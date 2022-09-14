The public queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state will be paused for at least six hours after reaching capacity, the Government has said.Mourners have been warned by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) not to attempt to join the queue at Southwark Park in south-east London until around 4pm on Friday at the earliest.The call was made as the official estimate for queuing time reached at least 14 hours.HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:50 AM, 16 SeptSouthwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO