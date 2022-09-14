Animal rescuers in Evansville are desperate for people to adopt. The Vanderburgh Humane Society says they have far too many dogs and cats at their shelter and are facing euthanizing some of them for space. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is running a special on adoptions this weekend, and you can see some of their animals online. Here is a link to their Instagram page to read their plea. Here is a link to their website.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO