Colorado State

Polis extends COVID-19 disaster recovery order

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has extended the COVID-19 disaster recovery order for another month. The order was set to expire at midnight on Thursday. The extension means the order will now expire in 30 days, on Oct. 15. That keeps Colorado among a small number of states with some type of active COVID-19 emergency order in place.
COLORADO STATE
Dog lost in wilderness found alive after 3 months

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of Farrah, a 3-year-old golden retriever, were relieved when they received the phone call that their dog had been found after months in the wild. “The fact that she survived on her own in the Colorado wilderness is epic,” Taylor Salazar,...
COLORADO STATE
Polis talks with parents of Christian Glass, 911 caller killed by deputy

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis spoke with the parents of Christian Glass, the 22-year-old man shot and killed by a deputy after he called 911 for help. A spokesperson for the governor’s office said Thursday that Polis spoke in private with Sally and Simon Glass and expressed his condolences for their son’s death.
COLORADO STATE
State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights

Garnett Querta slips on his work gloves as he shifts the big rig he’s driving into park. Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed. His timer is set for 5...
COLORADO STATE
Teen diagnosed with rare disease after losing 40 pounds

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Jefferson County mother is urging parents to listen to their intuition after her teenage son lost 40 pounds in just three months and is now diagnosed with a disease rarely seen in children. Blair Cooper shares that a mother’s instinct and persistence led...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
California wildfire ‘looking a whole heck of a lot better’

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters again prevented flames from entering a Northern California mountain town and reported major progress Thursday against the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. Conditions at the Mosquito Fire about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San...
FORESTHILL, CA

