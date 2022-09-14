Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Related
darientimes.com
Iconic Hartford photographer Juan Fuentes focus of new mural
HARTFORD — For years, Juan Fuentes built his legacy with his photographs of Hartford and its Puerto Rican community. That legacy will permanently be on display through a new mural of Fuentes that was unveiled Thursday night as part of a project through the Hartford Public Library's "Changemakers" program. The program brings together Hartford residents of all ages to work on different projects in the community. This summer marked the third year of the program and included the mural, as well as photography, storytelling and urban farming projects.
Dartmouth
2 rooms available in gorgeous house ($665/mo)
This gorgeous house is situated close to the white river in Hartford (7-minute drive) and is right across the street from an AT bus stop (free) to campus. It’s a 5 person, 3 story house with lawn and parking. Rent is currently $665/mo. We are looking for 2 people to fill open spots with the opportunity to move in as soon as possible. The current lease for the property is valid until the end of July 2023. If anyone is interested, they can reach out to me at 720-840-9466 or peter.b.ammons.th@dartmouth.edu.
Police: Webster Bank robbed in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say the Webster Bank on 774 North Main Street in West Hartford was robbed Friday morning. The West Hartford Police Department (WHPD) said they received a report at 10:25 a.m. and responded to the scene. Investigators said the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving. No injuries were […]
A Good Run: After 45 Years Enfield Denny’s Permanently Closes Its Doors
It was about 3 am in the morning on a Thursday just outside of Olathe, Kansas when we got kicked out of a Denny's. Apparently, they were not all that happy that seven loud-mouthed intoxicated 20-somethings came into their establishment, purchased the all-you-can-eat breakfast bar, and then proceeded to eat the equivalent of 7 horses worth of food. I guess, to them it was not cool at all.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain
WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
New Britain hosts ‘Beehive Bridge Festival’
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Downtown New Britain was buzzing with activity Friday night for the city’s third annual Beehive Bridge Festival! It marks the anniversary of the main street overpass known for its enormous, gold and orange honeycomb pattern. The event had live music food trucks and local beer. If you were ever wondering […]
“Project Rescue” initiative set up on Temple Street in Springfield
Local leaders came together in Springfield on Friday to continue the struggle against addiction, homelessness and mental health issues in the city.
Eyewitness News
Two attempted robberies at Webster Banks
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Webster banks were held up today in two different Connecticut town. The suspect appears to have a penchant for Webster banks. The Webster bank on North Main Street in West Hartford was hit this morning. 40 minutes later, another one was held up in nearby Simsbury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hope for Healing: Organizations working on solutions to stop lives lost to gun violence
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Nothing will bring back the lives lost to senseless gun violence or change childhoods stained by trauma and death. “My son wasn’t a troublemaker. He was a shining light to a lot of people,” said Sean Reeves. There of moments of hope in Waterbury. “I realized how much more people […]
Fire started in closet on Niagara St in Springfield
Springfield fire crews are working to put out a fire on Niagara Street Friday morning.
Bob Stefanowski calls for repeal of 8-30g, CT’s affordable housing law
The Republican candidate for governor argued the law "simply hasn't worked" and said the state should work with towns on affordable housing.
Eyewitness News
93 year old resident brings joy to Simsbury town
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A man in Simsbury is making sure everyone feels like a part of the neighborhood. If Simsbury were to name it’s streets after their most popular resident, It wouldn’t be called David Drive. Alfred Daniels is a 93 year old resident who makes sure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Black, woman-owned marijuana dispensary opens in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One of only three Black female-owned marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts is now open in Springfield. Out of the almost 7,500 marijuana retailers in the United States, only two percent are Black-owned and that number gets even slimmer if you boil it down to Black women. 6...
Eyewitness News
2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Black bear in Burlington, feeding hummingbirds, geese crossing
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to West Springfield, MA over the next few weeks for the Eastern States Exposition. Wendell Edwards and Melissa Cole have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 16, including a sexual assault claim at CCSU. CT attorney general seeking...
Fire breaks out at East Hartford home
A fire broke out at a multi-family home in on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford.
I’ve Never Met Anyone From South Britain, Connecticut
Strange things pop into your head when you're driving into work at 4:40 AM, like this one: I've lived in Connecticut for over 50 years, my father worked at Southbury Training School for 15, but I've never met anyone that said, "I live in South Britain." I'm very aware of...
Bristol Press
Bristol Police Department is bringing back their 'Coffee with a Cop'
BRISTOL – The Bristol Police Department is bringing back their “Coffee with a Cop” community outreach events, starting Sept. 22 at Starbucks. The first in the returning series of Coffee with a Cop events will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Starbucks at 641 Farmington Ave. The stated goal the outreach event is for residents and officers to be able to “connect over coffee and a casual conversation about issues that matter most to you in your community.”
NewsTimes
Sparrow Pizza brings thin-crust bar pies to West Hartford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-four years ago, Adam Greenberg was a teenager working for West Hartford restaurateur Billy Grant at his eponymous restaurant on Farmington Avenue. Today, after more than two decades of culinary experience (and racking up several "Chopped" wins) he's back in the same space.
NBC Connecticut
ShopRite in Waterbury to Close in November
The ShopRite in Waterbury will be closing in November. The company notified the state Department of Labor that the ShopRite at 943 Wolcott St. will close on Nov. 11 and 203 employees will be laid off. There are ShopRite locations in Southington, Bristol and Southbury.
Comments / 3