College Sports

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State takeover: Auburn takes notice of large Nittany Lion presence ahead of Saturday's game

B1G or SEC? Perhaps that becomes an even bigger argument following Saturday’s showdown on The Plains of Auburn. Penn State is set to take on Auburn in the rematch of Week 3 from a season ago. The No. 22 Nittany Lions are looking to get back on track following a lackluster 7-6. As for the Tigers, they’re trying to see if 2nd-year coach Bryan Harsin is the right name to lead the program following this season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Fans react to Mickey Joseph's rough debut as Nebraska interim HC

Mickey Joseph’s first game as Nebraska’s interim head coach is going about how everyone expected. There’s no way anybody really expected the Huskers to legitimately compete with the No. 6 team in the country in his first true test. Perhaps his best case scenario was simply staying afloat.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer names his biggest early-season surprise ahead of Week 3

Urban Meyer had something to say that might ruffles some feathers in Columbus. The former Ohio State coach said Michigan was his biggest early season surprise Saturday morning on Fox Big Noon Kickoff. Meyer praised his former rival for, despite all the offseason losses, still being able to get off...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska high school football team cancels remainder of 2022 season

A Nebraska high school made the tough decision to cancel the remainder of its 2022 football season due to an overwhelming amount of injuries and inadequate number of players to compete. The decision was made regarding Lincoln North High School late Friday afternoon. “We understand there may be disappointment behind...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3

ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska

Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Toledo: Prediction and preview

Ohio State continues its 2022 campaign in search of a 3-0 start when the Buckeyes face Toledo this Saturday at 7 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. It will the second primetime game for the Buckeyes so far this season. Ohio State vs. Toledo preview. The Buckeyes enter Saturday’s game with...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State vs. Washington: Prediction and preview

Michigan State looks to remain undefeated against Washington this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on ABC in Seattle. Finally, some real competition for the Spartans. Michigan State faces its first Power 5 test of the season Saturday against Washington, a team highlighted by Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. The former Indiana signal caller has thrown for 682 yards and 6 touchdowns through 2 games this season. He looks as legit as any quarterback in the country, though playing against inferior opponents.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals The 1 Reason Alabama "Used To Play Better On The Road"

Over the weekend, the Texas Longhorns gave the Alabama Crimson Tide everything they could handle. Steve Sarkisian nearly took down his old boss, Nick Saban, with an impressive effort on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the team fell just short, losing to Alabama by a final score of 20-19. After taking a...
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan to be without key player Saturday

Michigan will have to manage without one of its key running backs on Saturday against UConn. The Wolverines will be without Donovan Edwards on Saturday as the running back continues to nurse an ankle injury sustained from the Hawaii game last week. Edwards’s status had been unclear all week, but...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

College GameDay announces guest picker for Week 3

Jack Harlow and Matthew McConaughey have come and gone as guest pickers for College GameDay, each to varying degrees of fan reaction. This week, for Appalachian State’s home game versus Troy in Boone, North Carolina, the guest picker will be country music artist Luke Combs. Combs is an Appalachian...
BOONE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Punt returner makes dumbest decision of the year in action vs. Missouri

The easiest yardage you can get in college football comes from touchbacks on punts and kickoffs. One Abilene Christian punt returner decided he would rather take the hard route. Rather than letting the ball bounce into the end zone and take the yardage, he called for a fair catch on...
ABILENE, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football makes point-spread history ahead of Week 3 bout versus UConn

Michigan football, rightly so, is currently a 46-point favorite over UConn Saturday. That’s an insane number, but its nothing new to the Wolverines this season. The Wolverines have opened as at least 31-point favorites over their first 3 FBS opponents of the season for just the second time in NCAA history, joining 2001 Florida.
ANN ARBOR, MI

