Newport, KY

linknky.com

After woman’s death on bridge, cities, state agree to protected bike lane

The Northern Kentucky cycling community has been advocating vocally for increased bike safety measures along the 11th Street Bridge since Gloria San Miguel was struck and killed on the bridge last month. Their activism is starting to pay off. Matt Butler, president of the Devou Good Foundation, announced on Twitter...
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Cincinnati may ban future surface parking lots Downtown

No new surface parking lots could be built Downtown under an ordinance proposed by Council Member Mark Jeffreys. He says surface lots are poor utilization of land and Downtown already has plenty of parking. But, he says the core of this proposal is a priority for people instead of “car...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled vehicle is blocking one lane on I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled semi-truck blocking northbound traffic along the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A disabled semi-truck is blocking the right lane on the northbound side of the Brent Spence Bridge, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Teenager dead after shooting in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a homicide in Over-the-Rhine Friday night. According to police, just after 10 p.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots from the area of Orchard Street and Main Street and rushed to the location. Officials said the officers located a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot...
Fox 19

15-year-old boy dies following OTR shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 15-year-old boy died Friday night following a shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati police said. Officers say it happened around 9:45 p.m. at Main and Orchard streets, just south of Liberty Street. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#Bike Trail#Nky#Tri State Trails#Kytc#Dgf#The Covington Commission
WCPO

82-year-old dead after crash on I-75 in Warren County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles on I-75 in Warren County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. OSHP said 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf lost control of his vehicle while traveling southbound on I-75 at around 4 p.m. Thursday. Metcalf traveled off the left side of the road and hit a concrete median barrier. When he traveled back into the southbound lanes, his car was hit by a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Lu Ann Sewell.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Covington’s quest for a new City Hall now has a timeline

The City of Covington’s government has had multiple homes over the past half century, including two different stints at its current digs, a spacious rental on Pike Street in what was once the downtown J.C. Penney store. It moved back there in 2013, after a previous residency in the 1980s, departing a building on Madison Avenue that was also home to a department store, Coppin’s, once that property was slated to become Hotel Covington.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Covington police locate 77-year-old critical missing man

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. Covington police have located 77-year-old David Capek. Covington police are searching for a critical missing man after he walked away from his family's home. According to police, David H. Capek, 77, is missing from the area of Earl and Leslie in the Latonia neighborhood. Officials...
COVINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Cincinnati Man Identified as Vehicle Break-In Suspect in NKY

The suspect was recently arrested in Hamilton County, Ohio on unrelated charges. Ryan Boykins. Photo provided. (Boone County, Ky.) – A Cincinnati man has been identified as a person of interest in a vehicle break-in case in northern Kentucky. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigated three vehicle break-in reports...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Meet therapeutic horses at this Kenton County farm

Head to the farm this Saturday, Sept. 17 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to meet therapeutic horses at Milestone’s Inc. Milestone’s Inc. is a therapeutic horsemanship program that helps people experiencing a range of challenges to enhance their quality of life. The farm is part of the...
KENTON COUNTY, KY

