After alleged hazing, students encouraged to speak up in the face of wrongdoing
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded an investigation into a severe hazing incident within the Cache County School District. According to the sheriff’s office, “investigators have requested that three of the juvenile suspects be charged with one count each of forcible sexual abuse and one count each of attempted forcible sexual abuse.” They are also asking […]
Davis District investigating claims that special needs student was abused at school
There is no doubt Kim Perry cares about kids. She runs an adoption business and even adopted two children of her own. So, it hurt her deeply when she recently found out what happened to one of her daughters while at school. “I get emotional every time I talk about...
Hazing incident being investigated at Ridgeline High School
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Cache County authorities are investigating a hazing incident at Ridgeline High School. According to a news release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on a district bus on Aug. 19, as it was returning from an out-of-county sport event. Furthermore, the...
Utahn pleads guilty to lighting woman on fire, hiding from police in hole
FARMINGTON — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to lighting a woman on fire in 2021 and then hiding in a 10-foot hole. Marc Allen Davis, 50, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, and no contest to possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony. Four...
Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
2nd Davis County Jail inmate dies of suicide in 3 days; both were in 40s
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A second inmate at the Davis County Jail has died by suicide in three days, says a statement from the sheriff’s office. The first death was Sunday by an inmate in his 40s, who jumped from a housing unit balcony, an earlier statement said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal.
The Justice Files: Convicted child killer seeks parole again
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – John Austin was facing capital murder charges for a vicious attack on his infant son. His life was spared when he pleaded guilty, and for the second time since his incarceration, he’s seeking parole. In 2001, he called 911 to say his 5-month-old son Isaac was hurt. But later, Ogden […]
Logan woman arrested for allegedly stealing scriptures to conceal drug syringes – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 22-year-old Logan woman has been arrested for stealing a set of scriptures and hiding drug syringes inside of them, law enforcement said. Cheylee Marie Morgan was booked Monday into the Cache County Jail. According to an arrest report, Logan City Police officers were called to a...
‘Very violent’: Davis District warns parents of inappropriate images, video being shared at school
FARMINGTON, Utah — The principal at Farmington Junior High is asking parents for help. “We’ve had a rash of images and videos shared on iPhones through AirDrop that are not school appropriate,” Principal Ben Hill said in a phone message to parents on Wednesday. Hill told parents...
Felony charges considered in Ridgeline football 'bullying' incident
The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is recommending felony criminal charges against three members of the Ridgeline High School football team accused in a bullying incident on a bus returning from an away game in August. All three athletes — two seniors and a sophomore — have already faced disciplinary...
POLICE: 1 hospitalized, Cache Co. cabin fire
CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A structure fire that broke out Thursday morning has left a Cache County cabin a complete loss and injured the sole occupant. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reports that officers and Cache County Fire personnel responded to a structure fire near Porcupine Reservoir in the Scare Canyon area at […]
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
Woman arrested after a drug-induced crime spree in Roy
ROY, Utah — A 39-year-old woman is in police custody after engaging in several criminal incidents in Roy Saturday night. According to arrest documents, Natalie Hamilton, 39, stole her mother’s car from Ogden and drove to Roy. Another person followed Hamilton by car, letting police know where she was headed.
Punched by teen player, Utah referee blows whistle on parents’ behavior
SALT LAKE CITY — First it was Herriman, now Layton. Something needs to be done about parents behaving badly at ballgames. A Utah referee who was punched in the throat by a teen on the field suggests banning the child player of the misbehaving adult. A brawl between parents...
Davis County officials say inmate died by suicide after jumping from jail balcony
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Davis County Jail inmate died by suicide after jumping from a balcony in a housing unit Sunday evening, county officials said. Life-saving medical intervention was attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal, according to a news release from the Davis...
High school student critically injured, his dog dies after truck hits them
A Logan High student suffered a severe brain injury on Sept. 5 after being hit by a truck on 1800 South in Logan, Utah. On that Monday evening, 16-year-old Will Henderson left his home in Logan to go skateboarding with his dog Freya. His mother, Jodee Henderson, began to worry when it was getting late and she hadn’t heard from him. “I heard sirens, so I checked Life 360 (a...
UPDATE: 2 dead in airplane crash in Franklin County
ORIGINAL STORY (Published Sept. 14 at 5:06 p.m.) PRESTON — A local sheriff’s office is searching for an airplane that may have crashed. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line.
Husband and wife die in plane crash east of Preston
A husband and wife from Oregon died in a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry on Wednesday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located the couple’s bodies with the downed aircraft east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. The Sheriff’s Office said it will provide the names of the deceased individuals once all next of kin have...
2 dead after aircraft crash
UPDATE 9/15/22: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is still waiting to make sure all family members have been notified before releasing the names of the deceased victims. The post 2 dead after aircraft crash appeared first on Local News 8.
Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft. “The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is...
