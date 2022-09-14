Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Illinois man pleads guilty, in a Missouri court, to embezzlement of $339,000 from former employer
A man from Waterloo, Illinois on Thursday admitted embezzling $339,844 from his former employer. Ronald Scott Miller, 54, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark to one count of wire fraud and admitted using several schemes between March 27, 2014, and Sept. 29, 2020, to steal the money.
blockclubchicago.org
State Senator Gets Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich To Record Video Saying Law To End Cash Bail Is ‘F–ing Golden’
LITTLE VILLAGE — As pushback mounts and misinformation spreads about a law to eliminate cash bail, a Democratic state senator paid former Gov. Rod Blagojevich to record a video saying the law “will dramatically improve the lives” of Illinoisans. He also got the former governor to call...
Herald & Review
What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois?
SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Jan. 1, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois. The measure that will eliminate it has been on the books since early 2021, giving the justice system two years to plan for the major overhaul of the state’s pretrial detention system. It’s also given time...
wgnradio.com
How will the SAFE-T Act impact law enforcement?
DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how Illinois’ SAFE-T Act will impact law enforcement officers once the law goes into effect January 1, 2023. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies. Among the new guidelines was an update to testing requirements for school and childcare employees. Unvaccinated employees in those settings will no longer be required to test twice weekly. The change goes...
fox32chicago.com
FBI Chicago warns of new computer scam targeting Illinois residents
CHICAGO - If you have parents or grandparents that aren't tech-savvy, the FBI Chicago is asking you to give them a heads-up about a new scam targeting older Illinoisans. The scam starts with a pop-up window and for some victims, has ended in them losing thousands of dollars. "Imagine being...
Carjackers ‘bump-and-rob’ man on I-64 in Illinois
Car crashed, car stolen. Police are investigating after "bump-and-rob" carjackers targeted a man early Friday morning in the Metro East.
wrul.com
Two Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two Carmi men have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections following their court appearance on Wednesday morning. 40 year old Jesse G Stephens was arrested in January by the Carmi Police Department on an outstanding warrant. Upon being arrested, he was found to be in possession of a firearm and over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Stephens was sentenced to18 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a class 1 felony with one year mandatory supervised release, and 10 years in the IDOC for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class 3 felony to run concurrent with the first sentence. Stephens was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. State’s Attorney Denton Aud Prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding judge.
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county announces second outbreak in one week; causes under investigation
Officials in an Illinois county are reporting an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a D.C. Cobb’s restaurant. The McHenry County Department of Health issued a statement saying that the restaurant at 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry is implicated in the outbreak, which has sickened at least 13 people.
fox32chicago.com
Family of Illinois inmate who died in custody demands answers
KANKAKEE, Ill. - An Illinois family is demanding answers, after a man died in the custody of federal agents. "A young man was taken into custody and three weeks later he was dead," said Jon Erickson, the family's attorney. There is a mystery surrounding the death of 32-year-old Dwayne Tucker....
Illinois lifts COVID ‘vaccine or test’ requirements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC. “Vaccination continues […]
WAND TV
Conflicts arise amongst area coroners over "Jelani Day Bill"
(WAND)- Central Illinois coroners are concerned about the new "Jelani Day Bill." The bill, which became law back in May 2022, now requires coroners to notify the FBI three days after an unidentified body is found. The legislation was passed following the death of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University...
starvedrock.media
Tax increases, COVID relief funding help Illinois pay down bills
(The Center Square) – The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
I-Team: Former officer shares experience working undercover as dogfighter in Missouri, Illinois
HANLEY HILLS, Mo. — A high school football coach. And now an auto body shop worker. All are professions Terry Mills has seen moonlight as dogfighters during the more than a decade he has spent investigating the crime for the Missouri Highway Patrol and now the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Clarifying misinformation on the Illinois Safe-T Act
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Safe-T Act in 2021 which addresses a wide variety of criminal justice issues. This massive crime reform package is in the spotlight again for one of its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act which will end cash bail in 2023.
Herald & Review
GOP governor hopeful Bailey’s tax returns show highs, lows in income
Less than two months before the Nov. 8 general election, Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey publicly released partial income tax returns that showed ups and downs over the past five years, with steep declines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bailey’s campaign released the front two pages of federal tax returns...
Illinois to hand out second round of COVID-19 relief funds to small cities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 1,200 cities, towns and villages across the state will receive $371 million in federal funding. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced a second round of COVID-19 relief from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will soon go to the small towns, cities and villages in the […]
