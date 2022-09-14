ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

northcountydailystar.com

El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design

The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
kusi.com

Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
VISTA, CA
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location

Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon made to house 45% of San Diego homeless with hotel vouchers

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

SANTEE COUNCIL APPROVES FANITA RANCH HOUSING ONCE AGAIN

September 15, 2022 (Santee) -- Fanita Ranch, the 3,000-unit residential development that has gone through multiple iterations and designs since the city was founded, was approved once again by the Santee City Council after a four and a half-hour meeting Sept. 14. This approval, on a 4-0 vote with Councilman...
SANTEE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

HOMELESS COUPLE, AFTER FLEEING WILLOWS FIRE IN LAKESIDE, NEEDS HOUSING TOGETHER

September 16, 2022 (Lakeside) – After the Willows Fire burned out homeless camps along the San Diego Riverbed in Lakeside on August 31, I went back to speak with those who suffered losses. I found a couple, two men, who openly talked about their lives, how they got here, and shared some alarming thoughts on the fire.
LAKESIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

JC Resorts Loses Reidy Creek Golf Course Contract in Escondido After 20 Years

On September 14, the Escondido City Council voted unanimously to award a five-year contract for management and operation of the Reidy Creek Golf Course to Escondido Golf, LLC, an affiliate of Petaluma-based CourseCo, Inc. JC Resorts operated the course since its opening in 2002, but according to a City of Escondido staff report, the property failed to achieve levels of income that would have enabled it to pay back or subsidize tax-exempt Lease Revenue bonds issued by the City in April 2001 for the construction of the golf course, forcing the Escondido General Fund to make debt service payments that average about $361,000 per year.
ESCONDIDO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Arrested after DUI Crash on Nimitz Boulevard [San Diego, CA]

One Detained after DUI Collision near Chatsworth Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., on August 27th near Chatsworth Boulevard. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a power pole in the area. Following preliminary investigations, one person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Planners reject County’s VC Road Corridor Plan

The County’s Valley Center Road Corridor plan was the only item on Monday night’s special meeting agenda of the VC Community Planning Group. After two and a half hours which included a presentation by the County, statements from a standing room only crowd at VC Community Center, and the planners, the group rejected the plan.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
kusi.com

Redevelopment in Mission Valley set to change local landscape

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – A redevelopment project is underway in Mission Valley that is set to change the area’s landscape. Riverwalk San Diego is striving to establish a “Live, Work, Play” neighborhood that fulfills San Diego’s Climate Action Plan. KUSI’s Jason Austell joined former City...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Community Policy