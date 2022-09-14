ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordanian PM tests positive for Covid-19 for 2nd time this year

Social News XYZ
 2 days ago

Amman, Sep 15 (SocialNews.XYZ) Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has tested positive for Covid-19, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

Khasawneh tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The agency said the Prime Minister had taken two rapid tests that confirmed his infection, and a PCR test pending results.

As a precaution, he will adhere to home-isolation procedures within established health protocol until the final result comes out, it added.

#Jordanian#Covid#Pcr#Xyz#Petra#Xinhua News Agency
