saturdaytradition.com
Maryland athletics announces changes to football stadium coming this fall
Maryland athletics announced on Thursday the football team’s stadium will have a new name. Maryland Stadium will be called SECU Stadium later on this season per a press release from the team. The changes will not take place overnight, as Maryland’s stadium will not have its named changed until...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph confirms Nebraska defenders are starting with a 'clean slate' in regards to Blackshirt status
Mickey Joseph – Nebraska’s interim coach – making a few changes following the firing of Scott Frost. One of the biggest? The “re-earning” of the Blackshirts for every defensive player. The Blackshirts, a tradition started in 1964 when then-coach Bob Devaney differentiated the defensive starters...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph taking things one day at a time with Huskers facing Oklahoma in Week 3: ‘It’s been a tough week’
Mickey Joseph will be coaching in his first game since Nebraska firied head coach Scott Frost. It will be against former Big 12 conference foe in No. 6 Oklahoma this Saturday. Coach Joseph talked to B1G Network in preparation for Oklahoma. “I think they’re in a good state of mind...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State takeover: Auburn takes notice of large Nittany Lion presence ahead of Saturday's game
B1G or SEC? Perhaps that becomes an even bigger argument following Saturday’s showdown on The Plains of Auburn. Penn State is set to take on Auburn in the rematch of Week 3 from a season ago. The No. 22 Nittany Lions are looking to get back on track following a lackluster 7-6. As for the Tigers, they’re trying to see if 2nd-year coach Bryan Harsin is the right name to lead the program following this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Fans react to Mickey Joseph's rough debut as Nebraska interim HC
Mickey Joseph’s first game as Nebraska’s interim head coach is going about how everyone expected. There’s no way anybody really expected the Huskers to legitimately compete with the No. 6 team in the country in his first true test. Perhaps his best case scenario was simply staying afloat.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3
Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season
A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3
ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
saturdaytradition.com
Connor Bazelak rallies Indiana, throws game-tying TD late in 4th quarter vs. WKU
Quarterback Connor Bazelek is carrying Indiana on his back as his second touchdown of the game helped tie the game 30-30. Bazelek’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Cam Camper and a successful two-point conversion secured a 30-30 tie with Western Kentucky with 47 seconds left. Western Kentucky was leading through...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Toledo: Prediction and preview
Ohio State continues its 2022 campaign in search of a 3-0 start when the Buckeyes face Toledo this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. It will the second primetime game for the Buckeyes so far this season. Ohio State vs. Toledo preview. The Buckeyes enter Saturday’s game with...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Final thoughts and a prediction ahead of trip to Auburn
I’m not feeling the ’burn. Not any more than I was 12 months ago. Less, actually. Bryan Harsin’s train-wreck Auburn squad enters Saturday’s SEC-B1G showdown with No. 22 Penn State still sorting out offseason issues and trying to find a quarterback. That’s not to say it’ll...
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy, Chris 'Bear' Fallica predict Penn State's SEC road trip vs. Auburn
Ahead of Penn State’s road matchup versus Auburn, Greg McElroy and Chris “Bear” Fallica gave their predictions for the game. Both teams are undefeated heading into the game and both are trying to make a statement before getting into the brunt of the season. “I think Auburn...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State vs. Washington: Prediction and preview
Michigan State looks to remain undefeated against Washington this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on ABC in Seattle. Finally, some real competition for the Spartans. Michigan State faces its first Power 5 test of the season Saturday against Washington, a team highlighted by Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. The former Indiana signal caller has thrown for 682 yards and 6 touchdowns through 2 games this season. He looks as legit as any quarterback in the country, though playing against inferior opponents.
Nick Saban Reveals The 1 Reason Alabama "Used To Play Better On The Road"
Over the weekend, the Texas Longhorns gave the Alabama Crimson Tide everything they could handle. Steve Sarkisian nearly took down his old boss, Nick Saban, with an impressive effort on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the team fell just short, losing to Alabama by a final score of 20-19. After taking a...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan to be without key player Saturday
Michigan will have to manage without one of its key running backs on Saturday against UConn. The Wolverines will be without Donovan Edwards on Saturday as the running back continues to nurse an ankle injury sustained from the Hawaii game last week. Edwards’s status had been unclear all week, but...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 3
Jack Harlow and Matthew McConaughey have come and gone as guest pickers for College GameDay, each to varying degrees of fan reaction. This week, for Appalachian State’s home game versus Troy in Boone, North Carolina, the guest picker will be country music artist Luke Combs. Combs is an Appalachian...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Indiana's matchup against Western Kentucky in Week 3
Indiana will have an important non-conference game against Western Kentucky in Week 3. Both teams head into this contest with 2-0 records. Indiana will look to get to 3-0 and the same can be said for Western Kentucky. ESPN predicted the outcome of this game and it might not sit...
saturdaytradition.com
Punt returner makes dumbest decision of the year in action vs. Missouri
The easiest yardage you can get in college football comes from touchbacks on punts and kickoffs. One Abilene Christian punt returner decided he would rather take the hard route. Rather than letting the ball bounce into the end zone and take the yardage, he called for a fair catch on...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football makes point-spread history ahead of Week 3 bout versus UConn
Michigan football, rightly so, is currently a 46-point favorite over UConn Saturday. That’s an insane number, but its nothing new to the Wolverines this season. The Wolverines have opened as at least 31-point favorites over their first 3 FBS opponents of the season for just the second time in NCAA history, joining 2001 Florida.
