Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney can’t keep up with Piqua
SIDNEY — Sidney played close with Piqua early in a Miami Valley League game on Friday. But turnovers, penalties and poor field position didn’t allow the Yellow Jackets to play close for four quarters. The Indians scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to take control and beat...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs, Hillclimbers roll; Raiders fall at home – Local HS Football Week 5 results
Tavien St. Clair went 19-21 for 278 and 5 total touchdowns (4 passing and 1 rushing). Indian Lake ended their two week scoring drought. The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. Urbana totaled 442 yards of offense. The Hillclimbers have surpassed their win total from 2021. Mechanicsburg’s 20-game...
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Sidney girls golf beats Tippecanoe
Sidney’s Tatum Werntz putts during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Tippecanoe on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. The Yellow Jackets won 215-230. Tippecanoe entered the match as the top team in the Miami Valley Division. Werntz led the Yellow Jackets with a 44. In the below photo, Sidney’s Madison Garber watches after teeing off on Thursday. Garber shot a 52. Sidney improved to 4-6 overall with the victory.
Sidney Daily News
Boys golf: Russia wins SCAL tournament, title
SIDNEY — Russia’s boys golf squad secured a Shelby County Athletic League title by finishing first in the league’s tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Raiders finished first with a 330 team score, eight strokes ahead of second-place Fort Loramie. Russia senior Ross Fiessinger...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima News
Five Lima area bassers qualify for regionals
A trio of veteran boaters and a pair of Lewistown co-anglers from the Lima area have qualified for the James River Regional bass tournament of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) set for Oct. 20-22 in Richmond, Virginia. This became fact following a two-day tourney in...
‘Bigger than the game;’ Tippecanoe football player raises thousands of dollars for new bleachers
TIPP CITY — When Tippecanoe and Stebbins take the field Friday night in Tipp City, it will be the first time with the stadium’s new bleachers that were recently installed. But due to the work and quick-thinking of Gordon Haas, a Tippecanoe football senior, the school’s students will also be a part of that crowd in the bleachers.
Ohio Report Cards: Highest, lowest scoring districts in Miami Valley counties
MIAMI VALLEY — Thursday the Ohio Department of Education released its Ohio School Report Cards for the 2021-2022 school year. The report cards include five rated components and various report-only data, those components will receive ratings from one to five stars, according to a guide released by the Ohio Board of Education.
Sidney Daily News
‘Game Day’ theme of Fort Loramie homecoming
FORT LORAMIE — Homecoming celebrations at Fort Loramie High School will take place throughout the week of Sept. 19. The theme this year is “Game Day.”. The crowning ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., before the football game against Edon High School. The dance will be on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the junior high gymnasium from 8 to 11 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miamisburg man has died after a crash in Miami Township late Friday night. Crews were called to the reports of a crash with injuries at Kelly Marie Court and Benner Road in Miami Township around 11:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Montgomery County Coroner’s Office...
Xenia motorcycle crash leads to ‘serious injuries’
The driver of a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle, Scott McHenry, of Dayton, was traveling eastbound on Upper Bellbrook Road when he was struck by a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 35-year-old Xenia woman.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
tippnews.com
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WarHawk Tattoo studio comes to Lima
LIMA — St. Marys native Brandon Kinser is bringing his Warhawk Tattoo Company to Lima. The studio, which opened Friday, specializes in tattoos and high-quality piercings by experienced tattoo artists like Kinser, who opened his first Warhawk Tattoo location in St. Marys about 10 years ago. “We are the...
John Voss, founder of Voss Auto Network, dies at 79
He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. John is survived by his wife Gail, his son Brad (Lisa) Voss, his son Craig (Jessica) Voss, and his three grandchildren.
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022
Festivals, shows, concerts, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 16-18, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022. Local Festivals. Grab Your Crew & Sample The Brew for the 4th Annual Beer Fest! Featuring live...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Edison State summer 2022 dean’s list
PIQUA — Edison State Community College has recognized 115 students for excellence in academics on the summer 2022 semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Sidney Daily News
Dayton CBC encourages pre-pandemic donors at high school blood drives
DAYTON – Community Blood Center is welcoming a new year of high school blood drives and encouraging a return to pre-pandemic numbers of young donors with the “Get Loud! Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve & Donate Blood” campaign. CBC is introducing three “Get Loud! Rock &...
Dayton schools close the gap in education
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton students are bouncing back in education, as schools reach pre-pandemic gap-closing levels. According to a release by Dayton Public Schools, gap-closing levels show how well schools are helping their students meet expectations in English, Language Arts, Math and graduation. While levels fell during the pandemic, smaller class sizes and more […]
Fox 19
Warren County man dead in I-75 crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
Comments / 0