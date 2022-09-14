ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Stax Museum announces plans for 20th anniversary

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inspiration, success, and great soul music. That’s what people think of when they hear Stax Records played on the radio. Next year, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music will mark its 20th anniversary.

“I’m back home, and it’s been a long time,” Booker T. Jones said.

It’s been 60 years since Stax legend Booker T. Jones created the 1962 smash hit “Green Onions.”

Now, he comes back to where it all began: Soulsville.

“It’s such a tribute for them to play my style the way I like them to have them play it,” Jones said.

Standing tall on the corner of McLemore Ave and College St. since 2003, the Stax Museum plays a special role in the community paying tribute to artists who recorded there and providing opportunities for young musicians.

“We are going to have free field trips for students in the Memphis Shelby County School system. So, if the young people are talking about it then they will tell a friend,” Soulsville Foundation CEO Pat Mitchell.

But, that isn’t all.

Mitchell said the Soulsville Foundation hopes to continue the legacy of Stax with a year-long of exciting events to commemorate the past present and future of the museum.

“This museum really captures that legacy and shows how this music traveled around the world,” said Mitchell.

Booker T. will be inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame at the Cannon Center on Thursday, September 15.

I’m happy to be from Memphis and be included in the 2022 class,” said Booker T.

