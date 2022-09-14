Gee, I sure have mixed feelings about the allegations leveled this week by the Commission of Judicial Performance against Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery, and I’m guessing there are a lot of other folks in town who feel the same. I wouldn’t say the judge and I are friends, but in all our encounters he struck me as smart, sincere and respectful. Obviously, we never discussed any court cases or decisions, but I have the sense he’s determined he has the right to run his courtroom in a manner he sees as both appropriate and legal no matter what anyone else thinks. I can easily see how this approach might ruffle some feathers among the courthouse staff.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO