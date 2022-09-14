Read full article on original website
West Virginia Teacher of the Year talks about winning, plans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia County Teacher of the Year turned West Virginia Teacher of the Year Amber Nichols still gets treated like Mrs. Nichols by her students. “I got some applause, some really cool cards; and they're just treating me like Mrs. Nichols, which is exactly how...
Rebecca M. 'Becky' Boyles Stealey
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Rebecca M. “Becky” Boyles Stealey, 94, of Clarksburg, WV pass…
New Members join Glenville State University Board of Governors
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Two new Glenville State University Board of Governors members have begun their terms. Glenville State University Board of Governors Vice Chair Ann Green administered the oath to new member Dan Durbin and Student Representative Breanna Morgan at a regular meeting of the board on Aug. 10.
Mountaintop Beverage plant hosts topping off ceremony in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Excitement, emotion and thankfulness were in the air at a topping off ceremony for the Mountaintop Beverage facility — a 330,000 square foot facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park. There have been a handful of humbling moments in the process, and Friday was...
ATC
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private nonprofit entities throughout the state. The Preston County Commission received $44,205.
Reedsville Council hears noise complaints
REEDSVILLE — Complaints about noise from ATI Industries were once again brought to the attention of the Reedsville Town Council. The complaints begin in 2018 when Brandon Acres residents brought their concerns to council. During that meeting, then-Mayor Jason Titus said Officer Paul Rowan gave the acting ATI supervisor a copy of the town’s noise ordinance.
Board of education overrules administrators on grading policy
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education overruled its administrative team Monday on grading practices at Preston High School, voting unanimously to immediately stop using a summative grading system implemented this year. The board discussed the matter at length, and there were two amendments to the original motion...
Newburg discusses sewer rate hike, dam repairs
NEWBURG — Newburg residents could see an increase of $4.26 on their sewer bill in the near future. The increase is required in order for the town to qualify for $3,275,000 in grant funds. If the grant is approved, the funds will be used to eliminate inflow and infiltration of water into town sewers and to upgrade some electrical components.
Rising fuel costs leading to garbage transfer station rate hike
KINGWOOD — A proposed rate increase at the Tucker County Landfill because of rising fuel costs will lead to increased rates at the Kingwood garbage transfer station. Mark Holstine, executive director of the state Solid Waste Management Board and acting chairman of the Tucker County Solid Waste Authority, told Kingwood Council Tuesday that fuel costs have almost tripled some months since March. The landfill is run as efficiently as it can, he said, since the state took it over, so there’s only one place to make up the costs.
Shopping at Hometown Market
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Main Street Fairmont ended its Hometown Market season with the E…
David Paul Elliott Jr.
JANE LEW- David Paul Elliott Jr., 45, of Weston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown with his loving family by his side. David was born in Fairmont on October 18, 1976, a son of Janet Sue...
East Fairmont excels on both sides in rout of Braxton County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Both teams entered the night equal in the Class AA playoff standings, but one team was clearly superior on the field. East Fairmont scored on its first five possessions and shut out Braxton County into the second half, claiming a 42-6 win on its home turf Friday. The Bees (2-2) and Eagles (1-3) were both tied for 21st in the WVSSAC’s Class AA rankings released earlier this week, but East Fairmont left no doubt that it deserved to be back at .500 after falling last week to Class AAA Hedgesville.
graf 8 recovers his own fumble.JPG
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In the second half, the cannon sounded three times from two touch…
Grafton rallies, but can't overcome large deficit
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In the second half, the cannon sounded three times from two touchdown passes and one touchdown run by Grafton quarterback Camden Foley. Foley connected on touchdown passes of 38 and 29 yards and ran for a 1-yard touchdown run.
Community calendar
• Preston County Knights of Columbus are selling tickets for a dinner to be held 6 p.m. at Rosemary’s Thyme at the Preston Country Club. Tickets are $100 for a couple.
Richards scores 3 first-half TDs as Doddridge County romps; WVU men tie, volleyball sweeps tourney
MT. ZION, W.Va. (WV News) — The Class A No. 5 Doddridge County Bulldogs ran their record to 3-0 with a 40-0 road blanking of Calhoun County on Friday night as Seth Richards scored three touchdowns, all in the first half. Talyn Snyder got the Bulldogs on the board...
Webster, red zone stops propel Philip Barbour past Liberty, 35-10
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) – It took all of three plays for a lot of things to go wrong for the Liberty Mountaineers late in the second quarter. Third-and-goal from the Philip Barbour 3: Jayce Clevenger is stopped just short of the goal line, is injured, and doesn’t return.
FTR
TUNNELTON — Police charged a Tunnelton man with trespassing and destruction of property after he said he was trying to enter property to search for stolen tires. Lowell Thomas Larew, 79, was charged in connection with a Sept. 10 complaint. According to a criminal complaint, Preston deputies received a threats complaint from a Stevenburg Road landowner, who said Larew told him he was looking for stolen tires, and that the lock was missing from the gate to his property, which was also damaged.
Wahama football holds off furious South Harrison rally, wins 27-22
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) - The Wahama White Falcons football team held a 27-8 lead over visiting South Harrison on Friday night in Mason, saw that lead diminish to 27-22, and the Hawks had a chance to win it with a pass to the end zone on the final play of regulation.
When $20.2M and $16.7M are really the same number
After the West Virginia football team lost at home to 13-point underdog Kansas, a lot of Mountaineer fans are ready to jettison head coach Neal Brown and his 17-20 overall record since becoming coach in 2019. Much, however, was made about Brown’s buyout dropping from $20.2 million now to $16.7...
