KTVZ
Cleaner air, with showers on the way
The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of showers, with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s. The rain clouds will break up Sunday night, leaving us under mostly sunny skies Monday. Another weak system will move through Tuesday and Wednesday, delivering a chance of showers. We will see clearing skies Thursday. Plan on staying cool all next week, with highs in the mid-70s.
KTVZ
Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation to the Mosquito Fire northeast of San Francisco. But stronger winds are also expected to arrive beginning Saturday and the winds could throw burning embers and create spot fires. Evacuation orders remain for some 11,000 residents because of the unpredictable nature of the winds. Meanwhile rescuers in mountains east of Los Angeles continued to search for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes earlier this week.
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
centraloregondaily.com
Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second
Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
cannonbeachgazette.com
Earthquake: Small undersea tremor off Oregon Coast
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a small earthquake occurred off the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 15. The USGS reports the 4.4 magnitude tremor occurred below sea at 10 kilometers approximately 100 miles west of Port Orford along the Southern Oregon Coast.
Multiple-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected
A multiple-vehicle injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for hours Friday morning, initial reports indicated. The post Multiple-vehicle injury crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond; extended closure expected appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Have you seen him? Bend area man missing since Saturday
A man from the Bend area is missing and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating him. DCSO said John William McPheeters, 64, was last seen Sept. 10 around 10:00 a.m. He was not reported missing until Thursday. He was last known to...
centraloregondaily.com
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
KTVZ
Haystack Reservoir to be drained for gate maintenance; gamefish limits, gear restrictions lifted
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Due to the upcoming draining of Haystack Reservoir for gate maintenance, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted all size limits and daily bag limits for all species of fish as well as gear restrictions from Friday, Sept. 16 through Nov. 30. Draining...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New Area of Known Wolf Activity identified in Warm Springs
The Oregon Department Of Fish And Wildlife has designated a new Area Of Known Wolf Activity in Warm Springs. Two wolves were first found in December 2021 by tribal biologists. After a break in sightings, two pups were caught on trail cams this past August, showing wolves were still in the area.
Fatal four-vehicle crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond for several hours
A fatal four-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 about five miles south of Redmond for more than three hours Friday, authorities said. The post Fatal four-vehicle crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Redmond for several hours appeared first on KTVZ.
KXL
A Potentially Severe Flu Season Predicted In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon could be in a for a severe flu season. Kaiser Permanente’s Chief of Infection Disease, Dr. Katie Sharff, says that prediction is based on several factors. That includes an aggressive flu season in the Southern Hemisphere, “This year I’m really anxious about flu season,...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
ohsu.edu
New statewide COVID-19 forecast raises concern about flu
A vigorous return of influenza may outpace COVID-19 in driving hospitalizations in Oregon over the fall and winter, according to the latest statewide biweekly forecast from Oregon Health & Science University. The latest forecast continues to show a steady decline in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon....
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
beachconnection.net
N. Oregon Coast from a Different Perspective: Aerial Views of Manzanita to Seaside
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One thing that is a constant along the Oregon coast is that it's always changing. Sands shift around on beaches like fidgety children, tides toss the interesting and the odd onto the shoreline with regularity, and rock structures that anchor your sense of place can hide or emerge with various conditions. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: tip of Tillamook Head and a feature you can't see any other way than by aircraft)
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
AOL Corp
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
