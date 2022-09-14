ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patagonia Founder Yvon Chouinard Transfers Ownership of Business: ‘Earth Is Now Our Only Shareholder’

Patagonia’s founder is giving away the company. Founder of the outdoor apparel maker Yvon Chouinard announced in an open letter on Wednesday that he is transferring ownership of the privately-held business, reportedly valued at $3 billion, to a nonprofit and specially designated trust. The move is meant to ensure that the company’s profits are completely reinvested in the business or used to further values and goals related to the environment. As Chouinard put it, “Earth is now our only shareholder.” “While we’re doing our best to address the environmental crisis, it’s not enough,” Chouinard wrote in a letter announcing the decision. “We needed to...
Lululemon Founder Pledges $76 Million to Save the Wilderness

Lululemon's founder is the latest to put their money where their mouth is and help save the planet ... by pledging a HUGE chunk of change to help preserve the wilderness. Chip Wilson, founder of Lululemon Athletica Inc., and his wife Summer are pledging $100 million Canadian -- about $75.8 mil U.S. -- which marks the biggest gift the billionaire philanthropist's ever given.
Lululemon Founder Announces $75.8 Million Donation For Nature Preservation

Lululemon’s billionaire founder Chip Wilson and his wife Summer have revealed a C$100 million ($75.8 million) donation to the B.C. Parks Foundation. The couple, which announced the move on Thursday at an event in Vancouver, will make the donation through their private foundation, Wilson 5. The money will support the development and preservation of British Columbia’s natural regions and will focus on the B.C. Parks Foundation’s mission to protect 25% of land and sea by 2025 via its 25×25 program. “It’s our hope that this gift will mark a major step change in BC’s efforts to protect its incredible natural wealth,” said...
