Idaho State

Post Register

Opinion: Hypocrisy on one-party state issue

When I was working in the newspaper business here in Idaho, my colleagues were constantly bemoaning the fact that this is a "one-party state." They hated the fact that the Gem State is overwhelmingly Republican. They said that balance is important so that leadership doesn't become too extreme. What Idaho...
Post Register

Participants sought for statewide internet speed tests

Idahoans are being asked to help gather data showing internet speeds across the state. The data can help state leaders secure federal funds to pay for improved broadband internet infrastructure, according to Tucker Craig with the Imagine Idaho Foundation. Imagine Idaho is the group spearheading the speed tests and working with personnel at the Idaho Department of Commerce, the governor’s office and the Idaho Broadband Advisory Board on the infrastructure grant effort.
Post Register

Opinion: A call for civil and ethical politics

I talked with registered Democrats in my precinct this week, and many expressed their disgust with the incivility of today’s political discourse and the divisive behavior of bad faith political actors. From the in-your-face expletives that cruise by on MAGA-labeled trucks to the incendiary statements of Idaho Republican Party leaders, the posture adopted by the extreme right is both offensive and intimidating — and it appears to be by design.
Post Register

Washington cattle ranches prepare for winter

The weather has been posing a threat to Washington ranchers trying to set aside enough hay for their cattle to eat this winter. Terry Sapp — who owns Hoehn Bend Farm east of Sedro-Woolley in Skagit County with his wife, Jean Eagleston — grows grass on the farm to feed 55 cattle.
Post Register

Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance to visit Boise Towne Square and spin the Big Spin Wheel to claim the game’s fourth top prize.
Post Register

Judge considers barring cameras from Idaho mom's murder case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge told attorneys in a high-profile triple murder case that he’s worried broad news coverage could make it harder to seat a jury when the trial begins months from now. “You’ve named off 35 major media organizations, which tells me that there is...
Post Register

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on...
Post Register

Mom must pay $9K for telling daughter to hit sports opponent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California mother must pay more than $9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday. The woman's daughter punched the opponent in the neck and she...
Post Register

Navy, NTSB to begin efforts to recover crashed seaplane

SEATTLE (AP) — Crews later this month will begin trying to recover the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed in Puget Sound off Whidbey Island in Washington state, killing 10. The National Transportation Board said Friday it will work with the Navy to collect the wreckage of the DHC-3 Turbine Otter. The effort is expected to begin Sept. 26. The plane crashed Sept. 4 northwest of Seattle.
