Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Related
Woman critical after Orange Mound shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting for her life following a shooting early Saturday morning in the Orange Mound neighborhood. Police said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Semmes around 1 a.m. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said there is […]
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Westmont St. leaves woman injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot by a man on Westmont St. near Westwood Park. Officers responded to a shooting at 7:45 p.m. and found a female that had been shot at the scene. The woman was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition. The Male...
Man wanted for shooting girlfriend to death: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend to death at their Westwood home. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at home on Westmont Road near Bramblewood Lane at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. A 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died […]
Two men rob Mexican restaurant in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on two men who robbed a Mexican restaurant. On Sep. 12 at approximately 11:55 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a business robbery at Taqueria Express on Summer Avenue. Two armed men entered the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Memphis shooting caught on video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’re looking for a man and possibly several others responsible for a dangerous South Memphis shooting caught on camera. The video released by Memphis Police shows the black Ford Fusion coming to a stop at the corner of St. Paul Avenue near Lauderdale on Sept. 9. Three people get out […]
New Pittsburgh Courier
A view of Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Ex-girlfriend, youth advocate add to picture of accused mass murderer. Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
Man accused in shooting spree across Memphis due in court this morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis is schedule to appear in court again this morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. The violence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
wufe967.com
Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly returns to court for rampage that killed 4, wounded 3
A Memphis man accused of gunning down his friend and then taking off on a shooting rampage around the city briefly returned to court for the second time this week on a charge of first-degree murder. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, allegedly shot Dewayne Tunstall in the head in another friend’s driveway...
actionnews5.com
Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a week after the fourth victim who was seen shot live on Facebook in last week’s terrifying Memphis shooting rampage, Rodolfo Berger’s wife recounts what led up to the moment and how he’s healing. Rodolfo Berger, 63, has been recovering in...
Woman shot to death across the street from high school in Westwood, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after gunfire rang out across the street in Westwood Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened right across the street from Westwood High School around 8 p.m. Police said the woman was rushed to Regional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
actionnews5.com
Man shoots out convention center windows with BB gun, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shot out Renasant Convention Center windows with a Red Ryder BB gun, police said. On July 27, 2022, police say Jon Shempert was caught by security cameras at the convention center shooting windows out with a BB gun. He was then seen leaving the...
localmemphis.com
MPD: People in surveillance video the suspects of deadly shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is still looking for the suspects of a July shooting on North Hollywood Street. Investigators said they found video surveillance in the area that captured the suspects of the deadly shooting. Officers said they responded to the incident at midnight and...
actionnews5.com
Family of second victim in shooting spree says he was quiet, family-oriented
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of posting portions of a shooting spree live on Facebook last week will be back before a judge Friday morning. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is facing a first-degree murder charge with no bond having been set yet. However, a family of at least one...
actionnews5.com
Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after two held an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, four suspects pulled up to the dealership, police say. A store employee told police that two of...
actionnews5.com
Man steals vehicle out of Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man stole a 2018 Dodge Charger out of the Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot, police say. On Thursday at 4:55 p.m., Officers responded to a car theft at the dealership. When officers arrived, the sales manager claimed he saw a Silver Infiniti G37 pull into the...
actionnews5.com
Arson at Memphis apartment building under investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating an arson that caused $300,000 worth of damages to an apartment building Wednesday night. MFD says firefighters responded to the fire on Arbor Creek Trail around 8:52 p.m. and had it under control by 9:21 p.m. The fire broke out in...
Comments / 0