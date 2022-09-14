Read full article on original website
wgno.com
wgno.com
Stunning forecast for Thursday!
We continue to feel drier air across the region in the wake of Tuesday’s front. This morning, temperatures have been cooling quickly under clear skies before starting to warm again. Overnight low temperatures dropped into the low to mid 60s along and north of I-12. South of Lake Pontchartrain,...
NOLA.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
999ktdy.com
Unique Treehouse in Louisiana is the Perfect Spot for your Next Getaway
One that is not too far from home, quiet, relaxing, and provides an amazing view… well, we stumbled across this amazing Airbnb that is right here in Louisiana. Just a little over two hours to the East of Lafayette, La there is a house that is tucked away overlooking the river.
NOLA.com
Climate change is causing a massive jump in power outages in Louisiana, report says
Climate change is at the root of an increasing number of blackouts affecting large areas of the country over the past decade, with Louisiana near the top of the list, according to a new report. An analysis published Wednesday by the research nonprofit Climate Central ranks Louisiana sixth among U.S....
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
houmatimes.com
Food plot plantings for white-tailed deer in Louisiana
Now is the time to start planning your food plots for deer season. Retired LSU AgCenter wildlife specialist Don Reed has written a guide on food plot plantings for white-tailed deer in Louisiana and can be accessed here. The LSU AgCenter’s mission is to provide the people of Louisiana with...
theadvocate.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
Beer bottles become a beach on the North Shore
In Covington, turns out the sands of time are green with envy.
kalb.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Louisiana
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 298 cities and towns in Louisiana. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,357 over the last 12 months.
WDSU
St. John sheriff confirms 'incident' at Marathon Refinery in Garyville
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has been notified of an incident at a refinery in the parish. According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies are aware of an incident at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. The nature of the incident...
Space Heater Suspected as Cause of Deadly Fire in Louisiana that Claimed the Life of an Elderly Couple
Space Heater Suspected as Cause in Deadly Fire in Louisiana that Claimed the Life of an Elderly Couple. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on September 15, 2022, that it is continuing its investigation into a deadly house fire in Delhi, Louisiana. According to...
Louisiana unemployment rate sets record for third time
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record […]
Investigation Underway in Louisiana Into an Early Morning Fire that Killed Two
Investigation Underway in Louisiana Into an Early Morning Fire that Killed Two. Louisiana – The State of Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported on September 14, 2022, that deputies are investigating a house fire in Delhi, Louisiana that resulted in two deaths. Richland Fire District Ward 1 responded...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
NOLA.com
It's back! St. Tammany Parish Fair set to return to Covington after long hiatus
As festivals, concerts and celebrations trickle back to the north shore after the chaos of COVID-19 and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, there is one particular event that marks a clear turning point as the area moves forward. It’s been three years, but the St. Tammany Parish Fair is officially...
wbrz.com
In return to Louisiana, Jonathan Shelley tapped to lead News at WBRZ, WBRZ Plus in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ has named Jonathan Shelley its Director of News. Shelley was appointed to oversee the station's news operations from a similar job in the Midwest. Shelley is returning to Louisiana, where his sons were born and where he and his wife have family. In Louisiana, Shelley was...
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
KSLA
Tentative rail accord impacts ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A tentative deal between the unions and the railway companies has been reached to avoid a major rail strike. That strike could have halted the U.S. economy. The deal now heads to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several...
an17.com
Mandeville driver dies following Thursday morning crash on I-12
SLIDELL---This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
