KSLTV
SLC Police searching for suspect in shooting on west side
UPDATE: Police said they were called out to the area of 400 North and 600 West after multiple witnesses reported some fighting occurring in that location, followed by some gunshots. They were also told a person may have been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male in...
Man arrested, police say enroute to shoot up former employer
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 48-year-old Utah man was arrested after he threatened to shoot up his former employer in West Valley City. According to police, Rhuan Campbell was arrested September 12 after an investgation into a threat of terrorism. Police say Campbell was demanding $15,000 from his former employer or he was […]
KSLTV
Family of Uber passenger killed in Salt Lake City crash expresses anger, shock
SALT LAKE CITY — The father of the Uber passenger killed in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday is expressing anger and shock after his son’s death. The Salt Lake City Police Department identified the on Friday as Jalen Neal, 28. The Utah Transit Authority previously said Neal’s...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Park City High coach faces charges in physical confrontation with student
PARK CITY — The head coach for the Park City High School girls tennis team is facing criminal charges accusing her of being in a heated confrontation with a player that became physical. Lani M. Wilcox, 62, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in Summit County’s 3rd District...
POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
ksl.com
2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
KSLTV
Man in custody after police, SWAT called out to Highland home
HIGHLAND, Utah — A 25-year-old man was taken into custody Friday after he allegedly assaulted members of his family, then barricaded himself inside a home in Highland. Officials with the Lone Peak Police Department said they were notified about the incident at approximately 1 p.m. Friday. Family members of...
Professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell shot dead after performance; girlfriend charged
SALT LAKE CITY (TCD) -- A 27-year-old professional bull rider was fatally shot earlier this week hours after he performed at the Utah State Fair. According to a police statement, on Monday, Sept. 12, at 12:06 a.m., Salt Lake City Police Department officers responded to a call about a man shot near 900 S. 200 West. When officers arrived, they found Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen outside the apartment complex with "at least one" gunshot wound and they attempted lifesaving measures. Inside the apartment, officers discovered "multiple bullet holes."
West Valley man charged with assault after stabbing roommate in back
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police arrested a 25-year-old man charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to the West Valley Police Evan Griffith, 25, allegedly stabbed his unidentified roommate with a small pocket knife. The two – who police say have both been […]
KSLTV
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
Police request public help in ongoing homicide investigation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is asking for public help in an ongoing homicide investigation. The investigation started at 8:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, after police received a 911 call reporting an unconscious adult person found on the ground near 400 South 600 West. Officers responded with […]
ksl.com
Man charged in connection with Sandy shooting, robbery
SANDY — A Utah man was charged Wednesday with shooting another man in the parking lot of a Sandy restaurant. Ryan Gregory Carter, 38, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; and failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor.
Utah teenager dies after Midvale shooting
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot late Thursday night. According to police, the 16-year-old teenager died from his injuries and there is no information on the suspect. This is a developing story and abc4.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.
Gephardt Daily
Arrest made in shooting that locked down Bountiful High
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bountiful Police Department Wednesday arrested the suspect surrounding a shooting incident Tuesday in a parking lot just east of Bountiful High School. The school was briefly placed on lockdown after the 1:28 p.m. when a shot was fired, but no...
KSLTV
Lindon Police searching for stolen vehicle, two suspects
LINDON, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle as well as two people involved in multiple crimes in Lindon. Officials with the Lindon Police Department said Friday that the two people were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V. The vehicle is maroon in color with some damage to the front end.
Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
KSLTV
165 pounds of pot found in Salt Lake warehouse, one man arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation wrapped up a seven-month narcotics investigation with one arrest and the confiscation of 165 pounds of pot at a Salt Lake City warehouse complex. They served search warrants at four warehouse units at 1810 Fortune Road in June.
KSLTV
Man killed in Uber crash with TRAX train identified, no charges made for driver
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was killed Wednesday in an Uber when the car was struck by a TRAX train was identified Friday. The victim was identified as 28-year-old Jalen Neal. According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the investigation began at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday when...
Park City High School coach charged after confrontation with student
The tennis coach at Park City High School was charged with aggravated child abuse Friday following a confrontation with a player.
KSLTV
SWAT called out to home in Highland
HIGHLAND, Utah — Several law enforcement agencies and SWAT responded to a call for a barricaded man in Highland. The call went out at approximately 1 p.m. to a home near 11200 N., 5400 West. “A 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted members of his family. He then barricaded himself in...
