Milton Skinner, Sr.
Milton Skinner, 71, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Funeral service 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Re-Vision Church, 118 N. Scanlan St., Hammond, LA. Interment Galilee Cemetery, Springfield, LA.
James Calahan
James Calahan, 69, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022. Funeral service at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Midway Church of Christ Holiness, 83359 Hwy 25, Folsom, LA. Interment Hay Hollow Cemetery, Folsom, LA.
Cynthia Brumfield
Cynthia Brumfield, a native and resident of Kentwood, LA, answered the Master's call at the age of 57 in Hammond, LA. She was a great mother to her children and was loved by so many that she came in contact with. The Brumfield family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss.
Geraldine Johnson Knighten
Geraldine Johnson Knighten, 76, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on September 9, 2022. Services Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 2 p.m., at N. A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Interment at Holly Gardens Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
Alfreda Mae Johnson
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Alfreda was called by our Heavenly Father to live eternally in his Heavenly home with him. Alfreda Mae Johnson was born on May 8, 1951 to the late Archille Butler and Alice Landry Butler, the youngest of six children. Alfreda grew up in New Orleans,...
Father Harry Steadman Tipton
Father Harry Steadman Tipton, at the age of 85, entered eternal rest peacefully early Saturday Morning, September 10, 2022 at the Windsor Senior Living Center in Mandeville, Louisiana. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on August 10, 1937 to Harry Britt Tipton and Henrietta Marcelle Steadman Tipton. He is survived...
Mary Lacy Clifton Zerangue
Mary Lacy Clifton Zerangue of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at Hammond Nursing Home on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born on January 23, 1928, in Winnfield, Louisiana. Mary is survived by her daughter, Victoria Roberts, son, Shane Zerangue, grandchildren, Sierra, Russell, and Jacob Zerangue,...
Garry M. Dampeer
Garry M. Dampeer of Amite, Louisiana, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family after a 28 year battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the age of 68. He was born on September 30, 1953, in Jackson, Mississippi, the son of the late Clifton "Smokey" M. Dampeer and Wilma Holland Dampeer McDonald. Garry loved hunting, fishing, and spending his time outdoors but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Garry was so proud of his children and grandchildren and he cherished his time with them.
George Lucien Hartdegen, Jr.
George, age 83, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He resided in Chalmette, LA for 42 years and became a resident of Hammond, LA, after Katrina. George was an Electrician. George was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed. He is survived...
Joycelyn "Lynn" Perniciaro Jones
Joycelyn "Lynn" Perniciaro Jones of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born on December 4, 1931, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Lynn was married to Leo Jones (former Athletic Director at SLU) for 72 years. She was a graduate of Southeastern and a former business teacher in Mississippi. She worked for Taylor & Sons Insurance Agency as an accountant in Hammond before retiring.
Thomas "Tom" Murray
Tom, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a dedicated fan of all Ponchatoula High School Athletics. Tom never missed a game of any kind and even had reserved seating in the bleachers. He earned the title of Ponchatoula High’s biggest fan and anyone who attended a game knew who Tom was. His family was extremely important to him, and he was most happy surrounded by his loved ones. Tom was an amazing man that will be forever missed.
Carolyn Price Smith
Carolyn, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Carolyn proudly served her country in the United States Navy. She was the first woman to be the 8th Naval District sailor of the month. Carolyn dedicated many years as a teacher’s aid in the special education department. She took great pride in her work and had a natural gift with the handicapped. Carolyn absolutely loved to travel. She went on countless cruises with her husband and son and got to see so many beautiful places. Carolyn was an amazing woman who will never be forgotten.
Robert James Jones, Jr.
Robert James Jones, Jr., 65, resident of Covington, LA, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Greater Starlight Baptist Church, 521 W. 28th Ave., Covington, LA. Visitation 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Wilson Cemetery, Covington, LA.
Irma Christine Carter
Irma, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was a resident of Independence, LA. Irma retired from the Hammond Post Office after dedicating many years of hard work. She enjoyed watching baseball, trail riding, and playing cards with her friends. Irma took great pride in being a grandmother and all of her grandkids held a special place in her heart. She was happiest spending time with her family and never missed a chance to be with friends. Irma was always doing things for others and never met a stranger. She was a wonderful mother, loving sister, exceptional grandmother, and one of a kind friend. Irma will be deeply missed.
Bertha Lee Cook
Bertha Cook, a native of Kentwood and a resident of Dallas, Texas, answered the Master's call on September 6, 2022, in Dallas Texas. The Cook family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. VISITATION. Richardson F.H. - Amite, La. Friday, September 16, 2022. 9:00 AM - 11:00...
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
Cast selected for Southeastern Opera Workshop presentation of "Little Women"
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Opera/Music Theatre Workshop will present the Broadway musical, “Little Women” on Thursday and Friday, October 6 and 7, at 7:30 p.m., at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in downtown Hammond. Opera Workshop welcomes guest stage director Leslie Castay for...
NTCC celebrates first graduates of heavy equipment operator course
LACOMBE, La. – Northshore Technical Community College graduated 12 heavy equipment operators – 11 men and one woman -- from its inaugural PRO Louisiana workforce development program. The course is being lauded by the region’s industry leaders, many of whom had a voice in the program’s design and provided staff to help teach classes.
Items stolen from Abita Springs residence recovered in Pike County
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home. On September 8, STPSO deputies were contacted after a man said an acquaintance stole several items, including an AR-15, a laptop, computer equipment, a camera and an Xbox, from his Abita Springs-area residence.
Mandeville driver dies following Thursday morning crash on I-12
SLIDELL---This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
