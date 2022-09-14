Hispanic Heritage Helping Younger Generations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Louise Goodman’s experienced many challenges growing up in Denver leading her to dream big.

Goodman moved to the Western Slope from Denver in 2003. She started out as a mortgage loan officer at Timberline bank, but slowly worked her way up. She is now a branch president here and found a meaningful way to help other people and businesses in the Latin-X community.



Goodman helped found the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce and is also on the board for the Riverside Education Center, a tutoring and mentoring project that helps younger generation forge a future.





Miguel Molina, a business banking officer at Timberline also relies on his roots to reach out and help others.



The Latin-X community in Grand Junction is something they both help in different ways. Goodman helps REC with it’s upcoming Taste of Riverside event and cinco cinco, which is a 5k scheduled around Cinco de Mayo.



Their heritage helped make them who they are and fuels a passion that reflects into their everyday lives, helping new generations and businesses carry their culture forward, while honoring their past.





