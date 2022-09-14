ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

protocol.com

Big Tech is losing California

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we’re talking about WTF is going on in California. Plus, the Ethereum split caught the attention of the SEC, and Amazon faces allegations of creating artificially high prices. California crackdown. While all eyes were on Capitol Hill this week (recess is over,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
protocol.com

Meta can thank TikTok for its quiet day in Congress

TikTok made a rare appearance before Congress on Wednesday afternoon. Specifically, TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas testified on a panel alongside high-ranking executives from YouTube, Meta and Twitter. The group appeared before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to answer questions about how their respective platforms could be used to promote extremism and civil unrest.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Donald Trump's Social-Media Company Is in Big Trouble

Donald Trump has never hidden his objective in launching Truth Social: to disrupt the hegemony of the giants of Silicon Valley. The former president did not take well to what appeared to be a humiliation: He was ejected from the major social-media platforms that influence opinions and trends in public life.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Social Media Company Is Trying to Hide Its Struggles From the Public

If you ask Donald Trump, Truth Social is doing great. If you ask Truth Social, well… it appears they’d prefer you not ask at all. Trump’s fledging social media platform recently made a tweak that makes it more difficult to track an important measure of the site’s growth. Like Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms, Truth Social used to allow users to endlessly scroll through an account’s followers and the accounts who amplified or engaged with its posts. That data is helpful in assessing the site’s overall health and legitimate growth rate.
POTUS
Slate

Future Tense Newsletter: Apple, Android, and 21st-Century Borders

Sign up to receive the Future Tense newsletter every other Saturday. When Tim Cook was recently asked by a reporter whose mom uses an Android phone whether he was doing anything to improve texting with non-iPhone users, Cook responded: “Buy your mom an iPhone.”. When I first read this,...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Google slapped with record-setting antitrust fine in the EU

Google has been handed a blistering setback totaling over $4 billion in Europe. The company was slapped with a record fine by the European Union in 2018, following a 2015 investigation alleging that the company abused its market position as the dominant smartphone operating system (via Android) and engaged in anticompetitive practices.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

To defeat FTC lawsuit, Meta demands 100+ rivals share biggest trade secrets

Several years after Facebook-owner Meta acquired WhatsApp and Instagram, the Federal Trade Commission launched an antitrust lawsuit that claimed that through these acquisitions, Meta had become a monopoly. A titan wielding enormous fortune over smaller companies, the FTC said Meta began buying or burying competitors in efforts that allegedly blocked rivals from offering better-quality products to consumers. In this outsize role, Meta stopped evolving consumer preferences for features like greater privacy options and stronger data protection from becoming the norm, the FTC claimed. The only solution the FTC could see? Ask a federal court to help them break up Meta and undo the damage the FTC did not foresee when it approved Meta's acquisitions initially.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

EU Continues American Big Tech Battle With Big Google Fine

American tech companies are suffering from their success across the pond. European regulators have taken a hard look at the Silicon Valley tech giants that dominate the market share on the continent in recent years. Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) , Apple (AAPL) , Amazon (AMZN) , Facebook parent Meta Platforms...
BUSINESS

