ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Comments / 1

Related
cw39.com

Another weekend with a major closure on US-290 in Cypress begins Friday

CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Drivers beware, again, a major closure on US-290 outbound between Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill begins Friday night. At 9 p.m. on September 16, several lanes will be closed if you’re traveling outside of the Beltway on the Northwest Freeway. These lanes will be closed until Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11 p.m.
CYPRESS, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County: Deputy patrols to The Woodlands will remain same despite funding changes

The Woodlands Township contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sept. 15 it will not change its service to The Woodlands despite intended changes to the way the 92 deputies patrolling the township are funded.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Nightly closures on Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway begins Thursday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Toll Road Authority is warning drivers about a major closure taking place this Thursday night near Tomball on the Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m., all main lanes north and south on the Tomball Tollway will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Government
The Woodlands, TX
Traffic
City
The Woodlands, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
mocomotive.com

Small Business of the Month: Condition 1 Combat Center

The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, Condition 1 Combat Center, and owner Joe Morris….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough to oversee animal shelter operations

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee animal shelter operations after residents complained about limited intake services. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee the operations of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter following a unanimous decision by county commissioners at a Sept. 13 meeting. Precinct 3…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Fentanyl-related deaths in Montgomery County spark concern, action

Opioid overdoses involving fentanyl are cutting young lives short in Montgomery County at a rate that has leaders concerned and taking steps to make it stop. Between 2019 and 2021, Montgomery County fentanyl-related overdose deaths shot up 271%, according to data from Montgomery Co. Forensic Services. Fentanyl was listed as the cause of death 52 times last year alone.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Maintenance
KHOU

Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect near Ridgewood in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 15, 2022, at around 11:00 am, MCTXSheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of an Indecent Exposure on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect approached a female jogger, touched her on the buttocks, and then exposed himself. The jogger acted quickly, pushing the male away. The suspect ran north towards the soccer fields.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe, Montgomery entities stepping up to improve access to mental health services as data shows rising demand

A 2022 report from Mental Health America breaks down where Texas ranks in mental health care in the U.S. out of 50 states and Washington, D.C. (Designed by Ellen Jackson) Local entities throughout the Conroe and Montgomery area are stepping up to improve access to mental health services in Montgomery County as the region sees a rising number of calls for mental health services, but experts said more help is needed to address the crisis.
CONROE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
mocomotive.com

Constable Cash is pleased to announce the promotion of two positions within the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office Administration.

First, Captain Joesph Sclider will promote to the position of Chief Deputy. Chief Sclider and Constable Cash began their law enforcement career together in 1989 at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. When Constable Cash took offic…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/constable-cash-is-pleased-to-announce-the-promotion-of-two-positions-within-the-precinct-1-constables-office-administration/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Appre

Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Apprehending Wanted Felon. On September 14, 2023, The City of Splendora Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit was contacted by Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX in reference to a wanted felon in the New Caney area. Their units arrived on location to apprehend the male. While units were clearing the apartment the male tried fleeing out a back door, but was quickly taken into custody.
SPLENDORA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy