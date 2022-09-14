SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KORN News Radio, a Washington man has been charged after trying to escape in a Mitchell patrol car. Officers had placed suspect Martin Sohappy in the back seat of a patrol vehicle and locked the door after responding to a call on Wednesday around 11 p.m. Sohappy was not under arrest at the time, so he was not handcuffed. While officers were conducting interviews with other people related to the incident, Sohappy was able to open the slider in the partition between the driver’s area and the back seat and climbed through the 11″ X 13″ opening before driving away in the patrol vehicle.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO