Read full article on original website
Related
Couple delivers baby on side of Indiana highway
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — When Emily Waddell realized she might be going into labor, she called her husband home and they headed for the hospital. "Even at that point, I told him whenever I told him to come home, I wasn't even positive like the baby was coming," she said. "My contractions were 8 minutes apart. Then 35 minutes later, we had a baby on our hands."
Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
Indiana man facing child neglect charges after 9-month-old daughter’s death
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — An Indiana father has been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death after his nine-month-old daughter died Sept. 8. Troopers with the Indiana State Police responded just before 8 a.m. to a call of an unresponsive infant at a Mount Vernon residence, but the child died a short while later at an area hospital, WFIE reported.
wamwamfm.com
Evansville $1.75 Million Settlement For Woman Whose Family Died Because of Police Chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville will pay a $1.75 million settlement to the woman whose family was killed in a 2017 police chase. The settlement was approved Monday by the Evansville City Council with the money coming from the city’s insurance carrier. The woman receiving the money, Janae Carter,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Father is Arrested After Investigation Of Daughter’s Death
A death investigation led by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a Posey County father. Dispatch received a call on September 8 from a home on East 5th Street regarding an unresponsive 9 month old. The infant was transported to an Evansville...
indiana105.com
Evansville Animal Shelter Desperate for Adoptions
Animal rescuers in Evansville are desperate for people to adopt. The Vanderburgh Humane Society says they have far too many dogs and cats at their shelter and are facing euthanizing some of them for space. The Vanderburgh Humane Society is running a special on adoptions this weekend, and you can see some of their animals online. Here is a link to their Instagram page to read their plea. Here is a link to their website.
wevv.com
Crews called to massive structure fire on Evansville's West side
Multiple crews responded to a massive structure fire on Evansville's west side Thursday. Crews called to massive structure fire on Evansville's West side. Multiple crews responded to a massive structure fire on Evansville's west side Thursday.
WTVW
Warrick County fires spark firefighter debate
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- To pay or not to pay, that is the question facing communities in Warrick County, particularly after a week where firefighters battled at least four different fires, including three in Newburgh alone in as many days. Whereas Evansville and Boonville have paid fire departments, Newburgh is largely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vincennespbs.org
Teen Seriously Injured in Car vs. Pedestrian Accident
A 16-year old Vincennes male has been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Vincennes. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened around 4:45pm on US41 South, just 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass. Police say the teen was crossing the southbound lane...
104.1 WIKY
Large House Fire On Evansville’s West Side
A large structure fire on Evansville’s west side brought fire crews to the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane around 8:30 Thursday night. A second unit was dispatched to help with taking control of the fire. Two people were in the home and made it out safely. Officials say...
wevv.com
Teen seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Highway 41 in Knox County
A teenage boy was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Knox County, Indiana. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Thursday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. According to KCSO, a 16-year-old boy was crossing the southbound lane of US 41 when he was struck by a...
14news.com
Madisonville man finds neuropathy relief with new treatment
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - One man has found relief from pain in his feet. Richard Curtis suffers from diabetic neuropathy. He experiences intense pain in his feet which he describes as walking on very hot sand. Curtis said he didn’t want to rely on pain medication too heavily, but the...
‘I am not the same woman he attacked and left for dead’: 14 years later, Vincennes coed sees her rapist put behind bars
Editor’s Note: Victim’s last name has been removed at her request VINCENNES, Ind. — Knox County Superior Judge Gara Lee sentenced a Florida man to two consecutive 40-year prison terms for the rape and beating of a Vincennes University coed in 2008. Gustav Ryburn was charged with Burglary Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Criminal Deviate […]
wevv.com
New mural being painted in downtown Evansville's 'Self.e Alley'
There's a new mural being painted in downtown Evansville's "Self.e Alley." Abby Elpers, creator of Self.e Alley, says that the fourth mural is being painted in the alley by Orange Moon Art Studio, through grant funding provided by the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. “More than anything, the 4th mural design...
wevv.com
Newburgh man flown to hospital after crash in Kentucky
A Newburgh, Indiana man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a serious crash that happened in Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a crash on US 641 in Lyon County just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. KSP says the initial investigation indicates...
14news.com
Cat and dog die in Newburgh house fire, officials say
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us crews were called to a house fire in Newburgh Thursday morning. They say it happened in the 400 block of Darby Hills Road. The house’s roof collapsed and has significant water damage. Newburgh police tell us no one was home with...
wevv.com
Crews called to Thursday morning house fire in Newburgh
Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Newburgh, Indiana on Thursday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, crews with the Ohio Township Fire Department arrived to a fully engulfed house fire in the area of Old Orchard Road in Newburgh. Officials at the scene say that there...
14news.com
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Railroad unions went to bat for the roughly 60,000 employees they represent, arguing for improved wages, time off and scheduling. [READ MORE: Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike]. Bruce Knight worked with CSX for over 20 years. He now owns his own railyard...
wevv.com
Woman accused of purse nabbing, spending $1,800 on stolen credit card in Evansville
The Evansville Police Department says it's looking for the woman you see here in connection to a theft investigation. EPD says the investigation started back on July 20, when a woman reported that her purse had been stolen with several credit cards inside. Later that same day, police say the...
Evansville Photographer Shares Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot at Willard Library
This photoshoot is perfect to get us in the spooky mood for the Halloween season!. If you've never heard of the Grey Lady, are you even from Evansville? The Grey Lady is said to haunt Willard Library off First Avenue. If you've ever been to Willard Library you know what a truly beautiful Victorian Gothic style building the library is, it opened in 1885 and was the first public library in the state of Indiana.
Comments / 0