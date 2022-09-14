ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
wgno.com

Low humidity for one more day!

We continue to feel drier air across the region in the wake of Tuesday’s front. This morning, temperatures have been cooling quickly under clear skies before starting to warm again. Overnight low temperatures dropped into the low to mid 60s along and north of I-12. South of Lake Pontchartrain,...
ENVIRONMENT
wgno.com

Stunning forecast for Thursday!

We continue to feel drier air across the region in the wake of Tuesday’s front. This morning, temperatures have been cooling quickly under clear skies before starting to warm again. Overnight low temperatures dropped into the low to mid 60s along and north of I-12. South of Lake Pontchartrain,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Shear#Caribbean#Tropics#Tropical Storm Fiona
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Food plot plantings for white-tailed deer in Louisiana

Now is the time to start planning your food plots for deer season. Retired LSU AgCenter wildlife specialist Don Reed has written a guide on food plot plantings for white-tailed deer in Louisiana and can be accessed here. The LSU AgCenter’s mission is to provide the people of Louisiana with...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kalb.com

Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 298 cities and towns in Louisiana. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,357 over the last 12 months.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana unemployment rate sets record for third time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana’s unemployment rate breaks records again in August, according to the state’s department of labor. The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) reports a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5% for the month of August. This is the third month in a row the state has reported a record […]
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KSLA

Tentative rail accord impacts ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A tentative deal between the unions and the railway companies has been reached to avoid a major rail strike. That strike could have halted the U.S. economy. The deal now heads to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several...
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Mandeville driver dies following Thursday morning crash on I-12

SLIDELL---This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
MANDEVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy