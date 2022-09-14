ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Woman critical after Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting for her life following a shooting early Saturday morning in the Orange Mound neighborhood. Police said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound on the 800 block of Semmes around 1 a.m. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said there is […]
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Westmont St. leaves woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot by a man on Westmont St. near Westwood Park. Officers responded to a shooting at 7:45 p.m. and found a female that had been shot at the scene. The woman was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition. The Male...
WREG

Man wanted for shooting girlfriend to death: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend to death at their Westwood home. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at home on Westmont Road near Bramblewood Lane at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night. A 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died […]
WREG

South Memphis shooting caught on video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they’re looking for a man and possibly several others responsible for a dangerous South Memphis shooting caught on camera. The video released by Memphis Police shows the black Ford Fusion coming to a stop at the corner of St. Paul Avenue near Lauderdale on Sept. 9. Three people get out […]
New Pittsburgh Courier

A view of Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’

Ex-girlfriend, youth advocate add to picture of accused mass murderer. Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
WREG

AirTags help police bust Midtown burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More and more people are using Apple AirTags to protect their property. It paid off for one Midtown homeowner who was able to recover items stolen from his house last month. On August 25, two air conditioning units, a stove and some house decorations were taken during a burglary at a home […]
actionnews5.com

Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
actionnews5.com

Man shoots out convention center windows with BB gun, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shot out Renasant Convention Center windows with a Red Ryder BB gun, police said. On July 27, 2022, police say Jon Shempert was caught by security cameras at the convention center shooting windows out with a BB gun. He was then seen leaving the...
localmemphis.com

MPD: People in surveillance video the suspects of deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is still looking for the suspects of a July shooting on North Hollywood Street. Investigators said they found video surveillance in the area that captured the suspects of the deadly shooting. Officers said they responded to the incident at midnight and...
actionnews5.com

Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after two held an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, four suspects pulled up to the dealership, police say. A store employee told police that two of...
actionnews5.com

Man steals vehicle out of Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man stole a 2018 Dodge Charger out of the Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot, police say. On Thursday at 4:55 p.m., Officers responded to a car theft at the dealership. When officers arrived, the sales manager claimed he saw a Silver Infiniti G37 pull into the...
actionnews5.com

Arson at Memphis apartment building under investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department is investigating an arson that caused $300,000 worth of damages to an apartment building Wednesday night. MFD says firefighters responded to the fire on Arbor Creek Trail around 8:52 p.m. and had it under control by 9:21 p.m. The fire broke out in...
