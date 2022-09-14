ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

Johnson-Brock wins homecoming game

JOHNSON - Jalen Behrends and Halle Rasmussen were crowned homecoming king and queen Friday and Johnson-Brock defeated HTRS 52 to 8. Jalen Behrends, Lane Buchmeier, Alex Greiner, Nicholas Parriott. Junior Attendants. Elleigh Caspers and Chase VanWinkle. Sophomore Attendants. Brooklyn Behrends and Camden Dalinghaus. Freshmen Attendants. Reese Grotrian and Brody Koehler.
JOHNSON, NE
Newberry Observer

Chapin shut-outs Bulldogs

CHAPIN — For the first time in its 27-game rivalry, the Newberry High School/Chapin series ended in a shutout as the Eagles kept the Bulldogs scoreless the entire evening with their 38-0 victory in Chapin. Newberry’s closest chance-at-scoring came three plays into the second quarter when they were in...
NEWBERRY, SC
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Vikings take Region 1-5A win over Crockett

BRISTOL — Tennessee High finished strong to take a 34-10 win over David Crockett in Region 1-5A football action Friday night at Stone Castle. Chase Schroeck gave Crockett an early 3-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal. The Pioneers had the ball deep inside the Vikings’ territory with less than a minute to go in the first half when the game turned. After a big run by Josh Green, Tennessee High scored on a 3-yard run by Maddox Fritts for a 7-3 halftime lead.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Tigers Hang On to Dispatch Loggers

After Onalaska scored an equalizer shortly following Napavine girls soccer’s opening score, the Tigers got a shot through the back of the net just before the halftime horn, and held on to defeat the Loggers on the road, 2-1, Wednesday night. Dani Tupuola helped the Tigers get on the...
ONALASKA, WA

