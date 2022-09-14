Read full article on original website
World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter
World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
Pub maps, rooms with a funeral view, and surging prices: How the 14-hour queue to see the Queen lying in state is sparking a London tourism revival
Thousands of people are descending on London, where the Queen will lie in state for the next four days. Outside the Palace of Westminster in the heart of London, hundreds of police officers and security guards guide millions of mourners into Westminster Hall, where the Queen is lying in state.
End of Covid-19 pandemic ‘in sight’, says World Health Organisation
The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is “in sight”, the World Health Organisation has said.The WHO said weekly deaths from the virus around the world are at the lowest level since March 2020 – the month the UK first went into lockdown.The director general of the international health body, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference: “Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020.We can see the finish line, we’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop runningDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus“We have never been in...
Calls for Queen to be brought to London by car or train so people can pay tribute to the cortege across England rather than adding to the huge queues for her lying in state in Westminster after she is flown from Scotland
Officials have been urged to slow the Queen's final journey from Scotland to London to allow more people to pay their last respects. The late monarch's body is currently in Edinburgh and the original plan had been for her to be brought to London by the Royal Train, allowing people to line the track as it passed.
It's bulletproof buses, snipers on the rooftops and guards with machine guns as the England cricket team return to Pakistan for the first time in 17 YEARS with presidential-level security
An England team arrived on Pakistan soil for the first time in 17 years on Thursday bearing gifts but wrapped in presidential-level security. Within a couple of hours of a 20-man squad landing in Karachi for a seven-match Twenty20 series, it was announced that the players had donated a five-figure sum to the country's official flood fund and that their ECB bosses were doubling it.
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
Live updates: Beatrice, Eugenie praise queen for her support
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin early Saturday evening. King Charles III’s sons, William and Prince Harry, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. William, now the heir to the throne, stood, his head bowed, at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to file past in silence as the grandchildren stood vigil.
Queen’s lying in state queue paused for at least six hours as capacity reached
The public queue to attend the Queen’s lying in state will be paused for at least six hours after reaching capacity, the Government has said.Mourners have been warned by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) not to attempt to join the queue at Southwark Park in south-east London until around 4pm on Friday at the earliest.The call was made as the official estimate for queuing time reached at least 14 hours.HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:50 AM, 16 SeptSouthwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry...
Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the heart of the capital, watched by tens of thousands who lined the route and fell silent as the cortege passed.Princes William and Harry joined their father,...
GPs allowed to close on day of Queen's funeral
NHS bosses have been told to make sure patients can access care if GPs close on the day of the Queen's funeral. NHS England has written to local bosses saying while GP services will be able to close on the bank holiday there needs to be enough out-of-hours care. The...
Cheetahs Return to India 70 Years After They Disappeared
Cheetahs have made a comeback to India—with a little bit of human help. More than 70 years after they disappeared from the South Asian country, a group of African cheetahs were reinitiated into India Saturday. They were flown in from Namibia, with scientists hoping they would reproduce and re-establish a habitat. “When the cheetah will run again… grasslands will be restored, biodiversity will increase, and eco-tourism will get a boost,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. In 1952, cheetahs died out in India due to hunting practices, increased human populations, and climate change. Laurie Marker of the Cheetah Conservation Fund says a long-term plan for cheetahs is needed in order to “create permanent places for them on earth.”Read it at AP News
Time Out Global
How to watch the Queen’s body lying in state online
Hundreds of people have been queueing up to get into Westminster Hall this afternoon to see the Queen lying in state. The building will be open to the public from 6.30pm this evening for 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday September 19, when the funeral will take place.
Now Pizza Express announces it will close for Queen's funeral (including the one in Woking) Restaurant says they will open at later time of 3pm 'as mark of respect' as it joins growing list of firms shutting their doors on Monday
Pizza Express has become the latest in a growing list of firms to announce it will close its restaurants for the Queen's funeral on Monday. Several major retailers, fast food chains and entertainment venues have already announced their intention to shut down or reduce their opening hours during the service.
One-Day Cup final: Kent face Lancashire at Trent Bridge
Venue: Trent Bridge Date: Saturday, 17 September (11:00 BST) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Kent and Lancashire players will "live out their dreams" as they face off in Saturday's...
Britain has become One Nation Under Brands, detained in our Center Parcs lodgings | Marina Hyde
When the revolution against corporate twee comes, I’ll be down the front with a plastic putter and a bow and safety arrow, says Guardian columnist Marina Hyde
Hull: Freedom honour for former England football captain Carol Thomas
Former England women's football captain Carol Thomas - the first woman to be awarded 50 caps - is to be honoured in her home city of Hull. Hull City Council confirmed she was to be awarded the Freedom of the City at a meeting on Thursday, Ms Thomas said. "I'm...
TikTok video of Penrith star Jarome Luai rapping to lyrics by notorious hip-hop group tied to Sydney gangs' postcode wars is investigated by NRL integrity unit
A TikTok video featuring Panthers star Jarome Luai is under investigation by the NRL Integrity Unit after it emerged the clip references lyrics from notorious hip-hop group OneFour. Luai, 25, grew up in Mt Druitt in Sydney's west and has constantly referenced the fact he is proud of his roots.
Truss concludes meetings with leaders of Australia and New Zealand
The Prime Minister has met her counterparts from Australia and New Zealand as she kicked off talks with world leaders travelling to the UK for the Queen’s funeral.Liz Truss spoke with Australian PM Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s premier Jacinda Ardern at the Government’s Chevening country residence on Saturday.The meetings were being framed by No 10 as chats, rather than formal bilateral sessions, with politics likely to feature.In advance of her talks with Ms Truss, Ms Ardern said the Queen’s death and new King would be the “focus of conversation”, with the pair also likely to discuss Ukraine and the...
King Charles III: New monarch no stranger to East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
King Charles III has visited Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire many times over the years as the then Prince of Wales. Many of the trips were related to his role as Marshal of the Royal Air Force when he visited various RAF stations across Lincolnshire. In 2007, he also visited the...
Liz Truss to meet world leaders ahead of Queen's funeral
Liz Truss will meet a number of world leaders ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday, including President Joe Biden. The prime minister will hold informal talks with the US leader - and the leaders of Canada, Poland and Ireland - on Sunday. She will meet her Australian and New...
