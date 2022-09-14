Read full article on original website
TVGuide.com
Reviewing the Amazon Prime Video ’Thursday Night Football’ Experience
Evaluation of NFL on Prime Video needs to be broken into two separate categories.
NFL World Reacts to First TNF Game on Amazon Prime Video
Fans must have an Amazon Prime subscription to access the Chiefs vs. Chargers game on Thursday night.
NBC Sports
A review of Amazon’s first exclusive Thursday NFL game
Last night wasn’t Amazon’s first NFL rodeo. It was, however, the biggest Bezos bull ride to date. By far. By plunking down $1 billion per year for Thursday night games previously seen by the much larger audience a three-letter network can muster, Amazon secured exclusive dibs on the game. On one hand, it was part of an historic pivot to streaming. On the other hand, and as Chris “Mad Dog” Russo so entertainingly put it on his SiriusXM show, it was a money grab.
Digital Trends
Prime Video’s first solo Thursday Night Football NFL game went … fine
So Amazon Prime Video streamed its first actually exclusive Thursday Night Football game. (That’s the name of the show because all shows must be named, in addition to actually being the night on which said football was played. It’d be awkward if TNF was played on Friday, but as we saw in 2020, stranger things have happened.) And because all things must be critiqued in 2022, we’re happy to report that it went … OK.
Meet Kaylee Hartung, news reporter joining Amazon broadcast team for NFL Thursday Night Football
AMAZON have snapped up Kaylee Hartung for their coverage of Thursday Night Football this fall. The streaming giants have added the experienced sports and news reporter to their TNF broadcast team. Kaylee, 36, will join as a sideline reporter for the primetime NFL showdowns this season. She currently works for...
NFL fans lament end of 'Collinsworth Slide' as Al Michaels makes Amazon debut
Cris Collinsworth sliding into the frame with a smirk on his face became a fixture of the Sunday Night Football broadcast. With Al Michaels making his Amazon debut Thursday, fans bemoaned the end of the slide.
TVGuide.com
TVGuide.com
TVGuide.com
TVGuide.com
3 things we learned from Amazon Prime’s TNF debut
Thursday Night Football debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15. Here are three things we learned in the streaming service’s first game. The very first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season took place on Sept. 15, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game did not air on national television like in years past. Instead, it was streamed through Amazon Prime Video, after the company reached an exclusive agreement with the NFL.
TVGuide.com
