Cache County, UT

ABC4

After alleged hazing, students encouraged to speak up in the face of wrongdoing

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office recently concluded an investigation into a severe hazing incident within the Cache County School District. According to the sheriff’s office, “investigators have requested that three of the juvenile suspects be charged with one count each of forcible sexual abuse and one count each of attempted forcible sexual abuse.” They are also asking […]
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Hazing incident being investigated at Ridgeline High School

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Cache County authorities are investigating a hazing incident at Ridgeline High School. According to a news release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on a district bus on Aug. 19, as it was returning from an out-of-county sport event. Furthermore, the...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Cache County, UT
Cache County, UT
Utah State
ABC4

Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

2nd Davis County Jail inmate dies of suicide in 3 days; both were in 40s

FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A second inmate at the Davis County Jail has died by suicide in three days, says a statement from the sheriff’s office. The first death was Sunday by an inmate in his 40s, who jumped from a housing unit balcony, an earlier statement said. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the man’s injuries were fatal.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: Convicted child killer seeks parole again

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – John Austin was facing capital murder charges for a vicious attack on his infant son. His life was spared when he pleaded guilty, and for the second time since his incarceration, he’s seeking parole. In 2001, he called 911 to say his 5-month-old son Isaac was hurt. But later, Ogden […]
OGDEN, UT
#Hazing#Criminal Charges#Violent Crime#Ridgeline High School
Herald-Journal

Felony charges considered in Ridgeline football 'bullying' incident

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is recommending felony criminal charges against three members of the Ridgeline High School football team accused in a bullying incident on a bus returning from an away game in August. All three athletes — two seniors and a sophomore — have already faced disciplinary...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: 1 hospitalized, Cache Co. cabin fire

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A structure fire that broke out Thursday morning has left a Cache County cabin a complete loss and injured the sole occupant. The Cache County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) reports that officers and Cache County Fire personnel responded to a structure fire near Porcupine Reservoir in the Scare Canyon area at […]
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Woman arrested after a drug-induced crime spree in Roy

ROY, Utah — A 39-year-old woman is in police custody after engaging in several criminal incidents in Roy Saturday night. According to arrest documents, Natalie Hamilton, 39, stole her mother’s car from Ogden and drove to Roy. Another person followed Hamilton by car, letting police know where she was headed.
ROY, UT
Idaho State Journal

High school student critically injured, his dog dies after truck hits them

A Logan High student suffered a severe brain injury on Sept. 5 after being hit by a truck on 1800 South in Logan, Utah. On that Monday evening, 16-year-old Will Henderson left his home in Logan to go skateboarding with his dog Freya. His mother, Jodee Henderson, began to worry when it was getting late and she hadn’t heard from him. “I heard sirens, so I checked Life 360 (a...
LOGAN, UT
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: 2 dead in airplane crash in Franklin County

ORIGINAL STORY (Published Sept. 14 at 5:06 p.m.) PRESTON — A local sheriff’s office is searching for an airplane that may have crashed. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday about a possible downed aircraft east of Preston near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County Line.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Husband and wife die in plane crash east of Preston

A husband and wife from Oregon died in a plane crash in the Southeast Idaho backcountry on Wednesday. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday evening that emergency personnel had located the couple’s bodies with the downed aircraft east of Preston along the border of Franklin and Bear Lake counties. The Sheriff’s Office said it will provide the names of the deceased individuals once all next of kin have...
PRESTON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

2 dead after aircraft crash

UPDATE 9/15/22: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is still waiting to make sure all family members have been notified before releasing the names of the deceased victims.  The post 2 dead after aircraft crash appeared first on Local News 8.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Gephardt Daily

Two dead in Idaho plane crash near Utah border

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Idaho’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has announced two people were found deceased Wednesday in a downed aircraft. “The aircraft has been located in Franklin County,” the Sheriff’s statement says. “There are two victims that are deceased. Recovery is...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID

