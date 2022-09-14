Read full article on original website
Patagonia CEO: Founder feels 'every billionaire is a policy failure'
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is looking to redistribute his wealth to saving the Earth. His CEO says the move should make billionaires ashamed.
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, the reluctant businessman
Yvon Chouinard built an empire with his outdoor gear brand Patagonia, but the nature enthusiast has never done business like anyone else. "Earth is now our only shareholder," Chouinard said in a letter posted on the Patagonia website.
Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard Transfers Ownership of Business: ‘Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder’
Patagonia's founder is giving away the company. Founder of the outdoor apparel maker Yvon Chouinard announced in an open letter on Wednesday that he is transferring ownership of the privately-held business, reportedly valued at $3 billion, to a nonprofit and specially designated trust. The move is meant to ensure that the company's profits are completely reinvested in the business or used to further values and goals related to the environment. As Chouinard put it, "Earth is now our only shareholder." "While we're doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it's not enough," Chouinard wrote in a letter announcing the decision. "We needed to...
The rise of Patagonia: How rock climber and activist Yvon Chouinard created one of the world's biggest outdoor brands from the trunk of his car
Since its founding in 1973, Patagonia has had environmental activism in its DNA thanks to its eccentric founder, who gave away the company this week.
Patagonia's owner, who is giving the retailer away to a nonprofit, once lived in his car and still doesn't own a cellphone
As a professional rock climber in the 1960s, Yvon Chouinard ate cans of cat food and lived out of his car for a time, The New York Times reported.
Patagonia founder gives away the company to fight climate change
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard took that to another level as he and his family have decided to give away ownership of their $3 billion company in an effort to save the world.
When Worlds Collide: Founder Chouinard Gives Away Patagonia
Patagonia's 83-year-old founder has given his company away. Let the carping begin.
Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness
Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
Lululemon Founder Announces $75.8 Million Donation For Nature Preservation
Lululemon's billionaire founder Chip Wilson and his wife Summer have revealed a C$100 million ($75.8 million) donation to the B.C. Parks Foundation. The couple, which announced the move on Thursday at an event in Vancouver, will make the donation through their private foundation, Wilson 5. The money will support the development and preservation of British Columbia's natural regions and will focus on the B.C. Parks Foundation's mission to protect 25% of land and sea by 2025 via its 25×25 program. "It's our hope that this gift will mark a major step change in BC's efforts to protect its incredible natural wealth," said...
