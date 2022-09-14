Read full article on original website
AP_001716.bbcdd1190d7c4204a286889566990afa.2242
2d ago
Ignorance! If there’s anything a kid is going to learn from a computer or in person for that matter, it’s the parents right and obligation to know what their child is being taught. No teacher has a right to tell a parent anything!
Reply(3)
2
Related
KOCO
Struggle to recruit, retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, survey shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is seeing record-breaking numbers as the state is struggling to hire and retain teachers. A new survey released Thursday shows that the Oklahoma State School Boards Association reported more than 1,000 teaching vacancies still need to be filled for the 2022-23 school year. KOCO 5's...
7 Oklahoma sites receive new names after push to remove derogatory term for Natives
Seven sites of cliffs and creeks in Oklahoma now have new names after a push from U.S. officials to get rid of a racist term toward Native Americans that was in their original names.
News On 6
Oklahoma Hiring Record Number Of Emergency-Certified Teachers
The Oklahoma Department of Education said the state is on track to bring in a record number of emergency certified teachers this year. According to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association there were more than 1,000 teaching vacancies this school year. The department said more than 2,500...
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Oklahoma hospitals impacted after false alert of active shooter at high school
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma hospitals were impacted after a false alert of an active shooter at a high school. KOCO 5 got an inside look at just how fast hospitals prepared to take in shooting victims. Local hospitals started pulling resources as soon as they were alerted. Now, we...
KOCO
More than half of Oklahomans live in what researchers call 'child care desert'
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than half of all Oklahomans live in what researchers call a “child care desert.”. This means the families don’t have the number of options they need. Now, the state’s trying to do something about it. The Department of Human Services said Oklahoma’s...
“Was it refunded or not?”: Oklahomans following the money after return of rejected Covid medicine
It's a controversial decision that is still making headlines.
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital one of first in the country to offer ambient rooms for behavioral health crises
Pediatric experts in Oklahoma say there is a children's behavioral health crisis right now - and they're doing all they can to help them in their time of need.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
KOCO
Oklahoma looks into giving more money to people who are wrongfully convicted, incarcerated
OKLAHOMA CITY — Should Oklahoma give more money to people who are wrongfully convicted and incarcerated?. An Oklahoma state representative said yes, that the state needs to make up for the time too many Oklahomans lost while wrongly imprisoned. "I think it’s important to understand and remember someone who...
oklahomawatch.org
Education Watch: New Poll Shows Nelson Leads Race for State Superintendent
The latest political poll delivered a stunner: Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, leads by five points over Ryan Walters, the Republican candidate. With Election Day just under two months away, here are some of the main findings from the poll, which was conducted Sept. 2-7...
KOCO
Oklahoma-owned small businesses set up shop at state fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of shops are set up at the state fair and a lot of them are Oklahoma-owned small businesses. Local shops feature everything from snacks to soap, and they said this is what the fair is all about. "We had someone come in yesterday and said...
What Makes HB 1775 A Good Law For Teachers
I’ve been reading different articles about education in Oklahoma. Mostly criticism about HB 1775, I like all other teachers, want education in Oklahoma and across the nation to be of high quality and equal to all of the students that attend our schools. So not having much information about the legislation in question, I decided to download it and read it for myself.
How much does a day at the fair cost?
The great state fair of Oklahoma is underway, and we took a day to find out just how much it costs for a fun day at the fair.
KOCO
From the KOCO Archives: HoHo the Clown at the Oklahoma State Fair
The annual Oklahoma State Fair is in full swing! Did you know KOCO 5's HoHo the Clown used to visit Oklahomans at the fair?
KOCO
Oklahoma researchers want to help in quest to keep hearts healthier, longer
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma researchers want to help in the quest to keep hearts healthier for longer. The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation just received a grant to do it. They’ll look into a natural function of the heart that doesn’t work in some people. The condition is...
KTUL
Roadblocks stand in the way of legalizing recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — There's another roadblock in the fight to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma. Three unresolved challenges are facing State Question 820 and time is running out. In Oklahoma, all absentee ballots must be printed and delivered to the 77 county election boards no later than September...
KOCO
Challenges made against state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state is one step closer to knowing if Oklahomans will be able to vote for or against recreational marijuana on the November ballot. Before voters find out, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has to rule on four different challenges to State Question 820. At 5 p.m....
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
Changes Are Coming To Summit/Centerpoint Energy Customers
It's been over a year since Summit Energy acquired our natural gas service from Centerpoint Energy, but CP has been helping oversee the transition thus far. With the new announcement of changes, things are finally swapping out. At some point during this fall, all former Centerpoint natural gas consumers in...
Comments / 4