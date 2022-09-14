ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

KTVZ

Cleaner air, with showers on the way

The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of showers, with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s. The rain clouds will break up Sunday night, leaving us under mostly sunny skies Monday. Another weak system will move through Tuesday and Wednesday, delivering a chance of showers. We will see clearing skies Thursday. Plan on staying cool all next week, with highs in the mid-70s.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation to the Mosquito Fire northeast of San Francisco. But stronger winds are also expected to arrive beginning Saturday and the winds could throw burning embers and create spot fires. Evacuation orders remain for some 11,000 residents because of the unpredictable nature of the winds. Meanwhile rescuers in mountains east of Los Angeles continued to search for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes earlier this week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second

Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
County
Deschutes County, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Earthquake: Small undersea tremor off Oregon Coast

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a small earthquake occurred off the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 15. The USGS reports the 4.4 magnitude tremor occurred below sea at 10 kilometers approximately 100 miles west of Port Orford along the Southern Oregon Coast.
PORT ORFORD, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Have you seen him? Bend area man missing since Saturday

A man from the Bend area is missing and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating him. DCSO said John William McPheeters, 64, was last seen Sept. 10 around 10:00 a.m. He was not reported missing until Thursday. He was last known to...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

US 97 closed in both directions due to crash

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New Area of Known Wolf Activity identified in Warm Springs

The Oregon Department Of Fish And Wildlife has designated a new Area Of Known Wolf Activity in Warm Springs. Two wolves were first found in December 2021 by tribal biologists. After a break in sightings, two pups were caught on trail cams this past August, showing wolves were still in the area.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KXL

A Potentially Severe Flu Season Predicted In Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon could be in a for a severe flu season. Kaiser Permanente’s Chief of Infection Disease, Dr. Katie Sharff, says that prediction is based on several factors. That includes an aggressive flu season in the Southern Hemisphere, “This year I’m really anxious about flu season,...
OREGON STATE
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
ohsu.edu

New statewide COVID-19 forecast raises concern about flu

A vigorous return of influenza may outpace COVID-19 in driving hospitalizations in Oregon over the fall and winter, according to the latest statewide biweekly forecast from Oregon Health & Science University. The latest forecast continues to show a steady decline in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon....
PORTLAND, OR
95.7 KEZJ

Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
PRESTON, ID
beachconnection.net

N. Oregon Coast from a Different Perspective: Aerial Views of Manzanita to Seaside

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – One thing that is a constant along the Oregon coast is that it's always changing. Sands shift around on beaches like fidgety children, tides toss the interesting and the odd onto the shoreline with regularity, and rock structures that anchor your sense of place can hide or emerge with various conditions. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: tip of Tillamook Head and a feature you can't see any other way than by aircraft)
SEASIDE, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR

