Connecticut State

WTNH.com

When will Connecticut see the fall foliage?

Conn. (WTNH) — You might be waiting longer to see the leaves change colors this year. Across the United States, the seasonal shift might be behind schedule. According to the Smoky Mountain fall foliage prediction map Connecticut’s peak will hit sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. However,...
Hartford, CT
Connecticut State
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
NewsTimes

Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut

State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
NBC Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
FOX 61

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a picture-perfect one to get out and enjoy that September sunshine! If you're a fall fanatic, Saturday will be your weekend pick. So, what's there to do around the state this weekend? Here are some ideas!. The 73rd Annual Berlin Fair will...
hwy.co

5 Creepy Abandoned Places in Connecticut

Abandoned places in CT may not be your first thought when thinking of this picturesque New England state, but maybe it should be. Being one of the original 13 colonies, Connecticut has a lot of history. And, history often leads to old and abandoned places. We’ve got five creepy, abandoned...
trumbulltimes.com

Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
FOX 61

Six Connecticut cities among the top 50 most ethnically diverse: WalletHub

CONNECTICUT, USA — Six Connecticut cities were among the top 50 most ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub. WalletHub took at look at America's current cultural profile. Over 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. were compared with three indicators of ethnic diversity. Each city was examined based on ethnicity and race, language and birthplace.
Connecticut Inside Investigator

New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut

It’s no secret that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic spurred changes in the way society functions. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how those changes affected the lives of Connecticut residents. According to the report, the percentage of employees working remotely increased dramatically, while rent costs increased and people found new jobs […] The post New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
