Tampa, FL

ZooTampa red wolf puppies are a ‘step in the right direction’ for species survival

TAMPA, Fla. - Everyone loves puppies, but at ZooTampa, a special set of red wolf puppies are even more special than they are cute. "Here at the zoo, we actually have quite a few red wolves, and we are a part of the species survival program to basically try to bring the species back from extinction," stated Molly Lippencott, the curator of Florida and manatees at ZooTampa.
Explore Upper Tampa Bay Conservation Park by foot or water

TAMPA, Fla. - With just under 600 acres of preserved land for recreational use in Hillsborough County, the Upper Tampa Bay Conservation Park is a nature-lovers paradise. The park has a lot of amenities including a nature center, kayak and canoe rentals, a boardwalk, and nature trails. "The thing I...
Manatee County waives adoption fees as pets overwhelm area shelters

PALMETTO, Fla. - Adoption fees have been waived this weekend as Manatee County Animal Welfare partners with Best Friends Animal Society to get pets into homes. "Really, there are so many pets here. There is a special pet here for everybody," said Hans Wohlgefahrt the Outreach and Event Specialist for Manatee County Animal Welfare.
‘Living the American dream’: Truckers honored in Tampa as industry seeks more drivers

TAMPA, Fla. - From labor shortages to higher fuel costs to supply chain issues, truck drivers have been in the thick of it. It's a job that impacts nearly all of us. Some of the country's most experienced truckers were in Tampa on Friday to be honored among the best and safest on the road. It was part of the 2022 International Foodservice Distributors Association Distribution Solutions Conference.
Sarasota adaptive golf group proves to have no limitations

SARASOTA, Fla. - Steve Motycka remembered waking up from a coma and then hearing even worse news – he was diagnosed with cancer and only had mere months to live. "I woke up and realized I had cancer and that's how it was," Motycka said. That, however, was 18...
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches

BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 16-18

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: The Florida Aquarium at 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Cost: $125. Info: Sip and savor tasting from craft breweries, enjoy small bites from local...
