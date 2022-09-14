Read full article on original website
Related
Noozhawk
Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County Starting Sunday
Santa Barbara County could see some rain and cooler temperatures early next week, with North County expecting to see about a half inch of rain. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell told Noozhawk that a storm system should be moving into California early next week, bringing rain to the area either Sunday night or Monday.
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara brings back 'Boo at the Zoo' event after two-year break
The Santa Barbara Zoo is bringing back a Halloween favorite — Boo at the Zoo — after a two-year break because of the pandemic. Members of the community are invited to six days of kid-friendly, safe and traffic-free trick-or-treating during the weekends of Oct. 21-23 and 28-30, from 5 to 8 p.m. each day.
Stearns Wharf to celebrate 150th anniversary with “grand birthday bash”
Built in 1872, Stearns Wharf will celebrate its 150th anniversary this year with a "grand birthday bash" on October 8. The post Stearns Wharf to celebrate 150th anniversary with “grand birthday bash” appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
lagunabeachindy.com
Ojai Valley Inn Debuts Ultra-Luxe Jet-Away Package
Experience the ultimate Ojai Valley Inn pairing—an exclusive partnership between Sun Air Jets and the Inn’s newly transformed private villa retreat: Casa Elar. Secluded within its own palatial hillside estate, Casa Elar welcomes with 10,147 square feet of modern living spaces, four premium suites and a detached fifth suite, a sensuous pool, sublime views, and a dedicated Estate Manager to grant every indulgence. Escape in a moment with the Inn’s new ultra-luxe jet-away package (starting at $60,000), featuring roundtrip flights on a private jet for up to 10 guests, ground transportation, a three-night stay at Casa Elar, a Petrossian Caviar Masterclass and champagne tasting, unlimited golf at Ojai Valley Inn’s award-winning championship course, one spa treatment per guest at the Forbes Five-Star Spa Ojai, in-flight amenities, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lompoc Record
Odor control plan changes delay hearing on cannabis cultivation east of Santa Maria
A hearing on a permit to cultivate almost 60 acres of cannabis on Dominion Road southeast of Santa Maria was continued Wednesday after the applicant submitted a revised odor control plan to the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department. The revised plan was submitted Tuesday, which didn’t allow enough...
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Weeks In, Downtown Santa Barbara’s Tiny-Home Village a Quiet Success
When Jeff Gaddess went home at night during the height of the heat wave, he said his house was 94 degrees inside. But the people living in the temporary village of 33 tiny homes that just popped up on the 1000 block of Santa Barbara Street that Gaddess manages enjoy a steady stream of air-conditioned air blowing within the four prefab walls of their individualized cabins. When these pop-up homes were first announced as a response to chronic homelessness, there was some skepticism about the AC, perceived not just as an extravagance but unnecessary one given Santa Barbara’s notoriously mild weather. But as the DignityMoves tiny-home village enters its fifth week of full occupancy, it’s made a huge difference. “It’s been so important,” Gaddess exclaimed.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Fighting over Santa Barbara’s Santa Claus Cannabis Store
E CANNABIS UNUM: Even with a scorecard, sometimes you don’t know who to root for. Or against. I was feeling that big-time during last week’s County Planning Commission’s deliberations over a high-end cannabis dispensary to be located on the eastern edge of Santa Claus Lane, perhaps Santa Barbara County’s last whiff of what was once genuinely, authentically kitschy and historically weird.
sitelinesb.com
Restaurant Changes on Coast Village Road
First, the disappointing news: Mesa Burger has closed its outpost on Coast Village Road. The Mesa and Goleta locations will remain open. Most likely taking the space: Lilac Patisserie, which has applied for a beer and wine license there. “I can confirm that we are currently negotiating the lease,” said co-owner Gillian Muralles when I reached out. “We are planning to open a new bistro/cafe concept that will be reminiscent of our downtown Lilac Patisserie location. Similar to our flagship location, we plan to offer a full espresso bar and a number of familiar desserts and pastries, which will be available for walk-in orders. In addition, patrons will find many of the same breakfast and lunch items such as waffles, eggs Benedict, our turkey club sandwich, and fresh salads and soups. In addition, we plan to expand our beer and wine offerings, as well as our breakfast and lunch menus. We’re toying with new hot menu items such as croque madame, steak frites, grilled salmon, and burgers with fries. Our team is also discussing the possibility of a dinner menu down the line. We are excited about this new endeavor and we will be keeping our clients posted via social media @lilacpatisserie—stay tuned for more updates!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
helpmechas.com
Festival In Solvang And More Fall Events For California Tourism
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Morro Bay, Murrieta, and Solvang are among the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State. There is plenty to go with your end-of-year vacation, from celebrating delicious local excellence to art, history, the holidays, and more. Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea Poodle Day is an annual event held in Carmel, California on October 1, 2022, that brings together poodle owners and lovers, as well as their furry companions, for a fun-filled day that includes a parade for poodles, poodle mixes, and their human companions, off-leash beach play, and evening cocktail parties.
Lompoc Record
Inaugural Family Fitness Day to be held Saturday at Lompoc track and field
The public is invited to a day of outdoor fun on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Lompoc community track and field at Huyck Stadium, where various family-friendly activities will be hosted. On hand during the day will be local fitness instructor Clau Elizabeth, who will lead...
kclu.org
One of the most unique festivals on the Central Coast returns this weekend
The Solvang Danish Days Festival has been going since 1936, and celebrates Solvang’s Danish heritage with authentic food, music, dancing, parades, live entertainment, and family activities. Max Hanberg, one of the organizers of the festival, says the two year pause for the pandemic has them raring to go. "We...
kclu.org
Local non-profit focuses on helping undocumented residents when disaster hits
For the first time, leaders from over 30 grassroots immigrant-serving organizations across California that responded to the pandemic and other disasters will get together for the summit. "805 UndocuFund was created in 2018 when the Thomas Fire hit Santa Barbara County and Ventura Counties," explained María Melo, Executive Director of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday
A swarm of honeybees were rescued from a Stop sign in Lompoc yesterday according to Caltrans. The post Honeybee invasion successfully removed in Lompoc Thursday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley
Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
UCSB lagoon fire burns off non-native grasses
A specialized burn at the UCSB lagoon will remove non-native grasses today. The prescribed burns usually put out less smoke than a normal fire, but it should be visible from nearby areas. The post UCSB lagoon fire burns off non-native grasses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Garcia Jr. Killed, Georgia Jensen and Two Others Injured in Rollover Crash on Ballard Canyon Road [Santa Ynez Valley, CA]
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, CA (September 16, 2022) – Monday night, a rollover crash on Ballard Canyon Road claimed the life of Roberto Garcia Jr. and left three other people injured. Emergency personnel responded to the deadly accident around 10:20 p.m. near Roble Blanco Road. According to the investigators, a...
syvnews.com
Complaint filed with state alleging illegal Santa Ynez River water use by cannabis cultivators
A complaint alleging most of the cannabis cultivators along the Santa Ynez River are illegally using surface flows for irrigation amid California’s worst drought has been filed with the State Water Resources Control Board, which said it will investigate. Marc Chytilo, attorney for Santa Barbara Coalition for Responsible Cannabis,...
moorparkreporter.com
Expected downpour turns into a heavy let down for Ventura County residents
This past weekend, Southern California faced winds and rain brought on by Tropical Storm Kay following a severe 10-day heat wave. For many Ventura County residents, the storm did not live up to its expectations. The highly anticipated Tropical Storm Kay was expected to bring heavy winds, rain and flooding...
kclu.org
Meeting set to update community on cleanup plans for massive toxic waste site in Ventura County
The South Coast is home to a massive, yet largely forgotten toxic waste site. Thursday night, a public meeting will take place in Oxnard to update the community on cleanup planning. For nearly four decades, Halaco Engineering operated a metal recycling facility on about 40 acres of land near Oxnard’s...
Comments / 0