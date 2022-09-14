FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation to the Mosquito Fire northeast of San Francisco. But stronger winds are also expected to arrive beginning Saturday and the winds could throw burning embers and create spot fires. Evacuation orders remain for some 11,000 residents because of the unpredictable nature of the winds. Meanwhile rescuers in mountains east of Los Angeles continued to search for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes earlier this week.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO