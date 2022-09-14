ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Humane Society of Wichita County: Meet Miles!

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Miles is a 3-year-old dog who is very sweet and he is looking for his forever home!. The Humane Society said that Miles is a Chihuahua mix. He gets along great with other dogs and loves to be outdoors. Miles has never met a stranger and loves attention!
Texas Oklahoma Fair kicks off in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The first night of the Texas Oklahoma Fair wrapped up on Tuesday at the MPEC, but the fun on the midway will last through Saturday. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint gives us a look at the sights and sounds of the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club’s annual event.
Lawtons ‘Largest Garage Sale’ kicks off

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The pandemic may have caused disruptions in many things but nothing could get in the way of Lawtonians love of garage sales. That’s why Lawton’s Largest Garage sale is returning after a two year break. The Garage, Antiques, and Collectibles Sales began Friday at...
Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
Welcome to Bacon City USA

Bacon City, USA will come to life at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Vernon with vendors spread throughout the downtown. From 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., food trucks will be parked in the vacant lot behind the Vernon Plaza Theatre. At the Wright Pavilion on Pease Street between Three Hearts Steakhouse...
Haunted house hosted by Base Camp Lindsey

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first year ever, Base Camp Lindsey is hosting a haunted house and this isn’t your average haunted house. This one’s a little bit different. Base Camp Lindsey will one day serve as a home for homeless veterans of Wichita Falls, but for now, it will be the location for […]
TEXAS SHERIFF EMBRACES LIFE OF CRIME

After 13 months on the run, a former small-town police chief wanted for murder and armed robbery was captured in Tennessee on Sep. 20, 1929. Had Tom Shook always been a crooked cop concealing his crimes behind a badge? If that was true, he sure had fooled a bunch of people during his eight-year career in law enforcement with different departments in North Texas.
A cold front is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 94 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 63 with partly cloudy skies.
Duncan community raising money for mother in need

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Community is coming together to help provide assistance for a local mother of seven as she battles end-stage kidney failure. Loved ones of Pearl Brown have partnered with Help Hope Live, a national nonprofit, to fundraise online and in-person to help Brown fund her kidney transplant.
Late Bowie firefighter receives Texas Star Award

Governor Greg Abbott recognized peace officers, firefighters and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and to the Lone Star State at the 2022 Star of Texas Awards Ceremony in Austin last week. The Governor was joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott in presenting the...
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

