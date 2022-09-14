ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Syrians facing increasing suffering after 10-yr war: UN report

 2 days ago

Geneva, Sep 15 (SocialNews.XYZ) Syrians are facing increasing suffering and hardship due to the deadly consequences of over a decade of war, the latest United Nations (UN) report warned.

The 50-page report, issued by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, said on Wednesday that millions of people in Syria are suffering and dying in displacement camps, while resources are becoming scarcer and donor fatigue is rising.

"Syria cannot afford a return to larger-scale fighti......

