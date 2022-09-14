Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
Oliver Bridge In Gary New Duluth To Close For Inspection
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for people who use the Oliver Bridge in Gary New Duluth. It will be closing for inspection September 21 for a few days. The bridge is located above the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105. It...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Marble, Grand Rapids, Cable
Marble, MN- MnDOT is hosting an in-person meeting at the Marble City Hall Monday, September 19 to discuss their Cross Range study that covers 8 miles of Hwy 169. Crews will be evaluating the highway from Taconite to Pengilly and want public feedback on the corridor as well. They are taking a deeper look into how the roadway functions today in order to plan for its future. There will be a virtual option for Monday’s 5 p.m. meeting.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth holds 6th annual vigil for missing Duluth woman
Duluth, MN -- It has been seven years since Sheila St. Clair, an Indigenous woman from Duluth, went missing. The last place St. Clair was seen before her disappearance was Duluth’s Cascade Apartments on August 20, 2015. She reportedly told friends she was going to the White Earth reservation,...
Updates On The Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building Fire In Duluth
On September 14th, crews were dispatched to Duluth's Hillside neighborhood as the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building was on fire. A fire took place at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building on East Fourth Street in the Hillside neighborhood. According to WDIO, the City of Duluth’s Public Works Department shut off the gas to the entire 500 block of Fourth Street to help protect the area. Minnesota Power also shut off electricity in the area as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Farmer Doug’s pumpkin patch opens this weekend, great pumpkin harvest this year
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It’s that time of year for pumpkins and despite some big weather fluctuations this summer, pumpkin harvest is expected to be good this year. One common pumpkin patch is located at Farmer Doug’s just outside of Duluth and despite the rain, they still opened to the public on Friday, September 16th.
cbs3duluth.com
Officials begin investigation into Duluth building blaze
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Duluth Fire Department gave an update Thursday on the investigation into a building fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. Officials said the first call for the fire near 4th St. and 6th Ave. E. came in around 5:37 p.m., when the building housing the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Inc. and four apartments went up in flames.
FOX 21 Online
Marina Drive Dedicated To Superior’s Longest Serving Mayor
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The major road through Barker’s Island got a new name Thursday, in memory of the man who helped make the development possible. Marina Drive became Bruce Hagen Drive and is named after Superior’s longest serving mayor. Bruce Hagen died 3 years ago, but only...
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth paddleboarder breaks BWCA speed record by 18 hours
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A Duluth man recently broke an impressive record on an historic route through the Boundary Waters. Early in September 2022, Mike Ward began a 250-mile journey from International Falls to Lake Superior, all on a paddleboard. Ward was hoping to break the record for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs3duluth.com
Nordic folk duo Lynx Lynx performs in Duluth Friday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A concert in Duluth Friday celebrated both new and old Scandinavian folk music. The folk duo Lynx Lynx performed at the Nordic Center in Duluth. The duo consists of Vidar Skrede and Patrik Ahlberg. The two musicians join forces blending their Swedish and Norwegian...
FOX 21 Online
One Building Deemed Total Loss after Duluth Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, downtown Duluth was smoke-filled after a building caught fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. According to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, a fire was reported on 522 East Fourth Street at 5:37pm. Engulfed in the flames was the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building and...
travelawaits.com
10 Serene Duluth Vacation Rentals Near Lake Superior
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. From the beaches and docks of Duluth, Minnesota, Lake Superior looks as infinite and mighty as any sea. In fact, it isn’t all that different from the ocean. Thousand-foot cargo vessels do, after all, cross entire oceans to reach these waters, and they are certainly sights to see.
boreal.org
Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota
A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death. The sheriff's office was called...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
cbs3duluth.com
Beers, barrels, and brats! Oktoberfestival returns to Duluth this weekend
Duluth, MN-- Duluth Oktoberfestival is back at Bayfront Festival park this weekend for its third year. Event organizers are looking forward to celebrating German heritage with music, dancing, games, food, and beverages. The Oktoberfest festivities kick off at 3 p.m. Friday with a parade through Canal Park and the Dachshund...
cbs3duluth.com
MAKING HISTORY: St. Louis County Historical Society celebrates 100 years with new artifacts
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The St. Louis County Historical Society is hosting a festival to celebrate a huge milestone. Happening at the Depot, the St. Louis County Historical Society is celebrating 100 years with a free festival in the Great Hall. For the festivities, the society has brought...
WDIO-TV
The East End Family Fun Days in Superior
There is something for everyone at the East End Family Fun Days in Superior on Saturday, September 17. Events begin at 10:00 a.m. Enjoy perusing through area rummage sales, local crafters and vendors booths. Plus there are events planned just for kids!. It’s the start of the city’s longest running...
Historic former hotel in downtown Duluth to be demolished
The former Hotel Astoria at 102-108 E. Superior St. in downtown Duluth. Courtesy of AMZ Hotels / City of Duluth. The former Hotel Astoria in Duluth's historic downtown will be demolished following a vote by city officials on Monday to overrule the Heritage Preservation Commission's wishes to keep the 117-year-old building standing.
WDIO-TV
Prep Sports Extra: September 16th
This Friday marked week three of the prep football season in Minnesota, and week five in Wisconsin. Esko and Grand Rapids stayed undefeated, while Duluth Denfeld picked up their first win since 2020. Austan Orvedahl ran for 293 yards and three touchdowns fueling a Duluth East comeback win over Hermantown 28-14. Moose Lake-Willow River also earned a win, while Superior and Hayward suffered losses.
cbs3duluth.com
U of M Medical School-Duluth Campus celebrates 50 years
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Students, staff, and alumni with the University of Minnesota Medical School-Duluth Campus are celebrating 50 years. They held a celebration Thursday, September 15th. The first class enrolled back in 1972 with just 24 students, but now there are about 60. They’re currently 65 students...
Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth
As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
Comments / 0