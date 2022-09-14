Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
Another season of struggle for Cody Bellinger has Dodgers fans rethinking the starting centerfielder situation for 2023.
Former Dodgers World Series Champion Released by Padres
The 2020 World Series Champion played in just 20 games with the Padres.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Finds an Excuse for Craig Kimbrel Following Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blew his fifth save of the season last night, but manager Dave Roberts sees a silver lining in the embattled righty's performance.
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Started Sensing Something Special Early This Season
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman saw early this season that the team he had put together had potential to be the best team in franchise history.
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Remain Focused On 2022 World Series After Winning NL West Title
The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in a familiar position as National League West champions for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons, but clinching the division this year occurred at the earliest date since the franchise moved from Brooklyn in 1958. While winning the NL West puts the...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Duarte In Major Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers had a miserable 2021-22 NBA season. If you’re sick of hearing about it, feel free to stop reading. We’re just kidding. Please don’t stop reading. We need you. In any event, it was a disaster. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were, somehow, an...
Boston Red Sox call up pitcher Frank German, DFA catcher Kevin Plawecki
The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Frank German from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. To make room on
Phillies Must Brave Atlanta in Three-Game Series
The Philadelphia Phillies play a crucial series against the Braves this weekend in Atlanta.
