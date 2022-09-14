ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Tow truck driver who risked his own safety receives award from Willows CHP

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Willows CHP awarded Bryce Martin with a Certificate of Community Service on Thursday for helping someone stopped in the traffic lanes of Interstate 5. Officers say Martin, who is a tow truck driver, helped CHP arrest an intoxicated driver. The CHP said Martin risked his own...
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 12-14: Callers report pesky juveniles

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 12-14, 2022. September 12. Clean...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect who fired shot in South Oroville arrested

OROVILLE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in the investigation of shots fired in South Oroville Monday night, according to the Oroville Police Department. Police responded to the area of A Street and Roseben Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officers learned that a man fired a single...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Local company and Chico firefighters demo non-toxic firefighting products Friday

The Chico Fire Department started using Greenfire foam earlier this year which is both non-toxic and biodegradable. Local company and Chico firefighters demo non-toxic firefighting products Friday. The Chico Fire Department started using GreenFire foam earlier this year which is both non-toxic and biodegradable.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County power outage caused by vehicle hitting utility pole

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power in Shasta County Friday afternoon. PG&E said a vehicle collided into a utility pole on Highway 273 and Hill Street, causing 1,792 customers to lose power in the Anderson and Happy Valley area at about 1 p.m. Shortly after...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville Walmart reopens Friday morning after reports of credible threat

OROVILLE, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - The Walmart Supercenter in Oroville was closed Thursday night following reports of a credible threat and an armed police response. On Thursday night, officers with the Oroville Police Department responded to 426 Cal Oak Road in Oroville after receiving reports of a credible threat at Walmart. Several officers who were armed with rifles were seen inside the store.
OROVILLE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kubaradio.com

Gridley Police Department Posts Scam Alert

(Gridley Police release) – The Gridley Police Department would like the Community to be aware of a scam that is occurring. It has been reported to our Department that some of our local businesses are being contacted by phone for solicitation of monetary donations to the Gridley Police Department and/or Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
GRIDLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]

BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fairfield woman died in I-5 crash in Colusa County

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 54-year-old woman from Fairfield died in a crash on Interstate 5 on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. south of Maxwell Road and shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for more than two hours.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP: Chico teen breaks neck, back in crash on Saturday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - An 18-year-old from Chico broke his neck and back after a crash in Glenn County on Saturday, the CHP said in a news release on Wednesday. The CHP said Tommy Davis was driving a 2011 Toyota east on County Road 9 east of County QQ at high speeds.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Felon arrested after drive-by shooting in Oroville on Monday

OROVILLE, Calif. — A felon has been arrested in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting in Oroville. Officials with the Oroville Police Department (OPD) said their officers responded to the shooting near A Street and Roseben Avenue on Sept. 12. After speaking with a witness on scene, officers said they learned a man driving a dark-colored SUV fired at an occupied vehicle before driving away.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
OROVILLE, CA

