Carolyn, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Carolyn proudly served her country in the United States Navy. She was the first woman to be the 8th Naval District sailor of the month. Carolyn dedicated many years as a teacher’s aid in the special education department. She took great pride in her work and had a natural gift with the handicapped. Carolyn absolutely loved to travel. She went on countless cruises with her husband and son and got to see so many beautiful places. Carolyn was an amazing woman who will never be forgotten.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO