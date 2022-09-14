Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in Oroville Walmart threat investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in its investigation into the threats made at employees and customers at Walmart on Thursday night. Oroville Police Sgt. Joshua Collins said the incident began with an argument in the store. A few minutes...
actionnewsnow.com
Tow truck driver who risked his own safety receives award from Willows CHP
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Willows CHP awarded Bryce Martin with a Certificate of Community Service on Thursday for helping someone stopped in the traffic lanes of Interstate 5. Officers say Martin, who is a tow truck driver, helped CHP arrest an intoxicated driver. The CHP said Martin risked his own...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police officer injured in early-morning crash with suspected DUI driver
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico police officer was involved in a crash with a suspected DUI driver early Thursday in downtown Chico. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday on West 8th Street at Broadway in downtown Chico. The officer, 24-year-old Juan Valencia, was taken to the hospital to...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 12-14: Callers report pesky juveniles
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 12-14, 2022. September 12. Clean...
actionnewsnow.com
McDonald's on Chico’s East Avenue evacuated after crash hits gas main, road reopens
CHICO, Calif. 5 P.M. UPDATE - A crash that hit a gas main in Chico caused police to evacuate the McDonald's at East Avenue and Connors Avenue on Thursday afternoon, according to the Chico Police Department. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the drive-thru. It caused gas to...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Superintendent: Student involved in fight on bus had box cutters
PARADISE, Calif. - A student involved in a fight on a bus had box cutters on them, according to a memo sent out to parents by Paradise Unified Superintendent Tom Taylor. There was no confirmation the student used the box cutters to threaten the other student involved in the fight.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville police officer files federal lawsuit claiming race discrimination, retaliatory actions
OROVILLE, Calif. - Another Oroville police officer filed a lawsuit against the city in federal court in Sacramento on Thursday. It was filed on behalf of Oroville Police Sergeant Michael Sears, a Black man. The complaint outlines a long list of allegations of race discrimination, denial of due process for...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect who fired shot in South Oroville arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in the investigation of shots fired in South Oroville Monday night, according to the Oroville Police Department. Police responded to the area of A Street and Roseben Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers learned that a man fired a single...
actionnewsnow.com
Local company and Chico firefighters demo non-toxic firefighting products Friday
The Chico Fire Department started using Greenfire foam earlier this year which is both non-toxic and biodegradable. Local company and Chico firefighters demo non-toxic firefighting products Friday. The Chico Fire Department started using GreenFire foam earlier this year which is both non-toxic and biodegradable.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville Walmart reopens Friday morning after reports of credible threat
OROVILLE, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - The Walmart Supercenter in Oroville was closed Thursday night following reports of a credible threat and an armed police response. On Thursday night, officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to 426 Cal Oak Road in Oroville after receiving reports of a credible threat at Walmart. Several officers who were armed with rifles were seen inside the store.
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
kubaradio.com
Gridley Police Department Posts Scam Alert
(Gridley Police release) – The Gridley Police Department would like the Community to be aware of a scam that is occurring. It has been reported to our Department that some of our local businesses are being contacted by phone for solicitation of monetary donations to the Gridley Police Department and/or Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
L.A. Weekly
1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
actionnewsnow.com
Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
krcrtv.com
Felon arrested after drive-by shooting in Oroville on Monday
OROVILLE, Calif. — A felon has been arrested in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting in Oroville. Officials with the Oroville Police Department (OPD) said their officers responded to the shooting near A Street and Roseben Avenue on Sept. 12. After speaking with a witness on scene, officers said they learned a man driving a dark-colored SUV fired at an occupied vehicle before driving away.
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
crimevoice.com
Sutter County man allegedly caught with pipe bombs pleads not guilty
Above: Jeffrey Dickerson booking photo | Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. A Sutter County man was arrested on numerous charges after pipe bombs and a gun were reportedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He has since pleaded not guilty. Late on the night of September 4, a...
