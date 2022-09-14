ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Jan. 1, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois. The measure that will eliminate it has been on the books since early 2021, giving the justice system two years to plan for the major overhaul of the state’s pretrial detention system. It’s also given time...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

How will the SAFE-T Act impact law enforcement?

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how Illinois’ SAFE-T Act will impact law enforcement officers once the law goes into effect January 1, 2023. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
fox32chicago.com

FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents

CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cash Bail#Detainees
wrul.com

Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

Two Carmi men have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections following their court appearance on Wednesday morning. 40 year old Jesse G Stephens was arrested in January by the Carmi Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Upon being arrested, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Stephens was sentenced to18 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 1 felony with one year mandatory supervised release, and 10 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class 3 felony to run concurrent with the first sentence. Stephens was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud Prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
CARMI, IL
fox32chicago.com

Family of Illinois inmate who died in custody demands answers

KANKAKEE, Ill. - An Illinois family is demanding answers, after a man died in the custody of federal agents. "A young man was taken into custody and three weeks later he was dead," said Jon Erickson, the family's attorney. There is a mystery surrounding the death of 32-year-old Dwayne Tucker....
KANKAKEE, IL
WCIA

Illinois lifts COVID ‘vaccine or test’ requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC. “Vaccination continues […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WAND TV

Conflicts arise amongst area coroners over "Jelani Day Bill"

(WAND)- Central Illinois coroners are concerned about the new "Jelani Day Bill." The bill, which became law back in May 2022, now requires coroners to notify the FBI three days after an unidentified body is found. The legislation was passed following the death of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Tax increases, COVID relief funding help Illinois pay down bills

(The Center Square) – The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Clarifying misinformation on the Illinois Safe-T Act

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Safe-T Act in 2021 which addresses a wide variety of criminal justice issues. This massive crime reform package is in the spotlight again for one of its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act which will end cash bail in 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

GOP governor hopeful Bailey’s tax returns show highs, lows in income

Less than two months before the Nov. 8 general election, Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey publicly released partial income tax returns that showed ups and downs over the past five years, with steep declines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bailey’s campaign released the front two pages of federal tax returns...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy