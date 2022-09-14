Read full article on original website
News 8 KFMB
Some Pacific Beach residents urge San Diego to reopen Diamond Street after two years
A mile-long stretch of Diamond Street was closed as part of the Slow Streets Program. It has remained closed ever since and is the only street in the program.
City sends warning to El Cajon motels housing ‘too many’ homeless
The City of El Cajon sent at least four warning notices to motels, which said they were in violation of city code and could be fined if they allow hotel vouchers to make up more than 15% of their motel rooms.
Developers paid $1.8B to San Diego communities, but few reap benefits
SAN DIEGO — Karla Dagdag and her daughter walk along a dirt and rock trail toward the Paradise Hills skate park, the path kicking up on their shoes. The nearby playground is sandy with rusty swings and climbing bars and paint-peeled picnic tables, including one with graffiti on it.
northcountydailystar.com
El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design
The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
Southbound SR-125 to be closed at SR-94 for 3 nights
A stretch of state Route 125 at state Route 94 in the Lemon Grove area will be shut down starting Sunday night, Caltrans officials announced.
kusi.com
Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
News 8 KFMB
'Escaramuzas' in San Diego keep Mexico's oldest equestrian tradition alive
Escaramuza riders as old as 17 and as young as five-years-old practice in a ranch in Bonita. They hope to make their rodeo grandparents proud.
Chula Vista's Third Avenue set for Amps & Ales event
Numerous breweries will be at Chula Vista's Third Avenue for the Amps & Ales event to show off their best beers.
onscene.tv
Male Rescued After His Car Flies 40 Feet Off a Cliff | San Diego
09.14.2022 | 3:15 AM | SAN DIEGO – Police responded to a car that went off of the parking area at the Glider Port and into a canyon at approx 12:51 am. When 1st Responders arrived, they could not find anyone in the car. The vehicle was towed away.
sandiegoville.com
Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location
Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
kusi.com
El Cajon made to house 45% of San Diego homeless with hotel vouchers
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
eastcountymagazine.org
SANTEE COUNCIL APPROVES FANITA RANCH HOUSING ONCE AGAIN
September 15, 2022 (Santee) -- Fanita Ranch, the 3,000-unit residential development that has gone through multiple iterations and designs since the city was founded, was approved once again by the Santee City Council after a four and a half-hour meeting Sept. 14. This approval, on a 4-0 vote with Councilman...
eastcountymagazine.org
HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER
September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
Mother bitten by a San Diego Police K9 that got loose to get $600,000 from city
SAN DIEGO — On September 20, San Diego City Council is expected to approve a $600,000 settlement to a mother who was bit repeatedly by a San Diego Police K9 after the dog jumped over her backyard fence and tried to attack the woman's 5-year-old daughter. The attack occurred...
northcountydailystar.com
JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years
On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
L.A. Weekly
Driver Arrested after DUI Crash on Nimitz Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
One Detained after DUI Collision near Chatsworth Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., on August 27th near Chatsworth Boulevard. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a power pole in the area. Following preliminary investigations, one person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the...
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
Homeless increase sparks controversy in East County city
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is calling out the County of San Diego, accusing it of secretly dumping its homeless population in the East County city.
Valley Roadrunner
Planners reject County’s VC Road Corridor Plan
The County’s Valley Center Road Corridor plan was the only item on Monday night’s special meeting agenda of the VC Community Planning Group. After two and a half hours which included a presentation by the County, statements from a standing room only crowd at VC Community Center, and the planners, the group rejected the plan.
kusi.com
Redevelopment in Mission Valley set to change local landscape
MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – A redevelopment project is underway in Mission Valley that is set to change the area’s landscape. Riverwalk San Diego is striving to establish a “Live, Work, Play” neighborhood that fulfills San Diego’s Climate Action Plan. KUSI’s Jason Austell joined former City...
