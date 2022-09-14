If you ask Donald Trump, Truth Social is doing great. If you ask Truth Social, well… it appears they’d prefer you not ask at all. Trump’s fledging social media platform recently made a tweak that makes it more difficult to track an important measure of the site’s growth. Like Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms, Truth Social used to allow users to endlessly scroll through an account’s followers and the accounts who amplified or engaged with its posts. That data is helpful in assessing the site’s overall health and legitimate growth rate.

