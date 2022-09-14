ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AL

wtvy.com

Annual Fall Harvest Day coming to the Enterprise Farmers Market

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year again! The Enterprise Farmers Market will usher in Autumn at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 24, with a cake walk and a new event, a Scarecrow Costume Contest. “We always look forward to this seasonal celebration of all fall...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Troy Messenger

‘Remember Rex’ Tribute exhibit brings bluegrass to the Wiregrass

“Oh, yes, people do,” said Kari Barley, curator of Landmark Park’s Alabama Agriculture Museum. “Anyone in the Wiregrass area and beyond who knows anything about bluegrass music, knows about Rex Locklar,” Barley said. Landmark Park in Dothan hosted the Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, September 10.
DOTHAN, AL
Andalusia Star News

License sought for bar at site of 2018 shooting

The Covington County Commission held a public hearing for the proposed Slinks Nighttown Bar and Grill in the Loango community during its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. The proposed bar would be at the same location as the former Soggy Bottom Tavern, the site of a shooting in 2018 that resulted in the death of Zadarious McCaskill.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Two killed in Pike County crash

Local experts talk COVID ahead of winter illness season. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated: 8 hours...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Healthwest Dental Associates expands and rebrands

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Bayne Heersink and Dr. Wilkerson Mahone, dentists at Healthwest Dental are excited to welcome two new dentists to their practice this month. Dr. Jordan Rains and Dr. Riley Rains, a husband and wife team, focus on pediatrics and family dentistry. Both pf them have practiced in Missouri and have decided to move South as they grow their family.
DOTHAN, AL
escc.edu

Brown Building $5 million revitalization project kicks off

OZARK — A $5 million revitalization project for the historic Brown Building on the Alabama Aviation College Campus in Ozark officially kicked off Thursday. Educators, civic leaders, and elected officials joined the family of the late James Douglas Brown Sr., a two-term former mayor of Ozark for whom the building is named, to officially celebrate the start of a revitalization project on the building built more than 60 years ago.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Pike Road @ Eufaula | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Pike Road takes on Eufaula. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Organizations hosts event on Lake Eufaula for kids with special needs

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Catch A Special Thriller (CAST) for Kids Foundation is in its 31st year of celebrating kids with special needs. On Sept. 15, they hosted one of many free boating and fishing events. The foundation and Eufaula Parks and Recreation hosted the Kiddos on Lake Eufaula...
EUFAULA, AL
Troy Messenger

ACCESS Virtual Learning program receives accreditation through 2027

ACCESS – Alabama Connecting Classrooms, Educators and Students Statewide – provides equal access to high-quality instruction and greater equity for all Alabama public high school students through the use of web-based and interactive videoconferencing courses taught by Alabama teachers. ACCESS is an agreement between school districts and the Alabama Department of Education to use the content of selected ACCESS courses without charge.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva @ Montgomery Catholic | 2022 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 4 matchup, as Geneva takes on Montgomery Catholic. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Commissioners disagree on proposed pay raise for Lowndes County employees

The Lowndes County Commission discussed its annual budget at Monday night’s regularly scheduled commission meeting, which included a raise for all county employees. The commission heard two proposals regarding wage increases for all county employees. One proposal would increase the county employee wages by $3 an hour. The other proposal, which passed, increased the employee wages by $1.50 an hour and included a one-time bonus.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help

On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Service to the end: Local community mourns longtime educator and friend

SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— Condolences have poured in from surrounding communities remembering the life of a Slocomb teacher who touched many minds and even more hearts over his more than 30-year career. Tony Watkins, a longtime Slocomb High School Agricultural Teacher and FFA advisor, passed away suddenly in his home...
SLOCOMB, AL
southeastsun.com

City of Enterprise, chamber welcome new Fort Rucker CG, wife

Mayor William Cooper and the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night welcomed Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry and his wife, Sadie, to Enterprise. More than 100 people attended the welcome event held at the Rawls Restaurant in downtown Enterprise. Maj. Gen. McCurry assumed command of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker in July.
ENTERPRISE, AL
WSFA

National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy Messenger

Pike County Road 3316 reopened

According to Pike County EMA, Pike County Road 3316 between Spring Hill and Brundidge – which has been closed since Aug. 22 is now reopened for vehicles weighing three tons or less. The road had been closed for bridge repairs and will now be reopened for only vehicles weighing...
PIKE COUNTY, AL

