Lassen County News
LMUD announces brief planned power outage tonight
The Lassen Municipal Utility District announced a brief planned power outage tonight, Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Eagle Lake area. According to a statement from LMUD, crews will be working on the Eagle Lake distribution line, and some LMUD customers will experience a brief outage, late tonight, September 15. Work...
Lassen County News
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
TO PROVIDE SUSTAINABLE GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT ACT (SGMA) GROUNDWATER SUSTAINABILITY PLAN (GSP) IMPLEMENTATION FOR THE COUNTY OF LASSEN AND THE COUNTY OF MODOC, ACTING AS THE GROUNDWATER SUSTAINABILITY AGENCIES (GSAs) FOR THE BIG VALLEY GROUNDWATER BASIN. The County of Lassen and the County of Modoc invites sealed proposals from qualified individuals...
Lassen County News
Put CCC to good use
I hope that California’s Department of Corrections doesn’t leave their Susanville facility vacant, wasting millions that California’s taxpayers invested in building it. With California’s sky-high rents, and with so many seniors and disabled workers trying to survive on Social Security, the vacant facility could serve as much-needed affordable housing. Putting the facility to a needed use could also provide an income stream to Susanville, while helping struggling seniors.
Lassen County News
City council discusses CCC ruling, homeless issue
The Susanville City Council held a special meeting Monday, Sept. 12 to discuss two items — a possible response to last week’s Lassen Superior Court ruling dissolving the preliminary restraining order issued last year by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau and Susanville’s work on the local homelessness issue.
Lassen County News
Deputies terminate high-speed pursuit at state line
Today, Friday, Sept. 16, Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residential burglary at a residence on Hackstaff Road in Doyle. The suspects were observed on a Ring Doorbell camera system leaving the residence stealing several items, including firearms, and they were seen driving a green, two-door pick-up truck that had been reported stolen earlier from a residence in the Herlong area. The resident was able to provide photographs of the subjects from the recording system.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Emergency Management calls on residents to be ready for a natural disaster
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As wildfires, floods and extreme heat waves continue to affect many in our region, the Washoe County Emergency Management is reminding residents to prepare. September is National Preparedness Month and the perfect time to create escape plans, go-bags and make arrangements for pet care. “It’s not...
susanvillestuff.com
Commission on Judicial Performance Begins Proceedings Concerning Judge Mallery
California’s Commission on Judicial Performance has instituted formal proceedings to inquire into matters concerning Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony R. Mallery, according to details provided by the Commission Wednesday. The commencement of formal proceedings is not a determination of judicial misconduct, and you can read a copy of...
Lassen County News
Chamber Update
Join Bottle & Brush Art Bar for an Oktoberfest celebration, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Sample a variety of beers from around the world as well as domestic craft beers. Tickets are $15 and will be available soon for purchase. For more information, call 250-3701. Centennial Celebration.
Lassen County News
8th annual Concert on the Green performs tomorrow evening at the Historic Lassen County Courthouse
The Susanville Symphony Society kicks off its 19th season at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on the lawn outside the Historic Lassen County Courthouse. Conductor and artistic director Ben Wade said, “It’s an outdoor concert, so bring a picnic basket, blanket, lawn chairs, adult beverages and more to the opening concert of our 19th season. We’re playing a little bit of everything from ‘Stairway to Heaven’ to some funk stuff, some rock stuff and cool stuff with the orchestra like ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ and a little Simon and Garfunkel medley. The second half features the Susanville City Big Band. Children 16 and under with an adult are free.”
Months later, WCSO continues looking for help with Anna Scott's homicide
Detectives continue to look for answers after a 23-year-old Reno woman's body was found in a burned vehicle and the only person named as a possible connection was killed by police weeks after her death. Since her body was found Feb. 3, Anna Scott's family, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the American Indian Movement of Northern Nevada have conducted multiple prayer circles, looking for accountability in her death. Scott was a member of the tribe. ...
2news.com
Call About Active Shooter at Galena High School Unfounded
The Code Red Lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted following an extensive search of the campus conducted by Washoe County School Police, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, REMSA, and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. WCSD says an initial report of shots fired was determined...
Lassen County News
Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Rotary Interact’s first meeting will be held at lunch Wednesday Sept. 28 in Room 150. The LHS gaming club is having a video game day at 3:30 p.m. today in the Library. Boys Soccer Open Field: from 3:30 to 5 p.m. today at Riverside Park. The next open gym will be Sept. 20.
Lassen County News
Wait on the pitchforks and torches — let’s reserve judgment until we hear the judge’s side
Gee, I sure have mixed feelings about the allegations leveled this week by the Commission of Judicial Performance against Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery, and I’m guessing there are a lot of other folks in town who feel the same. I wouldn’t say the judge and I are friends, but in all our encounters he struck me as smart, sincere and respectful. Obviously, we never discussed any court cases or decisions, but I have the sense he’s determined he has the right to run his courtroom in a manner he sees as both appropriate and legal no matter what anyone else thinks. I can easily see how this approach might ruffle some feathers among the courthouse staff.
FOX Reno
Reports of shots fired at Galena High School unfounded, lockdown lifted
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A code red lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted after reports of shots fired were unfounded. The Washoe County School District placed the school on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 due to a reported incident. School was canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality but some staff and personnel were on campus during the lockdown and were evacuated as a precaution.
Lassen County News
Chester man dies in single-car crash on Highway 32
Matthew Wing, 45, of Chester, lost his life in a single-car crash on Highway 32 about 7 a.m. this morning Friday, Sept. 16. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Wing was driving his 1997 Toyota 4-Runner westbound on Highway 32 near mile post marker 8.74 when for unknown reasons he allowed the Toyota to cross the double yellow line, cross the eastbound lane, travel off the south shoulder and collide with a tree.
Lassen County News
Mallery faces charges of ‘willful misconduct in office’ from Commission of Judicial Performance
This morning, Thursday, Sept. 15, the Commission on Judicial Performance announced it has instituted formal proceedings concerning Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery. The commission charges Mallery with “willful misconduct in office, conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute, and improper action...
Lassen County News
Herlong shooting victim in critical condition
Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshot victim in the area of Jake’s Lane in Herlong about 8:58 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 16. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as Ryan Farris, near a pump house on the property and began providing medical assistance.
