State Superintendent

The latest political poll delivered a stunner: Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, leads by five points over Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate. With Election Day just under two months away, here are some of the main findings from the poll, which was conducted Sept. 2-7...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma-owned small businesses set up shop at state fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of shops are set up at the state fair and a lot of them are Oklahoma-owned small businesses. Local shops feature everything from snacks to soap, and they said this is what the fair is all about. "We had someone come in yesterday and said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ragon Steele

What Makes HB 1775 A Good Law For Teachers

I’ve been reading different articles about education in Oklahoma. Mostly criticism about HB 1775, I like all other teachers, want education in Oklahoma and across the nation to be of high quality and equal to all of the students that attend our schools. So not having much information about the legislation in question, I decided to download it and read it for myself.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Roadblocks stand in the way of legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's another roadblock in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Three unresolved challenges are facing State Question 820 and time is running out. In Oklahoma, all absentee ballots must be printed and delivered to the 77 county election boards no later than September...
kswo.com

Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLAW 101

Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers

It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
OKLAHOMA STATE

