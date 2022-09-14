ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

ISU announces $100 million fundraising campaign

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University announced a $100 million fundraising campaign titled ‘Be So Bold’ at the Hulman Center on Friday. Students and members of the campaign cabinet revealed the goal at the end of the event in celebration of ISU’s largest-ever fundraising campaign.
Bat Festival makes return to Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Indiana State University assistant professor Dr. Aaron Gooley knows the common perceptions of bats. “People think bats are scary. They think they’re icky,” he recounted. “They’re not. They’re little fuzz balls, actually. They are little puffs of fur, flying through the air.”
Barr-Reeve will create student-run businesses with 3E Grant

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Barr-Reeve Community Schools is beginning the process of starting student-led business thanks to funding from the 3E Grant. The Indiana Department of Education awarded $57 million across nearly 100 schools and community partners as a part of ‘Explore, Engage, and Experience’ funding. The...
Knox County hosts annual suicide prevention walk

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Janet Schnell remembers how hard it was in the aftermath of her brother’s death in 1995. “When Kent died, I couldn’t talk about suicide, I couldn’t say I was a loss survivor. I was judged by the way that I grieved. I was told not to feel guilty.”
Flower sale aims to benefit local youth

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over half a century, one local club has been helping raise money to benefit local youth. This Saturday, September 17, that tradition will continue. The Honey Creek Garden Club will host its mum sale. By simply purchasing some flowers, the money will help...
THFD to spend $1.1 million on new radios

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Board of Public Works approved over $1.1 million in spending by the Terre Haute Fire Department to purchase new radios, an upgrade firefighters say was desperately needed to upgrade their safety communications. The approval was finalized earlier in the week. Battalion chief Scott Dalton...
Union Health to provide free cancer screening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Union Health, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. However, effective screenings can prevent thousands of those deaths every year. On September 24, the health organization is hosting a free cancer screening from 10 a.m. to 1...
Local food assistance program gets $3,500 donation

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — For a second consecutive year, a local Meals on Wheels program has received a generous donation of $3,500. In Paris, Prospect Bank has donated the money to Horizon Health Meals on Wheels program. The program provides fresh, affordable meals to homebound individuals, prepared by Horizon...
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff said that the pedestrian had been trying to cross the southbound lanes of US 41 when he was struck by the vehicle.
Local organizations give animals a new purpose

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAVW) – There’s a new and unique effort to help rescue dogs become more adoptable while treating humans who are battling addiction. Anabranch Recovery Center is fostering dogs from the Terre Haute Humane Society. The Humane Society will choose which dogs need the most social interaction. Then, each dog will live in a different unit in the facility until someone adopts them.
Fall festivities begin in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Marshall’s Autumn Festival is underway at the Courthouse Square. Festivities will continue through Sunday. This year, there are many activities including a 5k, fish fry, beer garden, cakewalk and a parade with over 100 entries. WTWO along with several staff members are participating in the parade that is set for Saturday.
Propane leak causes evacuations in Paris

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents near Horizon Health in Paris were temporarily evacuated after a propane leak was detected nearby. According to Horizon Health, the leak was found just after 3 p.m. Thursday on the north edge of Horizon Health’s main campus in Paris, Illinois. Once reported, the...
1 dead following Vigo Co. train VS vehicle crash

VIGO County, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a train-versus-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County on Friday night. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the crash on Doberman Street, just south of Gross Road where there is a railroad crossing.
