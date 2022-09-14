ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) will play the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers. When: Sunday, September 18 4:05 PM EDT. TV: FOX. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

A review of Amazon’s first exclusive Thursday NFL game

Last night wasn’t Amazon’s first NFL rodeo. It was, however, the biggest Bezos bull ride to date. By far. By plunking down $1 billion per year for Thursday night games previously seen by the much larger audience a three-letter network can muster, Amazon secured exclusive dibs on the game. On one hand, it was part of an historic pivot to streaming. On the other hand, and as Chris “Mad Dog” Russo so entertainingly put it on his SiriusXM show, it was a money grab.
NFL
Digital Trends

Prime Video’s first solo Thursday Night Football NFL game went … fine

So Amazon Prime Video streamed its first actually exclusive Thursday Night Football game. (That’s the name of the show because all shows must be named, in addition to actually being the night on which said football was played. It’d be awkward if TNF was played on Friday, but as we saw in 2020, stranger things have happened.) And because all things must be critiqued in 2022, we’re happy to report that it went … OK.
NFL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Commanders vs. Lions Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Washington Commanders (1-0) will play the Detroit Lions (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Commanders vs. Lions. When: Sunday, September 18 1:00 PM EDT. TV: FOX. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
DETROIT, MI
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Bears vs. Packers Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 8:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Bears (1-0) will play the Green Bay Packers (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Bears vs. Packers. When: Sunday, September 18 8:20 PM EDT. TV: NBC. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube...
CHICAGO, IL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Patriots vs. Steelers Live on 09/18

The New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. On Sunday, September 18 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New England Patriots (0-1) will play the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Patriots vs. Steelers. When: Sunday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Bengals vs. Cowboys Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 4:25 PM EDT, the Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) will play the Dallas Cowboys (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Bengals vs. Cowboys. When: Sunday, September 18 4:25 PM EDT. TV: CBS. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

3 things we learned from Amazon Prime’s TNF debut

Thursday Night Football debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15. Here are three things we learned in the streaming service’s first game. The very first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season took place on Sept. 15, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game did not air on national television like in years past. Instead, it was streamed through Amazon Prime Video, after the company reached an exclusive agreement with the NFL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
TVGuide.com

Everything to Know About Watching Sports on YouTube TV

A subscription to YouTube TV gives you access to many channels featuring the sports you already love. Find out which channels are available -- and which are not -- right here. YouTube is a big name in the world of streaming. YouTube TV is the digital giant's live-TV platform, which features tons of sports networks, including most of the ones you need to watch major sporting events, as well as regular season games for the more popular leagues. But if you're interested in smaller leagues, you may have trouble finding the right networks on this service.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports pregame show has split decision on Penn State-Auburn

Moments before things kicked off in Jordan-Hare Stadium for Saturday’s Penn State road game at Auburn, the studio analysts on the CBS pregame show got a chance to share their picks. And while the decisions were steadily in favor of Penn State during the College GameDay picks earlier in the day, the CBS pregame hosts had a split decision. Rick Neuheisel suggested Penn State is a better team overall, but he is ridding with the Jordan-Hare Stadium chaos to help Auburn find a way to a win. Neiheisel’s partner, Brian Jones, had a quick retort by saying he’s picking Penn State behind a solid defensive showing led by Joey Porter Jr. The time for pregame predictions is now complete. It’s game time down south. Let’s see who comes out on the right end of these pregame picks. Follow Kevin McGuire on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Front Office Sports

Fox Sports Eyeing LIV Golf’s U.S. Media Rights

Sports TV can make for strange bedfellows. Take Fox Sports and LIV Golf chief executive officer Greg Norman. Six years after Fox fired Norman as its lead golf announcer, the network is the leading contender for LIV’s U.S. media rights, sources told Front Office Sports. Will Staeger, chief media...
SPORTS

