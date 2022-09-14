Read full article on original website
Summer temperatures return to Connecticut this weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says Connecticut will warm up into the 70s today with lots of sunshine and temps in the mid-70s.
When will Connecticut see the fall foliage?
Conn. (WTNH) — You might be waiting longer to see the leaves change colors this year. Across the United States, the seasonal shift might be behind schedule. According to the Smoky Mountain fall foliage prediction map Connecticut’s peak will hit sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. However,...
Connecticut crowds exceed expectation for return of Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Both the excitement and the smell of fair food were in the air on a clear and sunny Friday on the fairgrounds in West Springfield. With no pandemic restrictions for 2022, the Big E opened for fairgoers who come to Western Massachusetts from across the country.
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that there has been some epic striper fishing in the area over the past week. Peanut bunker and butterfish are around, with the peanut bunker being thicker than he’s seen in years. The bass aren’t having any trouble finding them, and that has created some epic topwater blitzes that have lasted for hours at times. The blitzing fish haven’t been huge, but there have been some nice slot class fish mixed in. Small topwater offerings, expoy jigs, small tins, and small soft plastics have been doing the trick. The larger bass are still hanging around the shallow inshore reefs, and are willing to hit live eels and GT’s during the dawn, dusk, and nighttime periods. The false albacore have been sporadic in the Sound, but a few lucky anglers have managed to locate a few this week. There’s plenty of bait for them to harass, so hopefully they arrive soon in better numbers. Sea bass and scup have been plentiful, and can often be found under the large schools of peanuts if you drop a jig below the blitz.
Yes, there’s still a drought in CT despite the rain
It might be hard to believe after the rainfall we received last week but the state of Connecticut is still very much in a drought. The post Yes, there’s still a drought in CT despite the rain appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
Second Connecticut resident tests positive for West Nile Virus
HARTFORD, Conn. — A New Haven County man in his 30s has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the Connecticut Department of Public Health announced Friday. He is the second Connecticut resident to test positive for the illness. The patient, only identified as a man aged 30-39 from New...
Pew: CT tax revenue outpaces pre-pandemic years, analysts warn of uncertain future
Connecticut's tax revenue growth is slightly outpacing pre-pandemic trends, but analysts warn of economic uncertainty in the future. The post Pew: CT tax revenue outpaces pre-pandemic years, analysts warn of uncertain future appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close 2 Stores in Connecticut
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 150 stores and the company has released the list of 56 of the stores it will be closing. Two of them are in Connecticut. The company plans to close stores in Waterford and Stamford. Bed Bath & Beyond will shut down the...
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend will be a picture-perfect one to get out and enjoy that September sunshine! If you're a fall fanatic, Saturday will be your weekend pick. So, what's there to do around the state this weekend? Here are some ideas!. The 73rd Annual Berlin Fair will...
5 Creepy Abandoned Places in Connecticut
Abandoned places in CT may not be your first thought when thinking of this picturesque New England state, but maybe it should be. Being one of the original 13 colonies, Connecticut has a lot of history. And, history often leads to old and abandoned places. We’ve got five creepy, abandoned...
Nine major Connecticut companies that are hiring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut has added more than 39,000 jobs in the past year – with the 2,900 positions added in August representing the eighth-straight month of job gains in the state. But hiring is a struggle for many businesses, as...
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
Six Connecticut cities among the top 50 most ethnically diverse: WalletHub
CONNECTICUT, USA — Six Connecticut cities were among the top 50 most ethnically diverse cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub. WalletHub took at look at America's current cultural profile. Over 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. were compared with three indicators of ethnic diversity. Each city was examined based on ethnicity and race, language and birthplace.
The Most Creative Restaurant in Connecticut Announces New Theme
I love it when creative local business owners come up with something beyond to try to lure customers in. When it comes to restaurant interiors, there's only so much you can do, right? Tables, chairs, and nice paint? Good enough, but not in Southington. One restaurant in Connecticut has grabbed...
New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut
It’s no secret that the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic spurred changes in the way society functions. New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows how those changes affected the lives of Connecticut residents. According to the report, the percentage of employees working remotely increased dramatically, while rent costs increased and people found new jobs […] The post New data shows shifts in occupations, remote work and rent costs in Connecticut appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
4 Connecticut schools honored by Dept. of Education as ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
(NEXSTAR) – The U.S. Department of Education is honoring the winners of 2022’s National Blue Ribbon School Awards, recognizing a total of 297 U.S. schools for their exemplary test performances or efforts to close achievement gaps between students. Four of those honored schools are from Connecticut. They are...
