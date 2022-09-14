Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Huron golfers compete in 2022 Mitchell Invitational
MITCHELL — In one of the first events the Huron boys’ golf team was able to qualify for a team score, the Tigers finished 19th in the 20-team field Friday in the Mitchell Invitational at Lakeview Golf Course. O’Gorman won the event with a 287, which put them...
Plainsman
Tigers ink shutout win against Jefferson
HURON — Despite missing three starters from the lineup, the Huron boys’ soccer team emerged with a 2-0 victory against Sioux Falls Jefferson in a matchup between two of the top teams in the state on Thursday at Tiger Stadium. “The boys pulled through and stepped up big...
Plainsman
Area volleyball 9-17-22
DE SMET — Elkton-Lake Benton used set scores of 25-11, 25-22 and 25-10 to sweep De Smet on Thursday. Kylie Ramlo and Rachael Krog each had 11 kills for the Lady Elks, who are now 9-1. Tevan Erickson record seven aces and had a team-high 30 assists, while Kayla Goertz and Ramlo finished with nine and eight digs, respectively.
Plainsman
Harrisburg wins battle between unbeaten Tigers
HARRISBURG – The second-ranked Harrisburg Tigers and fifth-ranked Huron Tigers met Thursday in Harrisburg as two of the three unbeaten teams left in Class “AA” volleyball. Harrisburg took the victory in four sets by scores of 25-21, 25-15, 21-25, and 25-20. Huron coach Joshua Lien said his club would have to play a nearly-perfect game to be able to defeat Harrisburg.
Plainsman
JVC soccer team earns first 2022 win
FREEMAN — James Valley Christian earned its first boys’ soccer win of the season with a 4-0 victory against Freeman Academy on Tuesday. Brennen Hood recorded the shutout in the net for the Vikings with six saves. Landon Wager had a pair of goals for JVC. The first...
Plainsman
An unfortunate event with big possibilities
HURON — When asking for persons to feature in a series on downtown Huron businesses that are doing renovations, Connie Winegar’s name popped up frequently. When asked why the respondent would suggest Connie for the series, answers were fairly uniform. “Connie does so much for Huron!”. “Connie and...
KELOLAND TV
Call for backup; Madison shooting justified; mattress donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide at a Sioux Falls apartment building Wednesday morning. As the standoff started officers on the...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
clayconews.com
KRISTI NOEM: Gevo Breaks Ground on Largest Economic Investment in State History in Lake Preston, South Dakota
PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, September 15th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. "Businesses are choosing South Dakota because we are ‘Open for Business,’ and...
Plainsman
Beadle County adds 44 new positive COVID cases over last week
HURON — The weekly COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday indicated a notable rise in cases from the previous week in the first full week of September. The first week with all colleges and K-12 schools in the state active saw 1,173 new...
dakotanewsnow.com
Man charged after carjacking Mitchell patrol car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KORN News Radio, a Washington man has been charged after trying to escape in a Mitchell patrol car. Officers had placed suspect Martin Sohappy in the back seat of a patrol vehicle and locked the door after responding to a call on Wednesday around 11 p.m. Sohappy was not under arrest at the time, so he was not handcuffed. While officers were conducting interviews with other people related to the incident, Sohappy was able to open the slider in the partition between the driver’s area and the back seat and climbed through the 11″ X 13″ opening before driving away in the patrol vehicle.
kingsburyjournal.com
Fires, a crash and a helicopter, all in one day
A grain bin fire, explosion, evacuation, car accident and helicopter were all part of a full-scale training exercise held in Badger on Sat., Sept. 10, starting at 8:30 a.m. The town was full of emergency vehicles and personnel from Kingsbury County and Lake Norden, who all took part in the training throughout town.
Madison Daily Leader
Tire Motive and Jack's Service
One of Madison’s family-owned businesses, Tire Motive, is expanding its family after announcing a merger with Jack’s Service on Sept. 8. Following the derecho on May 12 and two subsequent storms, the building for Jack’s Service on the west side of Madison was almost completely demolished.
gowatertown.net
Men sentenced in Mitchell murder case
MITCHELL, S.D.–Two people charged in connection with the murder of a man in a downtown Mitchell apartment in January 2021 were sentenced in Davison County Court Wednesday. Twenty nine year old Luis Perez-Melendez and 28-year old Jose Morales Acevedo went to the apartment of 38-year old Adalberto Machado to steal from him and collect drug money that was owed to them.
Plainsman
Huron author pens book, 'Mystical'
No matter how dark the clouds, there’s a silver lining in there somewhere, believes Rita Rudloff, who has authored a book, “Mystical,” that weaves a journey of a lifetime into a fiction of adventure. In her book, three sisters embark on a trip that binds their relationships...
