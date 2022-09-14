ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

Lassen County News

LMUD announces brief planned power outage tonight

The Lassen Municipal Utility District announced a brief planned power outage tonight, Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Eagle Lake area. According to a statement from LMUD, crews will be working on the Eagle Lake distribution line, and some LMUD customers will experience a brief outage, late tonight, September 15. Work...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

TO PROVIDE SUSTAINABLE GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT ACT (SGMA) GROUNDWATER SUSTAINABILITY PLAN (GSP) IMPLEMENTATION FOR THE COUNTY OF LASSEN AND THE COUNTY OF MODOC, ACTING AS THE GROUNDWATER SUSTAINABILITY AGENCIES (GSAs) FOR THE BIG VALLEY GROUNDWATER BASIN. The County of Lassen and the County of Modoc invites sealed proposals from qualified individuals...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Put CCC to good use

I hope that California’s Department of Corrections doesn’t leave their Susanville facility vacant, wasting millions that California’s taxpayers invested in building it. With California’s sky-high rents, and with so many seniors and disabled workers trying to survive on Social Security, the vacant facility could serve as much-needed affordable housing. Putting the facility to a needed use could also provide an income stream to Susanville, while helping struggling seniors.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

City council discusses CCC ruling, homeless issue

The Susanville City Council held a special meeting Monday, Sept. 12 to discuss two items — a possible response to last week’s Lassen Superior Court ruling dissolving the preliminary restraining order issued last year by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau and Susanville’s work on the local homelessness issue.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Deputies terminate high-speed pursuit at state line

Today, Friday, Sept. 16, Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residential burglary at a residence on Hackstaff Road in Doyle. The suspects were observed on a Ring Doorbell camera system leaving the residence stealing several items, including firearms, and they were seen driving a green, two-door pick-up truck that had been reported stolen earlier from a residence in the Herlong area. The resident was able to provide photographs of the subjects from the recording system.
DOYLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Commission on Judicial Performance Begins Proceedings Concerning Judge Mallery

California’s Commission on Judicial Performance has instituted formal proceedings to inquire into matters concerning Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony R. Mallery, according to details provided by the Commission Wednesday. The commencement of formal proceedings is not a determination of judicial misconduct, and you can read a copy of...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Chamber Update

Join Bottle & Brush Art Bar for an Oktoberfest celebration, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Sample a variety of beers from around the world as well as domestic craft beers. Tickets are $15 and will be available soon for purchase. For more information, call 250-3701. Centennial Celebration.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

8th annual Concert on the Green performs tomorrow evening at the Historic Lassen County Courthouse

The Susanville Symphony Society kicks off its 19th season at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on the lawn outside the Historic Lassen County Courthouse. Conductor and artistic director Ben Wade said, “It’s an outdoor concert, so bring a picnic basket, blanket, lawn chairs, adult beverages and more to the opening concert of our 19th season. We’re playing a little bit of everything from ‘Stairway to Heaven’ to some funk stuff, some rock stuff and cool stuff with the orchestra like ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ and a little Simon and Garfunkel medley. The second half features the Susanville City Big Band. Children 16 and under with an adult are free.”
SUSANVILLE, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Months later, WCSO continues looking for help with Anna Scott's homicide

Detectives continue to look for answers after a 23-year-old Reno woman's body was found in a burned vehicle and the only person named as a possible connection was killed by police weeks after her death. Since her body was found Feb. 3, Anna Scott's family, the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the American Indian Movement of Northern Nevada have conducted multiple prayer circles, looking for accountability in her death. Scott was a member of the tribe. ...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Call About Active Shooter at Galena High School Unfounded

The Code Red Lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted following an extensive search of the campus conducted by Washoe County School Police, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, REMSA, and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. WCSD says an initial report of shots fired was determined...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Lassen County News

Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Lassen County News

Lassen High School Daily Bulletin

Rotary Interact’s first meeting will be held at lunch Wednesday Sept. 28 in Room 150. The LHS gaming club is having a video game day at 3:30 p.m. today in the Library. Boys Soccer Open Field: from 3:30 to 5 p.m. today at Riverside Park. The next open gym will be Sept. 20.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Wait on the pitchforks and torches — let’s reserve judgment until we hear the judge’s side

Gee, I sure have mixed feelings about the allegations leveled this week by the Commission of Judicial Performance against Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery, and I’m guessing there are a lot of other folks in town who feel the same. I wouldn’t say the judge and I are friends, but in all our encounters he struck me as smart, sincere and respectful. Obviously, we never discussed any court cases or decisions, but I have the sense he’s determined he has the right to run his courtroom in a manner he sees as both appropriate and legal no matter what anyone else thinks. I can easily see how this approach might ruffle some feathers among the courthouse staff.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

Reports of shots fired at Galena High School unfounded, lockdown lifted

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A code red lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted after reports of shots fired were unfounded. The Washoe County School District placed the school on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 due to a reported incident. School was canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality but some staff and personnel were on campus during the lockdown and were evacuated as a precaution.
RENO, NV
Lassen County News

Chester man dies in single-car crash on Highway 32

Matthew Wing, 45, of Chester, lost his life in a single-car crash on Highway 32 about 7 a.m. this morning Friday, Sept. 16. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Wing was driving his 1997 Toyota 4-Runner westbound on Highway 32 near mile post marker 8.74 when for unknown reasons he allowed the Toyota to cross the double yellow line, cross the eastbound lane, travel off the south shoulder and collide with a tree.
CHESTER, CA
Lassen County News

Mallery faces charges of ‘willful misconduct in office’ from Commission of Judicial Performance

This morning, Thursday, Sept. 15, the Commission on Judicial Performance announced it has instituted formal proceedings concerning Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery. The commission charges Mallery with “willful misconduct in office, conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice that brings the judicial office into disrepute, and improper action...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Herlong shooting victim in critical condition

Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshot victim in the area of Jake’s Lane in Herlong about 8:58 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 16. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as Ryan Farris, near a pump house on the property and began providing medical assistance.
HERLONG, CA

