Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
City approves new facility for police department
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Out with the old, in with the new, as officers in one Independence County community will get a new home. Following a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Batesville Police Department is set to move into a new facility after only being at their current one for three years.
Kait 8
Chamber of Commerce prepares for “Summer on the Square”
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its “Summer on the Square” event in September, where there’s bound to be food and fun for those of all ages. The event starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the square...
KTLO
MH mourns loss of former fire chief
Mountain Home Assistant Fire Chief Kris Quick (right) presented Chief Ken Williams (left) with a plaque at his retirement reception Friday. (Photo courtesy of Mountain Home Fire Department) The Mountain Home community is mourning the loss of its former fire chief. Ken Williams died on Friday after a short illness.
Kait 8
Shooting sports complex nearing completion in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - What was once an idea will now become a reality. The city of Pocahontas is putting its finishing touches on its new state-of-the-art shooting sports complex. The complex sits on nearly 35 acres of city-owned land. Mayor Keith Sutton said this project was something the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed. The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the video, a person, along with...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown. According to IDrive Arkansas, Highway 67 near Elnora was experiencing a heavy slowdown around 8:45 p.m. That’s about 2.3 miles north of Walnut Ridge. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told...
Kait 8
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
KTLO
MH Police ask for assistance in vandalism at Keller Park
The Mountain Home Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for damages at Keller Park. — KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News spoke with Corporal Mychal Warno to discuss a recent vandalism at Keller Park. Listen:. If you have any information, you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Apartment complex buyers say seller misled them as to conditions of buildings
A lawsuit claiming the buyers of a Mountain Home Apartment complex were misled by the seller as to the extensive presence of mold and water damage in some of the buildings is working its way through the legal system. Christopher and Jeannie Fort of Pocahontas filed the lawsuit October 2,...
Kait 8
Afterschool program gives adults a second chance at education
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Thinking about going back to school but don’t know where to get started? The Newport School District may have the answer. They are offering adult education courses as a way to give back and get more people involved in the community. Program Director Grover Welch...
Kait 8
Sept. 15: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. High pressure continues to be the story over the next week. High pressure overhead will be replaced by an even stronger area of high pressure next week. Afternoon temperatures continue to get closer to...
Kait 8
Fire captain believes two sets of house fires on same street are connected
DIAZ, Ark. (KAIT) – Investigators suspect arson after four homes on one street went up in flames. According to a sheriff’s dispatcher, four homes caught fire Wednesday, Sept. 14, just before 9 p.m. on Holden Street in Diaz. Officers said the homes have been abandoned for 20 years...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cabot police search for missing teenager
CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen on the night of September 11, 2022. 17-year-old Abbigail McCool was last seen in the driveway of her residence located on Lassiter Lane in Cabot. Abbigail...
Police search for missing woman last seen in Van Buren County
CLINTON, Ark. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 38-year-old Chelsea Woods was last seen in Clinton on August 28. Reports state that Woods is about 5'9" with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any...
KTLO
84 year old bank robber fails to obtain post conviction relief
Circuit Judge John Putman this week filed a ruling denying post conviction relief motions filed by Richard Joseph Bauer. On November 18, 2008, Bauer walked into the Gassville branch of First National Bank, said he was there to rob it, displayed what appeared to be the butt of a handgun in the waistband of his pants and tied up four employees with “zip-ties.”
Kait 8
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
whiterivernow.com
Four suspects charged in series of break-ins
Four suspects have been charged in a rash of break-ins in Izard County that occurred between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4. Chief Deputy Sheriff Charley Melton said the four were allegedly involved in break-ins and thefts at the Antioch Baptist Church, Myron Baptist Church, and a residence on McNarin Road, as well as another church in an adjoining county.
tmpresale.com
Styxs show in Jonesboro, AR Dec 02, 2022 – presale password
We have the Styx presale password! For a limited time you can buy your tickets before anyone else. Don’t miss this great opportunity to personally see Styx’s concert in Jonesboro!. Styx concert info:. Onsale to General Public. Start: Fri, 09/16/22 12:00 PM CDT. End: Fri, 12/02/22 07:30 PM...
Kait 8
Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her grandson’s wife multiple times. Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to arrest 65-year-old Janis L. Rose on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony.
neareport.com
Arkansas Cinema Society hosting Jonesboro premiere of “Ghosts of the Ozarks”
Q+A session with northeast Arkansas natives who made film to follow. JONESBORO, Ark. – The Arkansas Cinema Society will kick off the fall spooky season with a screening of the Arkansas-made feature film Ghosts of the Ozarks, a tale of suspense set in post-Civil War Arkansas, on Sept. 22, 2022 at Jonesboro Towne Cinema, located at 2407 E. Parker Road. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will start at 7:15. A Q+A with filmmakers and northeast Arkansas natives Tara Perry and Jordan Wayne Long will follow. Admission is $10. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The event is sponsored by the Oasis Film + Digital Media Festival.
Comments / 2