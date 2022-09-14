Read full article on original website
Another weekend with a major closure on US-290 in Cypress begins Friday
CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Drivers beware, again, a major closure on US-290 outbound between Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill begins Friday night. At 9 p.m. on September 16, several lanes will be closed if you’re traveling outside of the Beltway on the Northwest Freeway. These lanes will be closed until Sunday, Sept. 18 at 11 p.m.
Tomball Tollway, Grand Parkway closures scheduled Sept. 15-22
Portions of the Tollball Tollway and the Grand Parkway will be closed nightly Sept. 15-22. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The main lanes of Tomball Tollway and the eastbound lanes of the Grand Parkway will be closed nightly from Sept. 15-22, according to the Harris County Toll Roll Authority. The closures...
Montgomery County: Deputy patrols to The Woodlands will remain same despite funding changes
The Woodlands Township contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sept. 15 it will not change its service to The Woodlands despite intended changes to the way the 92 deputies patrolling the township are funded.
Nightly closures on Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway begins Thursday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Harris County Toll Road Authority is warning drivers about a major closure taking place this Thursday night near Tomball on the Tomball Tollway and Grand Parkway. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m., all main lanes north and south on the Tomball Tollway will be...
‘Consider taking a self-defense class’: MCSO offers safety tips after man exposes himself, touches woman jogging near park in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office wants joggers to be on the lookout for a man who they said inappropriately touched a woman running near a park in The Woodlands Thursday morning,. Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. to a report of an indecent exposure…
Small Business of the Month: Condition 1 Combat Center
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, Condition 1 Combat Center, and owner Joe Morris….
Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough to oversee animal shelter operations
Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee animal shelter operations after residents complained about limited intake services. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough will oversee the operations of the Montgomery County Animal Shelter following a unanimous decision by county commissioners at a Sept. 13 meeting. Precinct 3…
Fentanyl-related deaths in Montgomery County spark concern, action
Opioid overdoses involving fentanyl are cutting young lives short in Montgomery County at a rate that has leaders concerned and taking steps to make it stop. Between 2019 and 2021, Montgomery County fentanyl-related overdose deaths shot up 271%, according to data from Montgomery Co. Forensic Services. Fentanyl was listed as the cause of death 52 times last year alone.
Houston-area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Indecent Exposure Suspect near Ridgewood in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 15, 2022, at around 11:00 am, MCTXSheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of an Indecent Exposure on the running trails behind Ridgewood Park in The Woodlands. Upon arrival, deputies learned that the suspect approached a female jogger, touched her on the buttocks, and then exposed himself. The jogger acted quickly, pushing the male away. The suspect ran north towards the soccer fields.
Conroe, Montgomery entities stepping up to improve access to mental health services as data shows rising demand
A 2022 report from Mental Health America breaks down where Texas ranks in mental health care in the U.S. out of 50 states and Washington, D.C. (Designed by Ellen Jackson) Local entities throughout the Conroe and Montgomery area are stepping up to improve access to mental health services in Montgomery County as the region sees a rising number of calls for mental health services, but experts said more help is needed to address the crisis.
HCSO: Manager shoots, kills suspect during attempted game room robbery in east Harris County
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after the manager of an illegal game room shot and killed a man in an attempted robbery, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the 200 block of Dell Dale at around 1 a.m. According to Sgt. B. Beall with...
Constable Cash is pleased to announce the promotion of two positions within the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office Administration.
First, Captain Joesph Sclider will promote to the position of Chief Deputy. Chief Sclider and Constable Cash began their law enforcement career together in 1989 at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. When Constable Cash took offic…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/constable-cash-is-pleased-to-announce-the-promotion-of-two-positions-within-the-precinct-1-constables-office-administration/
Evidence of possible human trafficking found during illegal game room bust in Aldine area, HCSO says
Undercover agents worked for months to set up this sting and were successful, authorities said. They had their eyes on this establishment after multiple shootings and a deadly crash resulted from it.
Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Appre
Splendora Police Department Assists Pct. 3 Constable with Apprehending Wanted Felon. On September 14, 2023, The City of Splendora Police Department Criminal Interdiction Unit was contacted by Constable Ryan Gable, Pct. 3 Constable, Montgomery County, TX in reference to a wanted felon in the New Caney area. Their units arrived on location to apprehend the male. While units were clearing the apartment the male tried fleeing out a back door, but was quickly taken into custody.
Houston-area family says local hospital admits they gave infant child wrong medication, baby severely injured
HOUSTON - A Houston-area family says a medical mistake has cost their infant child everything. Attorneys for the family of 5-month-old Milagro Torres say the baby was given the wrong medication after a procedure at Memorial Hermann Health System. In May, at 22 days old, Torres was admitted to the...
Adoption fees waived, pets delivered to your door: Fort Bend County goes above and beyond to connect pets with loving families
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George joined Fort Bend County Animal Services on Thursday for the start of its Doggy Dash, Kitty Kab, and Curbside Pickup programs aimed at finding homes for as many adoption-ready dogs and cats as possible due to the shelter’s overcrowded conditions.
Boarding home that houses disabled men and feeds Sunnyside community is now in dire need of help
HOUSTON – The Jacob’s Home for Men has had many uses since it was built back in the 70s, from apartments to a recording studio and now a boarding home. The current owner says through it all, it’s helped serve the community. Now in a crunch, he’s...
Crash on North Freeway in Spring leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, deputies say
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Spring on Wednesday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 23000 block of the North Freeway near Springwoods Village Parkway. Deputies said a car hit the back of a box truck on the...
