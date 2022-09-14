Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Local farm to host Oktoberfest
Miss Angel’s Farm near Mount Airy will host its fourth-annual Oktoberfest on the Orchard Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m., designed to bring a taste of the Old Country to Surry County. Plans call for the event to include Gypsy Laurel performing live music and a DJ playing German...
Mount Airy News
Walk planned to ‘save Main Street’
A group of local citizens is taking steps to express their dissatisfaction with a new master plan for downtown Mount Airy — literally — with an upcoming walk they hope will demonstrate a strong show of opposition. “It’s actually going to be a friendly walk,” said Gail Hiatt,...
Mount Airy News
Visiting every town in North Carolina?
Mount Airy, Pilot part of Mitchell’s Mayors project. Mitchell Whitley, right, and Pilot Mountain Mayor Even Cockerham pose for a photo during Whitley’s visit to the town last month. (Photo courtesy Mitchell Whitley) Mitchell Whitley — a Greensboro native and Raleigh resident — visited Mount Airy earlier this...
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Home To ‘World’s Most Dangerous Hotel’
When you’re looking for a hotel to stay in, you usually look for a good price, comfort, and a central location. This hotel gives you none of that! Some guys decided to stay at Frying Pan Tower, which sits 35 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The term ‘hotel’ is used loosely! Once a lighthouse the tower is now an important ecosystem for marine wildlife. It provides a beautiful view of the sun rising and setting over the Atlantic Ocean. The tower is only accessible by boat or helicopter.
Sept. 15: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rate
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
Mount Airy News
Brinkley has no interest in council return
In July 2010, Shirley Brinkley spoke at a public forum before the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, complaining about the effects of annexation in her neighborhood — which would be a springboard for her election as a commissioner. And though she has been displaying the same pattern recently in...
Up and Coming Weekly
Queen Elizabeth has namesake in North Carolina
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96. After 70 years on the throne, she was the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The news came hours after Buckingham Palace announced that the queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her funeral is traditionally to be held 10 days after her death at Westminster Abbey, with private burial at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, alongside her husband Prince Phillip, who died in April 2021, her sister Princess Margaret, and father King George VI.
Right-wing extremism is everywhere, including NC. How big of a problem is it?
Right wing extremists do not exist separately from politics. Instead, they are shaping our state through hard powers, like elections, and soft ones like their connections to people in power. | Opinion
Garden & Gun
Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina
Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
Replacements, Ltd. bringing back annual yard sale
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. — A triad favorite, Replacements Ltd. (Limited) is set to host its annual yard sale for the first time in a few years. Ever since 2019, Replacements Ltd. has been unable to hold its premiere yard sale event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this September, the...
Centre Daily
21-year-old dies in NC motorcycle crash hours before becoming a godfather, friend says
A 21-year-old was hours away from becoming a godfather when his life was cut short in a North Carolina crash, his friend said. Joseph “Cole” Southern, who was also expecting a child of his own, was riding a motorcycle when state troopers said an SUV crossed into oncoming traffic on Monday, Sept. 12. He died at the scene.
Hardee’s flipped into spotlight with Mike Lindell, but how does it fare in North Carolina’s best burger debate?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s a logical debate with a wide palate of responses: What is the best hamburger in North Carolina? Our appetite for this question was piqued by a social media post based on the tastes of the marketing agency Top Data, which researches and breaks news about its findings on a variety […]
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
Mount Airy News
Moratorium on dollar store growth sought
Residents of the area have said Teramore Development is interested in the property located at 3332 Westfield Road as a potential new location for a Dollar General location. Having previously battled back against a Dollar General location in the Sheltontown community, many of the same residents are poised for another fight.
coastalreview.org
Imperiled beach houses a problem fraught with legal perils
RODANTHE — Big houses falling into the ocean on the Outer Banks earlier this year had many people wondering why the government didn’t do more to proactively get the houses off the beach before they collapsed, with debris spreading for miles. The changing climate has added urgency to...
North Carolina family of 5, burning evidence, attack with ‘metal flagpole’ revealed in new Capitol riot indictment
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The path from North Carolina to right-wing extremist groups and the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, continues to become clearer. Just this week we learned there are more than 1,100 members of one of those violent militias, the Oath Keepers, in North Carolina – including at least two state […]
TODAY.com
North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’
What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
WXII 12
"It's a hot mess": parents, residents concerned for safety in front of North Surry High School
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Parents and community members are worried for the safety of students and drivers after three accidents have happened within the past month in front of North Surry High School. According to a Surry County School spokesperson, there have been three accidents involving student drivers exiting...
