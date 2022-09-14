Read full article on original website
Centre Daily Times
Here’s who you named the Centre Daily Times’ Boys and Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 5-12
Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball’s Reese Hazelton finished second in the girls’ poll.
News Channel Nebraska
Johnson-Brock wins homecoming game
JOHNSON - Jalen Behrends and Halle Rasmussen were crowned homecoming king and queen Friday and Johnson-Brock defeated HTRS 52 to 8. Jalen Behrends, Lane Buchmeier, Alex Greiner, Nicholas Parriott. Junior Attendants. Elleigh Caspers and Chase VanWinkle. Sophomore Attendants. Brooklyn Behrends and Camden Dalinghaus. Freshmen Attendants. Reese Grotrian and Brody Koehler.
Chapin shut-outs Bulldogs
CHAPIN — For the first time in its 27-game rivalry, the Newberry High School/Chapin series ended in a shutout as the Eagles kept the Bulldogs scoreless the entire evening with their 38-0 victory in Chapin. Newberry’s closest chance-at-scoring came three plays into the second quarter when they were in...
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Vikings take Region 1-5A win over Crockett
BRISTOL — Tennessee High finished strong to take a 34-10 win over David Crockett in Region 1-5A football action Friday night at Stone Castle. Chase Schroeck gave Crockett an early 3-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal. The Pioneers had the ball deep inside the Vikings’ territory with less than a minute to go in the first half when the game turned. After a big run by Josh Green, Tennessee High scored on a 3-yard run by Maddox Fritts for a 7-3 halftime lead.
Tigers Hang On to Dispatch Loggers
After Onalaska scored an equalizer shortly following Napavine girls soccer’s opening score, the Tigers got a shot through the back of the net just before the halftime horn, and held on to defeat the Loggers on the road, 2-1, Wednesday night. Dani Tupuola helped the Tigers get on the...
Scorebook Live
Watch: Jayden Limar, Notre Dame 4-star RB pledge, flips over a defender for touchdown run
Lake Stevens High School (Washington) running back Jayden Limar is arguably the top ball-carrier in the West region. On Friday night, the Notre Dame four-star pledge displayed his impressive athleticism, flipping into the endzone over a would-be tackler: The 5-foot-11, 190-pound athlete is ...
River Bluff football remains undefeated with a win over Lower Richland
In a contest that featured plenty of offense, River Bluff got the upper hand on visiting Lower Richland, Friday night, as the host Gators prevailed, 42-21, to improve to 5-0 on the season. Blair Hardin, River Bluff’s head coach, said the team's strength this season is “Balance.” River Bluff showed ...
