The City of Covington’s government has had multiple homes over the past half century, including two different stints at its current digs, a spacious rental on Pike Street in what was once the downtown J.C. Penney store. It moved back there in 2013, after a previous residency in the 1980s, departing a building on Madison Avenue that was also home to a department store, Coppin’s, once that property was slated to become Hotel Covington.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO