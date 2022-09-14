ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Iconic Hartford photographer Juan Fuentes focus of new mural

HARTFORD — For years, Juan Fuentes built his legacy with his photographs of Hartford and its Puerto Rican community. That legacy will permanently be on display through a new mural of Fuentes that was unveiled Thursday night as part of a project through the Hartford Public Library's "Changemakers" program. The program brings together Hartford residents of all ages to work on different projects in the community. This summer marked the third year of the program and included the mural, as well as photography, storytelling and urban farming projects.
WTNH

Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
i95 ROCK

A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors

It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
Register Citizen

'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain

WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
WTNH

New Britain hosts ‘Beehive Bridge Festival’

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Downtown New Britain was buzzing with activity Friday night for the city’s third annual Beehive Bridge Festival! It marks the anniversary of the main street overpass known for its enormous, gold and orange honeycomb pattern. The event had live music food trucks and local beer. If you were ever wondering […]
Eyewitness News

Two attempted robberies at Webster Banks

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Webster banks were held up today in two different Connecticut town. The suspect appears to have a penchant for Webster banks. The Webster bank on North Main Street in West Hartford was hit this morning. 40 minutes later, another one was held up in nearby Simsbury.
Eyewitness News

93 year old resident brings joy to Simsbury town

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in Simsbury is making sure everyone feels like a part of the neighborhood. If Simsbury were to name it’s streets after their most popular resident, It wouldn’t be called David Drive. Alfred Daniels is a 93 year old resident who makes sure...
westernmassnews.com

Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
Eyewitness News

2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT

(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
Bristol Press

Bristol Police Department is bringing back their 'Coffee with a Cop'

BRISTOL – The Bristol Police Department is bringing back their “Coffee with a Cop” community outreach events, starting Sept. 22 at Starbucks. The first in the returning series of Coffee with a Cop events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 641 Farmington Ave. The stated goal the outreach event is for residents and officers to be able to “connect over coffee and a casual conversation about issues that matter most to you in your community.”
NewsTimes

Sparrow Pizza brings thin-crust bar pies to West Hartford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-four years ago, Adam Greenberg was a teenager working for West Hartford restaurateur Billy Grant at his eponymous restaurant on Farmington Avenue. Today, after more than two decades of culinary experience (and racking up several "Chopped" wins) he's back in the same space.
NBC Connecticut

ShopRite in Waterbury to Close in November

The ShopRite in Waterbury will be closing in November. The company notified the state Department of Labor that the ShopRite at 943 Wolcott St. will close on Nov. 11 and 203 employees will be laid off. There are ShopRite locations in Southington, Bristol and Southbury.
