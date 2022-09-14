ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Broward Sheriff Tony lied on job forms, state board alleges. He could be removed from office

By Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony “misused his public position” when he lied to get a previous law enforcement job, a Florida state board alleges. This could lead to a recommendation to Gov. Ron DeSantis to fire Tony.

In its Friday meeting, the Florida Commission on Ethics found probable cause to believe Tony had committed the wrongdoing, according to the board’s Wednesday press release. The board specifically alleged:

“Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony misused his public position when he provided false information or did not disclose information during the hiring process for his employment with the Coral Springs Police Department; when he provided false information or did not disclose information during the appointment process for his service as Broward County Sheriff; when completing a notarized Form 68 submitted to FDLE while serving as Broward County Sheriff; and when applying to renew his driver’s license while serving as a law enforcement officer.”

Back in January, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement had also concluded in an 18-month investigation that Tony lied about his past on a form to renew his Florida driver’s license and law enforcement job applications, including one in 2005 to become a Coral Springs police officer.

However, the sheriff wasn’t charged because records were difficult to find and a witness could not reliably recall events.

READ MORE: FDLE probe finds Broward Sheriff Tony lied about past on forms. But state won’t prosecute

The FDLE then sent the results of its investigation to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

The state board’s findings mean a public hearing may be held and Tony could be facing civil penalties, which include a recommendation for removal from office and fines of up to $10,000 per violation, according to the board.

Tony could not be immediately reached for comment.

