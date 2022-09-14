ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report

Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

