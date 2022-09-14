BRISTOL — Tennessee High finished strong to take a 34-10 win over David Crockett in Region 1-5A football action Friday night at Stone Castle. Chase Schroeck gave Crockett an early 3-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal. The Pioneers had the ball deep inside the Vikings’ territory with less than a minute to go in the first half when the game turned. After a big run by Josh Green, Tennessee High scored on a 3-yard run by Maddox Fritts for a 7-3 halftime lead.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO