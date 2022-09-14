Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Slinger man takes own life following investigation by FBI, police, Sheriff
September 16, 2022 – Washington County, WI – A Slinger man took his own life Friday morning after being pulled over by Wisconsin State Patrol as authorities were investigating a potential human trafficking case in Washington County with ties to Cudahy. Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Kemps said...
radioplusinfo.com
9-15-22 national police women day
The Dodge County Sheriff is recognizing the women who work as sworn law enforcement officers at the Sheriff’s Office in observance of National Police Women Day earlier this week. There are five women in the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, but nationwide only 10 percent in law enforcement are women. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt says women bring their own set of skills to a traditionally male-dominated culture. Schmidt says women are also skilled at communication to help defuse a potentially volatile situation. “It certainly is something we are keenly aware of,” Schmidt told WFDL news. “…in fact our hostage negotiator, we have two men and one woman. Sometimes people don’t respond to people of the opposite sex,” Schmidt said. Research also shows women officers have superior problem solving skills, are less likely to use excessive force, and can help improve police-community relations.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigate “credible threat” of violence at Manawa schools
MANAW, Wis. (WBAY) - The School District of Manawa says there will be an increased police presence Friday after the principal of Little Wolf High School and Manawa Middle School reported a “credible threat of school violence.”. A letter sent to school families explained why students and staff were...
radioplusinfo.com
9-16-22 milwaukee woman placed on probation in baby theresa case
A Milwaukee woman convicted of dumping the body of her stillborn baby in the woods near Theresa has been placed on probation. Dodge County Circuit judge Kristine Snow ordered an imposed and stayed one and a half year prison sentence and two years of extended supervision and placed Karin Luttinen on three years probation. Luttinen was also sentenced to six months in jail, ordered to perform 60 hours of community service, and receive mental health treatment. In 2009 the body of a newborn girl was found in a garbage bag in the woods near Theresa . Investigators say advances in forensic sciences helped identify the mother last year through a DNA profile. An autopsy that was conducted in 2009 concluded the child may have died prior to or during birth.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 15, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
UPMATTERS
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
WISN
Police: Baby slammed into crib at daycare
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A daycare worker is accused of slamming a child face down into a crib at the Lawrence School in Waukesha. Heather M. Miller, 48, made her initial court appearance in Waukesha County Court Thursday afternoon, a day after police arrested her at the daycare center now at the center of a child abuse investigation.
WISN
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Slinger
Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of Highway 60 at around 7:00 am. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident occurred after two...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Johnnie R. Snow, 59, Waukesha, Possession of THC (2nd+ offense) on 1/13/19, Guilty plea, $200.00 fine, plus costs imposed, total of $969.00, to be paid by 11-01-22 or 19 days jail. Submit DNA sample. Timothy M. Belongie, 29, Manitowoc, Bail Jumping on 12/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant...
wearegreenbay.com
Bulk distributor of marijuana arrested in Brown County, ‘Lil Yang’ facing 10 charges
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Howard, who police described as a ‘bulk distributor’ of marijuana, was arrested after authorities found 18+ pounds of marijuana and nearly $30,000 in cash at his residence. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 32-year-old Alan Yang is...
ATF: Milwaukee criminals using plastic device to make handguns fully automatic
The ATF, says criminals across the midwest and in Milwaukee are catching onto a frightening trend where a tiny piece of plastic is able to turn a handgun into a fully automatic firearm.
Multiple police departments investigating 'vague' online threats against schools
Oshkosh Police said Wednesday that officers with their department and other area departments are investigating vague threats involving Oshkosh West High School and schools in surrounding areas.
seehafernews.com
Juvenile Arrests Skyrocket in Manitowoc
The number of juvenile charges in Manitowoc skyrocketed last month. According to the Police Department’s monthly report for August, there were 15 juvenile charges reported bringing the year-to-date total up to 134. To put that into perspective, in all of 2020 there were 148, and last year that number...
WBAY Green Bay
State investigators remove drug waste from Manawa apartment complex
MANAWA, Wis. (WBAY) - Manawa Police say state investigators removed “drug waste” from an apartment building Tuesday. At about 2:52 p.m., police received a call from an apartment manager in the 400 block of Center Street. A cleaning employee had located “drug equipment” in a garbage can in a common area bathroom.
Fatal shooting: Milwaukee medical examiner responds to 41st and Burleigh
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a death near 41st and Burleigh on Friday.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Charged with Seventh OWI
Bail is set at $500 cash for a 56-year-old Manitowoc man charged with his seventh OWI Offense following an incident on the city’s Southside late Tuesday night. A couple had allegedly began yelling into a neighbor’s garage claiming that they had denied hitting their vehicle. Police received a...
wearegreenbay.com
Extra police presence at Oshkosh West HS following ‘vague threat’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday. The Oshkosh Police Department announced that three would be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on September 14 out of an abundance of caution. The department says that on September 13 around 8:30 p.m., it was made aware of images circulating on social media that indicated a vague threat to Oshkosh West.
wtaq.com
Judge Issues Ruling on Crime Scene Photos in 22 Year Old Murder
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A judge said Thursday the crime scene photos provided to convicted Kenneth Hudson are the only versions of the images he is going to get. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, 19, while she was jogging in a Kaukauna park. Since sentencing, Hudson has filed more than a dozen appeals and motions — usually focusing on claims he was framed — and all have failed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
wearegreenbay.com
New Franken-based company sued by EEOC over claim of retaliation
NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A company headquartered in Brown County is getting sued over the alleged retaliation firing of a female employee. The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that Dental Health Products (DHP), violated federal law. DHP is headquartered in New Franken. The alleged violation...
