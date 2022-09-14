Read full article on original website
ZooTampa red wolf puppies are a ‘step in the right direction’ for species survival
TAMPA, Fla. - Everyone loves puppies, but at ZooTampa, a special set of red wolf puppies are even more special than they are cute. "Here at the zoo, we actually have quite a few red wolves, and we are a part of the species survival program to basically try to bring the species back from extinction," stated Molly Lippencott, the curator of Florida and manatees at ZooTampa.
4-month-old kitten thrives after surgery for deformity at SPCA Florida
SPCA Florida recently corrected the chest cavity of a 4-month-old kitten that came from another shelter needing what the shelter called "an intense medical procedure."
Lakeland ranked the worst place to live if you have asthma, new report says
LAKELAND, Fla. - A new report indicates that Lakeland is one of the worst places to live in the entire country if you have asthma. Flowers are blooming and trees are greener than ever in Lakeland. While they're pretty to look at, pollen is one of the triggers for asthma, and it's all over this time of year.
U-Haul says human error to blame for couple’s missing truck in Tampa Bay move
U-Haul has issued a statement after a Tampa Bay couple's truck went missing with all their belongings inside, taking responsibility as a company for a "clerical mistake."
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
Explore Upper Tampa Bay Conservation Park by foot or water
TAMPA, Fla. - With just under 600 acres of preserved land for recreational use in Hillsborough County, the Upper Tampa Bay Conservation Park is a nature-lovers paradise. The park has a lot of amenities including a nature center, kayak and canoe rentals, a boardwalk, and nature trails. "The thing I...
New affordable housing complex opening in Tampa for 20 families
Twenty families got a glimpse of what will soon be their new homes on Thursday.
Florida program aimed at keeping kids out of foster care, helping families stay together
TAMPA, Fla. - More than 23,000 children are in the foster care system in Florida and there is a desperate need to find them permanent homes. According to the Florida Department of Health, Hillsborough County has the highest number of kids in the system than any other county in the state.
Manatee County waives adoption fees as pets overwhelm area shelters
PALMETTO, Fla. - Adoption fees have been waived this weekend as Manatee County Animal Welfare partners with Best Friends Animal Society to get pets into homes. "Really, there are so many pets here. There is a special pet here for everybody," said Hans Wohlgefahrt the Outreach and Event Specialist for Manatee County Animal Welfare.
Moffitt cancer researcher, firefighter arrested in human trafficking sting: deputies
Hillsborough County deputies arrested three people, including a firefighter and cancer researcher, on human trafficking charges after a week-long investigation, according to a release.
‘Living the American dream’: Truckers honored in Tampa as industry seeks more drivers
TAMPA, Fla. - From labor shortages to higher fuel costs to supply chain issues, truck drivers have been in the thick of it. It's a job that impacts nearly all of us. Some of the country's most experienced truckers were in Tampa on Friday to be honored among the best and safest on the road. It was part of the 2022 International Foodservice Distributors Association Distribution Solutions Conference.
What's in a traditional 'Tampa' Cuban Sandwich?
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight a delicacy in Hispanic culture that you’ve probably tasted once or 100 times — the Cuban sandwich.
Sarasota adaptive golf group proves to have no limitations
SARASOTA, Fla. - Steve Motycka remembered waking up from a coma and then hearing even worse news – he was diagnosed with cancer and only had mere months to live. "I woke up and realized I had cancer and that's how it was," Motycka said. That, however, was 18...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
Florida woman stabs roommates multiple times, goes shopping after, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 16-18
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: The Florida Aquarium at 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Cost: $125. Info: Sip and savor tasting from craft breweries, enjoy small bites from local...
Advice from Texas officials for Tampa after councilors push back on water reuse project
TAMPA, Fla. - Texas leaders offer advice to Tampa officials as the city explores ways to reuse sewage water. A visual sweep of the arid plains of West Texas reveals plenty of land, though not much water. Tampa gets 50 inches of rain per year, while the area around Big...
Neighbors frustrated over ditches flooding in Tampa neighborhood
Neighbors near Palmetto Street in Tampa are frustrated over ongoing issues with their ditches flooding. They told ABC Action News that cars and people are falling into the ditches.
‘You matter’: St. Pete suicide survivor spreads message of hope across Tampa Bay
The Sunshine Skyway Bridge is an iconic landmark in Tampa Bay. Its beauty is remarkable, its stature breathtaking -- but this inspiring bridge also casts a shadow.
