ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
Meridian, ID
Education
Meridian, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
KIVI-TV

Boise, Salt Lake City partnering to request rail service between cities

BOISE — This story was originally written by Margaret Carmel of BoiseDev. The City of Boise is still aiming to land the Treasure Valley on a long-distance Amtrak route, but they’re also aiming a little smaller too. On Tuesday, Mayor Lauren McLean’s Transportation Advisor Bre Brush told Boise...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa irrigation season ending soon

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
NAMPA, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Ada School District#School Districts#K12#Wasd
KPVI Newschannel 6

Meridian woman asks to stay in her tiny home as lawsuit progresses

Meridian resident Chasidy Decker on Monday night filed for a preliminary injunction as part of her lawsuit challenging Meridian’s ban on tiny homes on wheels as unconstitutional. The motion asks for Decker to be allowed to live in her tiny home during the lawsuit’s progression in the District Court...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIVI-TV

Avian flu detected in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Department of Agriculture confirmed on September 12 positive cases of avian influenza in Twin Falls County. The cases were found in a flock of backyard domestic birds and 40 birds were affected. This is the first positive case in Idaho since a case of 28 positive birds was found in Ada County back on May 24.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
idahoednews.org

The Protection of Children is NOT Violence

I love my kids. I appreciate their unique qualities. I look for opportunities to help them succeed and develop their unique strengths– but I don’t always agree with everything they do. I love them enough to tell them when I am concerned about their choices– and to say ‘no’ when it matters. Healthy relationships do not require that we surrender our closely-held opinions or values. In fact, the ability to respect fundamental disagreements is a key indicator of both maturity and love! Unfortunately, some in today’s public arena demonstrate a significant lack of respect and civility by responding to civil disagreement as if it were an act of violence.
BOISE, ID
spotonidaho.com

Two important lessons taken from the Boise Pride fiasco

Two clear lessons stand out from the intense public pushback that Boise Pride Festival organizers have recently experienced for their attempted drag show for kids as young as 11. The first lesson is that even businesses and individuals who are solidly in support of the LGBTQ+ community...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically

For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
BOISE, ID
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Arbiter Online

Sawtooth Hall grapples with complications five years after opening

According to Boise State’s on-campus housing options, the second most expensive dorm, excluding meal plans, is Sawtooth Hall (Honors College Housing) at $7,296 per year, right behind University Suites which is listed at $7,500. Though the dorm is on the pricier side of on-campus housing options, it isn’t free...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy