CNBC
Patagonia founder just donated the entire company, worth $3 billion, to fight climate change
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard, his spouse and two adult children are giving away their ownership in the apparel maker he started some 50 years ago. The company's non-voting stock, worth close to $3 billion, will be owned by a collective that will use all profits that aren't reinvested into the business to fight climate change.
The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change
Sept 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of a small U.S. oil company has jumped to the forefront of the energy industry's greenhouse gas reduction efforts, recruiting high-profile firms to his vision of striking it big by selling access to carbon storage developments.
Reducing transport and industry emissions won't stop climate change- Scientists
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said, "Half of humanity is in the grip of floods, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes, yet we continue to burn biofuels." We have a choice—collective effort or collective suicide. It is in our hands to choose. 'These words only express their frustration. Today, Pakistan has been ravaged by the worst rains in six decades.
natureworldnews.com
Mexican Mangroves Help Mitigate Climate Change By Capturing Carbon For the Past 5,000 Years
Researchers found that the Mexican mangroves have helped in climate change by capturing carbon for over 5,000 years. They urge communities to preserve mangrove forests because of their environmental benefits. Mangroves are known to reduce heavy impact from storms or typhoons. They can help in tides because their roots can...
CNBC
The clean hydrogen energy economy was a dream. The climate bill could make it a reality this decade
Hydrogen could help decarbonize some very large sectors of the economy that are otherwise a real challenge, like long haul trucking and making iron and steel. But hydrogen has to be synthesized with zero carbon emissions, otherwise it's not a clean energy source. A tax credit tucked into the Inflation...
Climate change tipping points will be passed sooner than thought; study
A finds that even the most aggressive goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions aren't sufficient to avoid several major climate change tipping points, in which rising temperatures cause irreversible damages that in turn cause more global warming. One of the most worrisome risks of climate change, for example, is that...
Warming Trends: Climate Insomnia, the Decline of Alpine Bumblebees and Cycling like the Dutch and the Danes
Almost 70 percent of Americans have struggled to fall asleep or stay asleep because of anxieties around climate change and environmental issues, a recent survey found. The issue seems to be more pronounced for young people. Among survey respondents aged 18 to 24, nearly half say they “always” or “often” lose sleep over environmental worries. More than 2,000 adults responded to the survey commissioned by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar energy to help McDonald’s meet sustainability goals
EDF Renewables North America signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with McDonald’s Corp. for energy from the 255 MWac / 332 MWdc Apollo Solar project that EDF Renewables is constructing in Texas. The solar project is expected to begin delivering electricity in June 2024. “The McDonald’s team...
The World Stands to Save Trillions of Dollars if We Just Quit Carbon Right
Motivation to act on climate change often comes in one of two forms; the metaphorical threat of a stick or the lure of a carrot. For years now, scientists have been trying to whip our slow-moving ass into shape (to keep with the metaphor, of course). But as we collectively...
How Fashion Looks Inward as Climate Week Approaches
Now that New York Fashion Week has wrapped, the city will be looking ahead to Climate Week NYC. And while the former event is full of glamor and glitz, the latter – taking place Sept. 19-25 – will be calling on government officials, industry leaders, CEOs, and international decision makers to address and rethink the actions to be taken regarding climate initiatives. In a DHL webinar earlier this year titled “Delivering on Circularity, Pathways for Fashion,” DHL’s Mirella Muller, president, global eRetail and fashion sector, detailed the part the fashion industry has played in the climate crisis. “So, 6 percent of global...
UN sums up climate science: world heading in wrong direction
GENEVA (AP) — With weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe looming, the world is “heading in the wrong direction,” the United Nations says in a new report that pulls together the latest science on climate change. The World Meteorological Organization, in the latest stark warning about global warming, said weather-related disasters have increased fivefold over the last 50 years and are killing 115 per day on average – and the fallout is poised to worsen. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the floods in Pakistan, heat waves in Europe, droughts in places such as China, the Horn of Africa, and the United States – and pointed the finger at fossil fuels. “There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters. They are the price of humanity’s fossil fuel addiction,” he said. “This year’s United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territories of destruction.”
lootpress.com
Climate change idea used to control citizens
The evidence seems to be piling up lately that the “global climate crisis” is a fraud. During the past three decades, global warming alarmists seemingly have capitalized on the notion that Earth is headed for disaster caused by man’s inability to curb his reckless appetite for increased energy despite its damaging effects on the environment.
nationalinterest.org
On Energy Policy, All-of-the-Above Is the Only Sensible Choice
The reduction of CO2 emissions should not come at the price of putting America’s energy industry in a straitjacket. President Joe Biden needs to rethink his energy-climate-prosperity paradigm. His current thinking holds that the U.S. fossil fuel industry needs to be restrained because its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are causing imminent and catastrophic damage to the Earth. His solution is to hamstring the fossil fuel industry while pushing a government-financed accelerated transition to renewables. That is neither the way toward a reliable energy supply nor reduced emissions. Instead, the new paradigm should be an expansive “all-of-the-above” energy policy that promotes the growth of all American energy sources: fossil, solar, wind, nuclear, hydro, geothermal, and more.
How US Denim Mills is Creating a More Sustainable Industry with ECO-ZERO
As sustainable fashion in the denim industry becomes more prevalent and the global economic crunch induced by Covid-19 has pushed some manufacturers to revamp their thinking patterns, companies worldwide continue to ramp up their sustainable initiatives and innovations. Some organizations are creating viability by innovating different products and techniques that carry through the consumers’ preferences for products that are eco-friendly, practical and fashionable in a holistic way. Taking a cue from the constantly evolving global trends, US Denim Mills, the fabric manufacturing unit of US Apparel & Textiles based in Pakistan, started reviewing every manufacturing step, adding in more sustainable fabric content...
Blockchain Can Help us Combat Climate Change. Here's How.
Climate change meets us on multiple fronts — from damage to our food supply to harmful gases. Blockchain technology may aid the fight against climate change.
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
New Zealand has announced a biofuel mandate to cut transport emissions, but that could be the worst option for the climate
Biofuels – and a broader bioeconomy – are key parts of New Zealand’s recently released first emissions reduction plan, particularly for transport, forestry and a transition to a more circular use of resources. Work is moving fast, with a biofuel mandate for land transport to be introduced from April 2023 and a plan to transform the forestry industry currently under consultation. A bioeconomy is heralded as an opportunity to replace imported fossil fuels with carbon-neutral domestic biofuels and to create higher-value products from plantation forestry (much of which is currently exported as unprocessed logs) while supporting carbon sequestration at the same time. New...
Phase out fossil fuels now to avoid a devastating global health crisis, WHO warns
An industrial factory emitting smoke. Pixabay/PexelsOver 1,000 health officials called for a legally-binding fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty this week.
'Untenable': even companies profiting from Australia's carbon market say the system must change
This week, several of the largest companies that profit from Australia’s carbon market called for changes to the system. They said the rules that govern the issuing of carbon credits to some projects were too lax and the market’s integrity should be improved. The companies operate projects under what are known as “landfill gas methods”. Using these methods, landfill gas companies capture and burn methane generated by decomposing rubbish, turning it into carbon dioxide – a less potent greenhouse gas. In return, they receive carbon credits. The industry’s decision to speak out is an important development. It shows a significant proportion of...
BBC
