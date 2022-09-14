Read full article on original website
West Ada board votes against emergency levy for class sizes
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District Board voted against pursuing an emergency property tax levy due to Idaho Gov. Brad Little's special session earlier this month, which signed specific tax rebates and $410 million of education investments into law. The emergency levy is different than the supplemental...
Idaho gubernatorial candidate paid $4,000 in campaign funds to criminal defense attorney firm
Originally published Sept. 15 on Idaho Reports.A review of gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy’s campaign finance report shows he paid $4,000 in campaign donations to the law firm that represented him in a criminal case. The payment, made Aug. 8 to Idaho Injury Law Group on Franklin Road in Boise,...
The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
'We need all of the diapers we can get': Idaho Diaper Bank facing critical need
IDAHO — The Idaho Diaper Bank is facing a critical shortage of diapers which they provide to different agencies and families across the valley and the state. Diaper prices increased by as much as 20%, according to the Idaho Diaper Bank, which puts families in a tough spot. “A...
Caldwell City Council expected to sign resolution supporting passenger train service
BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council on Thursday evening will consider a resolution to support restoration of Amtrak passenger rail service through southwestern Idaho, similar to the stance Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has taken on the issue. Resolution No. 315-22 supports the restoration of the Pioneer Line, which...
Boise, Salt Lake City partnering to request rail service between cities
BOISE — This story was originally written by Margaret Carmel of BoiseDev. The City of Boise is still aiming to land the Treasure Valley on a long-distance Amtrak route, but they’re also aiming a little smaller too. On Tuesday, Mayor Lauren McLean’s Transportation Advisor Bre Brush told Boise...
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
Meridian woman asks to stay in her tiny home as lawsuit progresses
Meridian resident Chasidy Decker on Monday night filed for a preliminary injunction as part of her lawsuit challenging Meridian’s ban on tiny homes on wheels as unconstitutional. The motion asks for Decker to be allowed to live in her tiny home during the lawsuit’s progression in the District Court...
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
Court records: Horseshoe Bend city councilman accused of grand theft for stealing money from fire district
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — In the spring, KTVB reported that the Horseshoe Bend Fire Protection District announced a member was let go for allegedly using district money for personal use. We uncovered who that person is. KTVB obtained court documents showing Curtis Corvinus allegedly stole thousands of dollars from...
Avian flu detected in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Department of Agriculture confirmed on September 12 positive cases of avian influenza in Twin Falls County. The cases were found in a flock of backyard domestic birds and 40 birds were affected. This is the first positive case in Idaho since a case of 28 positive birds was found in Ada County back on May 24.
The Protection of Children is NOT Violence
I love my kids. I appreciate their unique qualities. I look for opportunities to help them succeed and develop their unique strengths– but I don’t always agree with everything they do. I love them enough to tell them when I am concerned about their choices– and to say ‘no’ when it matters. Healthy relationships do not require that we surrender our closely-held opinions or values. In fact, the ability to respect fundamental disagreements is a key indicator of both maturity and love! Unfortunately, some in today’s public arena demonstrate a significant lack of respect and civility by responding to civil disagreement as if it were an act of violence.
Two important lessons taken from the Boise Pride fiasco
Two clear lessons stand out from the intense public pushback that Boise Pride Festival organizers have recently experienced for their attempted drag show for kids as young as 11. The first lesson is that even businesses and individuals who are solidly in support of the LGBTQ+ community...
Middleton junior cowboy bucking health crisis
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Tripp Odiaga is a rodeo star in the making. “He’s a very spunky, energetic little cowboy,” Tripp’s mother Shyann Wilson said. But now, the nine-year-old cowboy is bucking a big health scare. Wilson said Tripp got sick on Labor Day. “We thought maybe...
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
Sawtooth Hall grapples with complications five years after opening
According to Boise State’s on-campus housing options, the second most expensive dorm, excluding meal plans, is Sawtooth Hall (Honors College Housing) at $7,296 per year, right behind University Suites which is listed at $7,500. Though the dorm is on the pricier side of on-campus housing options, it isn’t free...
Hyde Park Street Fair is back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic
BOISE, Idaho — The Hyde Park Street Fair dates back to 1979 as this classic Boise event on the north end brings unique vendors, food and local music to Camel's Back Park for a weekend celebration. The event helps the North End Neighborhood Association raise money to fund community...
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
