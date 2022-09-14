Read full article on original website
linknky.com
After woman’s death on bridge, cities, state agree to protected bike lane
The Northern Kentucky cycling community has been advocating vocally for increased bike safety measures along the 11th Street Bridge since Gloria San Miguel was struck and killed on the bridge last month. Their activism is starting to pay off. Matt Butler, president of the Devou Good Foundation, announced on Twitter...
I-75 NB fully reopened after 4-vehicle crash near cut-in-the-hill
The crash is now clear but delays are still expected due to the heavy traffic backup on the highway.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown
No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
WLWT 5
1 hospitalized after four-vehicle crash, fuel spill on NB I-71/75
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — UPDATE:. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a four-vehicle crash on I-71/75 in Kenton County, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said there was also clean up that took place because of a fuel spill on the highway. The highway has full...
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is blocking one lane on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled semi-truck blocking northbound traffic along the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled semi-truck is blocking the right lane on the northbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player...
Fox 19
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
Fox 19
‘Do the right thing:’ Families of Hyde Park hit-skip victims urge people to come forward
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been 20 days and counting since an unknown driver hit three people in Hyde Park, killing one, and then fled the scene. The mother of one of the victims is pleading for anyone who knows what happened to come forward. It happened on an early...
WLWT 5
Police: Teenager dead after shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots from the area of Orchard Street and Main Street and rushed to the location. Officials said the officers located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot...
WLWT 5
Crash on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is causing delays for morning commuters
CINCINNATI — The northbound side of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is seeing delays after a crash blocks the right lane, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Department of Transportation at 7:50...
Fox 19
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
Fox 19
15-year-old boy dies following OTR shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old boy died Friday night following a shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati police said. Officers say it happened around 9:45 p.m. at Main and Orchard streets, just south of Liberty Street. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported...
WCPO
82-year-old dead after crash on I-75 in Warren County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles on I-75 in Warren County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. OSHP said 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf lost control of his vehicle while traveling southbound on I-75 at around 4 p.m. Thursday. Metcalf traveled off the left side of the road and hit a concrete median barrier. When he traveled back into the southbound lanes, his car was hit by a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Lu Ann Sewell.
linknky.com
Covington’s quest for a new City Hall now has a timeline
The City of Covington’s government has had multiple homes over the past half century, including two different stints at its current digs, a spacious rental on Pike Street in what was once the downtown J.C. Penney store. It moved back there in 2013, after a previous residency in the 1980s, departing a building on Madison Avenue that was also home to a department store, Coppin’s, once that property was slated to become Hotel Covington.
WLWT 5
Covington police locate 77-year-old critical missing man
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. Covington police have located 77-year-old David Capek. Covington police are searching for a critical missing man after he walked away from his family's home. According to police, David H. Capek, 77, is missing from the area of Earl and Leslie in the Latonia neighborhood. Officials...
wvxu.org
How fixing a creek in rural Butler County will improve water quality in the Ohio River
MetroParks of Butler County is getting a grant from the state's H2Ohio program. The park district will use the nearly $490,000 to stabilize the streambank along Dry Fork Creek at Governor Bebb MetroPark. On a typical late summer morning in Okeana, near the Ohio-Indiana border, the air is sticky but...
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County offers free tampons in bathrooms to help address 'period poverty'
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County has installed more than 70 no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms at county-owned buildings as a “small but meaningful step” toward addressing systemic gender inequalities, according to Commissioner Denise Driehaus. What You Need To Know. Hamilton County installed 74 no-cost period product...
eaglecountryonline.com
Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY
The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
linknky.com
Meet therapeutic horses at this Kenton County farm
Head to the farm this Saturday, Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to meet therapeutic horses at Milestone’s Inc. Milestone’s Inc. is a therapeutic horsemanship program that helps people experiencing a range of challenges to enhance their quality of life. The farm is part of the...
OSHP: Man killed after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Middletown
WARREN COUNTY — A Franklin Township man has died, and a Centerville woman was injured after a crash, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near state Route 122 just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
