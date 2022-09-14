ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Daily News

Football: Sidney can’t keep up with Piqua

SIDNEY — Sidney played close with Piqua early in a Miami Valley League game on Friday. But turnovers, penalties and poor field position didn’t allow the Yellow Jackets to play close for four quarters. The Indians scored four touchdowns in the second quarter to take control and beat...
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Photos: Sidney girls golf beats Tippecanoe

Sidney’s Tatum Werntz putts during a Miami Valley League Valley Division match against Tippecanoe on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. The Yellow Jackets won 215-230. Tippecanoe entered the match as the top team in the Miami Valley Division. Werntz led the Yellow Jackets with a 44. In the below photo, Sidney’s Madison Garber watches after teeing off on Thursday. Garber shot a 52. Sidney improved to 4-6 overall with the victory.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Boys golf: Russia wins SCAL tournament, title

SIDNEY — Russia’s boys golf squad secured a Shelby County Athletic League title by finishing first in the league’s tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Raiders finished first with a 330 team score, eight strokes ahead of second-place Fort Loramie. Russia senior Ross Fiessinger...
RUSSIA, OH
Lima News

Five Lima area bassers qualify for regionals

A trio of veteran boaters and a pair of Lewistown co-anglers from the Lima area have qualified for the James River Regional bass tournament of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) set for Oct. 20-22 in Richmond, Virginia. This became fact following a two-day tourney in...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

‘Game Day’ theme of Fort Loramie homecoming

FORT LORAMIE — Homecoming celebrations at Fort Loramie High School will take place throughout the week of Sept. 19. The theme this year is “Game Day.”. The crowning ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., before the football game against Edon High School. The dance will be on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the junior high gymnasium from 8 to 11 p.m.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
The Lima News

WarHawk Tattoo studio comes to Lima

LIMA — St. Marys native Brandon Kinser is bringing his Warhawk Tattoo Company to Lima. The studio, which opened Friday, specializes in tattoos and high-quality piercings by experienced tattoo artists like Kinser, who opened his first Warhawk Tattoo location in St. Marys about 10 years ago. “We are the...
LIMA, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022

Festivals, shows, concerts, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 16-18, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022. Local Festivals. Grab Your Crew & Sample The Brew for the 4th Annual Beer Fest! Featuring live...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Edison State summer 2022 dean’s list

PIQUA — Edison State Community College has recognized 115 students for excellence in academics on the summer 2022 semester dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Dayton CBC encourages pre-pandemic donors at high school blood drives

DAYTON – Community Blood Center is welcoming a new year of high school blood drives and encouraging a return to pre-pandemic numbers of young donors with the “Get Loud! Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve & Donate Blood” campaign. CBC is introducing three “Get Loud! Rock &...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton schools close the gap in education

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton students are bouncing back in education, as schools reach pre-pandemic gap-closing levels. According to a release by Dayton Public Schools, gap-closing levels show how well schools are helping their students meet expectations in English, Language Arts, Math and graduation. While levels fell during the pandemic, smaller class sizes and more […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man dead in I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

