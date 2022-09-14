ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hispanic Heritage Helping Younger Generations

By Josephine Walter
KREX
KREX
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Louise Goodman’s experienced many challenges growing up in Denver leading her to dream big.

Goodman moved to the Western Slope from Denver in 2003. She started out as a mortgage loan officer at Timberline bank, but slowly worked her way up. She is now a branch president here and found a meaningful way to help other people and businesses in the Latin-X community.


Goodman helped found the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce and is also on the board for the Riverside Education Center, a tutoring and mentoring project that helps younger generation forge a future.


Miguel Molina, a business banking officer at Timberline also relies on his roots to reach out and help others.

The Latin-X community in Grand Junction is something they both help in different ways. Goodman helps REC with it’s upcoming Taste of Riverside event and cinco cinco, which is a 5k scheduled around Cinco de Mayo.

Their heritage helped make them who they are and fuels a passion that reflects into their everyday lives, helping new generations and businesses carry their culture forward, while honoring their past.

KJCT8

KJCT MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version. RENOVATIONS COMING TO FRUITA BIKE PARK. THE RENOVATIONS WILL START SEPTEMBER 19TH AND WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC.
thecrite.com

What’s the hold up with housing in Mesa County?

Mesa County–much like the rest of the nation–is in the midst of a worsening housing crisis. Consequent to labor and supply-chain shortages, as well as stagnant property taxes and a variety of additional factors, affording a place to live in Grand Junction has become increasingly problematic. Of the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 16-18

COLORADO, USA — As we wave a fond farewell to summer, we look ahead to a new season full of festive, outdoor events celebrating the harvest and cooler days. Autumn's arrival next week brings the glorious smell of roasting chiles, the crisp taste of seasonal beers and ciders, and the stunning yellows and reds of changing leaves across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
