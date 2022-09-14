Read full article on original website
Bacon City, USA, takes over downtown Vernon
Wright's Brand Bacon is celebrating 100 years, and in doing so, Vernon is now Bacon City, USA, for Friday, September 16.
texomashomepage.com
Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Miles!
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Miles is a 3-year-old dog who is very sweet and he is looking for his forever home!. The Humane Society said that Miles is a Chihuahua mix. He gets along great with other dogs and loves to be outdoors. Miles has never met a stranger and loves attention!
Local bar turned restaurant rebranding and expanding
Wichita Falls restaurant and bar Stick's Place is rebranding and expanding into what will be known as Our Place Eatery and Spirits.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Wichita Falls location
The list of national retailers closing their storefronts in Wichita Falls continues to grow after another major home goods store announced Thursday it's impending departure.
newschannel6now.com
Texas Oklahoma Fair kicks off in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The first night of the Texas Oklahoma Fair wrapped up on Tuesday at the MPEC, but the fun on the midway will last through Saturday. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint gives us a look at the sights and sounds of the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club’s annual event.
Texas-Oklahoma Fair gets underway September 13
Funnel cake, a Ferris wheel, fried food and family fun. What's not to love? Make plans to visit the Texas-Oklahoma Fair this week at the MPEC! Details here.
kswo.com
Lawtons ‘Largest Garage Sale’ kicks off
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The pandemic may have caused disruptions in many things but nothing could get in the way of Lawtonians love of garage sales. That’s why Lawton’s Largest Garage sale is returning after a two year break. The Garage, Antiques, and Collectibles Sales began Friday at...
kswo.com
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
Just Jeri: Half a Century in Lawton/Ft. Sill Oklahoma
Wow, when you say it like that, it seems that I have been here forever! 50 years as a resident of Lawton, Oklahoma. (with the exception of a crazy time when I thought I could live somewhere else! Came to my senses and right back home!) My dad was in...
One dead after striking tree in Wichita Falls Crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree Friday afternoon on 9th Street. One person was killed after a silver Chrysler Pacifica struck a tree in the 2200 block of 9th Street around 3:44 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a reporter on the scene, the […]
Wichita Falls woman murdered by man she met online featured on Oxygen
A Wichita Falls woman who was murdered 19 years ago after she met a man in a chat room will be featured on An Unexpected Killer on the Oxygen Channel.
vernonrecord.com
Welcome to Bacon City USA
Bacon City, USA will come to life at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Vernon with vendors spread throughout the downtown. From 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., food trucks will be parked in the vacant lot behind the Vernon Plaza Theatre. At the Wright Pavilion on Pease Street between Three Hearts Steakhouse...
Haunted house hosted by Base Camp Lindsey
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first year ever, Base Camp Lindsey is hosting a haunted house and this isn’t your average haunted house. This one’s a little bit different. Base Camp Lindsey will one day serve as a home for homeless veterans of Wichita Falls, but for now, it will be the location for […]
martincountymessenger.com
TEXAS SHERIFF EMBRACES LIFE OF CRIME
After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sep. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eight-year career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas.
newschannel6now.com
A cold front is on the way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies.
Deceased Marine honored with police escort home
A Nocona graduate and United States Marine is now home after he was killed in a wreck in California on September 2, 2022.
kswo.com
Duncan community raising money for mother in need
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Community is coming together to help provide assistance for a local mother of seven as she battles end-stage kidney failure. Loved ones of Pearl Brown have partnered with Help Hope Live, a national nonprofit, to fundraise online and in-person to help Brown fund her kidney transplant.
Olney fugitive captured in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fugitive with warrants for child sex assaults in Olney who escaped police there in August is arrested in Wichita Falls after a struggle with WFPD and DPS officers.
newschannel6now.com
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 4
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week four of high school football.
bowienewsonline.com
Late Bowie firefighter receives Texas Star Award
Governor Greg Abbott recognized peace officers, firefighters and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and to the Lone Star State at the 2022 Star of Texas Awards Ceremony in Austin last week. The Governor was joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott in presenting the...
