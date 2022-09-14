ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Accusers call suicide of convicted neurologist 'selfish act'

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SlAe_0hvlvvrW00

NEW YORK (AP) — Six women who testified against a neurologist they accused of sexaully assaulting them while they were his patients returned to court on Wednesday to speak out against him, this time under unusual circumstances they described as a cruel twist of fate.

Authorities say Dr. Ricardo Cruciani killed himself behind bars shortly after his conviction and before the accusers could give victim impact statements at a sentencing that was likely to result in a lengthy prison term. A judge invited the women on Wednesday to give their statements anyway at a New York City hearing where they called Cruciani a predator and a coward.

“I’m really struggling with the fact that Cruciani will never go to prison. … or ever be punished,” said one woman who wanted her name withheld. “He took away my chance to face him as a convicted felon.”

The doctor, she added, “turned me into a drug addict and sexually assaulted me for years.”

Cruciani, 68, was convicted in July of multiple criminal counts, including predatory sexual assault, rape and attempted rape. He had denied abusing patients while working for several leading pain-management providers during his career.

Prosecutors won a conviction by presenting evidence that Cruciani groomed vulnerable patients by overprescribing pain killers, sometimes to treat serious injuries from car wrecks and other accidents. His accusers testified the sexual abuse often occurred behind closed doors during appointments in 2013 at a Manhattan medical center, where the doctor would expose himself and demand sex.

Cruciani was found unresponsive last August in a shower area at the Eric M. Taylor Center, a jail at New York’s notorious Rikers Island complex. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

Accuser Hillary Tullin told reporters outside court on Wednesday that she felt the death had robbed her of a chance to tell the doctor off face to face.

“I wouldn’t have minced words,” Tullin said. “I would have unloaded about the 12 years of abuse I suffered at this hands.”

Another victim, Terrie Phoenix, called Cruciani’s suicide “a selfish act” that destroyed her faith in the medical profession.

“I do not trust myself to stay clear of predators,” Phoenix said. “This case proves they can be everywhere.”

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are survivors of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Tullin and Phoenix have done.

The accusers also pleaded with the judge to reject a defense request to throw out the doctor’s conviction based on a legal provision known as “abatement by death.”

Defense attorney Fred Sosinsky made brief arguments supporting the request without responding to the victim statements. Sosinsky had argued at trial that the testimony of the women was unreliable and that they were even willing to lie to back up their accounts.

The judge said she would rule later on whether to preserve the conviction.

Before his death, Cruciani also was scheduled to go on trial next January on federal charges involving accusations that he abused multiple patients over 15 years at his offices in New York City, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.

Comments / 8

BESTLIFE
2d ago

Sad when u end up in jail an u don’t want to be there weak man don’t do the crime if u can’t pay the time yeah don’t do it

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Associated Press

Man retried in '95 killing gets prison, can seek parole now

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has been resentenced to prison — at least for now — after going free amid questions about a prominent detective’s conduct, then getting convicted again of the same murder at a recent retrial. Eliseo DeLeon was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life for the 1995 killing of Fausto Cordero — but DeLeon is immediately eligible to seek parole. He already spent about 24 years behind bars before his conviction was overturned in 2019 and he was granted a new trial, held this summer. His lawyer, Cary London, is hopeful that a parole board will free DeLeon soon. DeLeon maintains his innocence, and said Thursday he was grateful he’d had another chance to try to show it. “I don’t want to go through this again,” he told Judge Dena Douglas before she sentenced him. DeLeon, 45, said he wants only to “go on with my life.”
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Hopewell, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Convicted Felon#Sentencing#Neurologist#Selfish#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

MS-13 Member Admits To Babylon Murder, Attempted Murder In Bay Shore, Other Crimes

An MS-13 member has admitted to his role in the fatal beating and stabbing of a victim on Long Island in 2015 and an attempted murder in 2013. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Reynaldo Lopez-Alvarado pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in connection with his role in the Nov. 19, 2015, murder of Cesar Rivera-Vasquez and an attempted murder on April 9, 2013, in Bay Shore, said Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
BAY SHORE, NY
News 12

Mother of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz faces son's killers at sentencing

Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Rikers Inmate Takes His Own Life After 6 Days in the Facility

New York City’s notorious prison lost another inmate to suicide on Wednesday morning, the 14th death in custody this year. Kevin Bryan, 35, was found hanging from a pipe inside a staff bathroom at Rikers Island, just six days after he entered the facility, the New York Post reported. The lone officer on duty had reportedly placed Bryan in the staff area after the detainee was “bullied” by other inmates, but lost control of the situation when she went to call for backup. That’s when Bryan went to the bathroom and bolted the door. An assistant deputy warden arrived around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FUN 107

Cardi B Pleads Guilty to Assault and Reckless Endangerment in Bottle-Throwing Case

Cardi B pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges today related to a bottle-throwing incident at a strip club in August of 2018. According to a New York Post report, published on Thursday (Sept. 15), Cardi B pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment in the second degree in Queens Superior Court in Queens, N.Y. Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson also sentenced Bardi to 15 days of community service. If the Bronx, N.Y. rapper doesn't complete her service, she would have to serve 15 days in jail. The 2019 Grammy Award-winning artist was also placed on a three-year order of protection for the two victims.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYPD busts suspect for fatally shooting gang rival in the face in East Village clash

A suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a gang rival in the face during an East Village clash, police said Thursday. Tyler Hall-Canale is accused of shooting 26-year-old Dillin Tolentino in a building courtyard near Szold Place and E. 12th St. about 1:45 p.m. Sept. 1. Detectives nabbed Hall-Canale, 21, Wednesday and charged him with murder and weapon possession. Both men live near the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
524K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy